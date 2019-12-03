Shivani: Beware of People Like Toni Natalie

Shivani’s post below is in response to Toni Natalie’s efforts to mute Kim Snyder, the sister of the missing Kristin Snyder. Toni has called Kim “mentally retarded” [and called her mother virtually senile]. Toni used this as a reason why I and others should not talk to the Snyder family.

I discovered, as did others, that Kim is not mentally retarded [and her mother is anything but senile] but actually a bright and vivacious woman, who has had some physical challenges. I was always impressed with the stark contrast between Kim and Toni. While Toni gave up her son – and chose to stay with her boyfriend, the psychopath Keith Raniere, Kim chose to keep her son and raise him and leave the father far behind, for he, like Raniere, turned out to be toxic.

But Toni called Kim retarded, yet Kim is a mother. Toni was a mother too but abandoned her son. As for intellect, though I am not an expert, I would say Kim is smarter than Toni and more mature.

The other point that needs explaining, for those who have not read prior posts about Natalie, the author of a book about Nxivm, “The Program Inside the Mind of Keith Raniere and the Rise and Fall of Nxivm,” is that Toni lied about the cause of the death of her brother. He died of a heart condition in 2009 that had nothing to do with Nxivm or Keith Raniere. But Toni said in her book – it is a dastardly lie – that he committed suicide because of the harm Keith Raniere had done to Toni and him.

Toni is excoriated in this post because the rascal cannot but be herself – trying to get in between people – keeping them apart for her own gain. Shivani is less than kind in this piece and I chose to publish it because, as much as any story written about Toni on this blog, this one strikes deep at the true persona of the little scoundrel and back biter, Toni Natalie.

By Shivani

No matter what anyone says, lies like Toni Natalie told about Kim Snyder’s mental capacity, about someone’s good character and even about their emotional “statures” HURT and can be very distressing.

What Toni has done and said has been shown. Certainly she has been actively using the trust of others to do harm, and her dishonest tactics and antics have been demonstrated, over and over again, to be habitually and deliberately Machiavellian.

If anything like this has been done to you, you don’t forget it. Yes, you can overcome it, personally. But you learn that really nothing can be repaired. Trust is finished and for good reason. You make sure you don’t go back for more of the same. There is no pleasure in finding out that someone is a false friend, a liar, a cheat, a “lost cause.”

Unfortunately, most honest people do not expect people like Toni Natalie to come along and dirty the waters.

Even if you met a Toni before, there’s a tendency not to be suspicious of others who appear as friends or colleagues, as in Frank Parlato’s and Joe O’Hara’s experience with Toni.

The list of people who have been deceived by Toni Natalie grows and grows. It doesn’t seem to matter how personal or intimate or even familial the circumstances have been — beware of Toni Natalie.

Now it all comes back to haunt her permanently.

She has made herself into a hopeless case, singlehandedly and has no credibility left.

This ends up being good but in an ironic way.

Toni won’t repair her damages, because it’d take a miracle, and Toni has run out of having good character or any reliability. Who can she screw with now? Only new, naive people who haven’t heard about Toni Natalie, whom she can begin to target.

Every recounting from people who have been involved with her contain a substantial and, often, a long story of being lied to and being used, all for Toni Natalie’s capricious advantage.

Damage someone’s reputation?

Keep people from really helping one another?

Present one lie after another, arrogantly and stupidly?

Well, this looks like Toni’s major methodology.

Here is one long sideshow about a semi-functional personality disorder and about an individual who has been out to do harm. She cannot even help herself, it seems. Think it over, how come?

It’s doubtful that Toni Natalie will ever be capable of seeing these facts about herself. She has been an abuser, through and through. That’s how come her situation feels beyond any reparation. But at least Toni Natalie has been stopped in her tracks, for now.

Still, exposing her nasty, vicious game-playing does not sweep away the damages which she has left behind, in the wake of her manipulations. Some will have long memories about the troubled path of Toni.

What Toni Natalie has earned is the opposite of what she wanted. She has been deviously looking for self-aggrandizement, but nature has not allowed her to create a vacuum, wherein Toni Natalie is its sole proprietress. Her whorehouse has lost its clientele. Her tea, coffee, cookies and whiskey are rancid. By negating the reliability and even the experience of others, she has negated herself.

This is how justice slapped her in the face, disfiguring her responsively and as the result of her own actions.

Her particular lying was done to block genuine communication and investigation but also has especially belittled two innocent people’s intelligence and coping abilities. Toni Natalie didn’t even know Kristin Snyder’s family, and look what she has done to them.

Kristin has had only one mother and one sister, and both were falsely described, with calculated cruelty, indifference. Why? For the benefit of only one hanger-on, a person who stuck her untrue words and her Pinocchio nose between so many others’ business and who just kept lying and lying to everyone and anyone who was perceived by Natalie as being in her way.

Then there is that double-edged sword, used by Toni Natalie upon many different people individually, and the technique employed is especially insidious. Pretending to someone’s face to be a friend, an ally and supporter of finding the truth, and then Natalie went behind the backs of “her friends” and acquaintances to disparage them to one another.

Those who are “over” hearing about Toni Natalie, fine. Move the hell on and forget it. Nobody has any gun to your heads, to either keep reading or to offer griping commentary.

But Toni is still around promoting her lies in her book. The recounting of who Toni really has been, and still is, has exposed her. This is a genuine warning label, to protect anyone who doesn’t already have firsthand experience about Toni Natalie’s decisive state of toxicity.

One of my own brothers was born with such severe handicaps as to have never reached beyond the capacities of a one year old. That’s right. He cannot even feed himself or communicate much at all. Even his ability to walk at all can be credited to one grandma’s dedication, determination, constancy everyday when he was little with getting him walking. She spent hours each day helping him to walk.

I cannot begin to express how deeply painful and outrageous it has been to hear what Toni has said and done. I will always love my little brother. There are no words. Our brother! No one could be more innocent. For the love of God, where is even the least scrap of respect?

How our family dreamed and dreamed that maybe he could improve. And we have needed and wanted him to feel loved, to be safe, to grow, to be nourished. It has been tough and nobody was a hero. Acceptance is everything, deep in the heart. There isn’t a way to describe what our innocent brother has GIVEN to those of us who have known him. Each life is unique, that’s all.

Yet Toni Natalie has smugly lied, even about the death of her brother. She has treated her brother, her son and people who weren’t even in her acquaintanceship like the ogress that she has proven herself to be.

Perhaps the only thing golden to come out of Toni Natalie would be silence.

A Message to the Trolls Defending Toni Natalie

Keep misfiring. Toni Natalie is the interloper, feasting on the living, cannibalizing even the spirit of those who are no more here, like her own brother and like Kristin Snyder. It doesn’t take much effort or intelligence to see how true this is. When you watch the nature of the beast, you can see “witches and sons of bitches melt.”

Its much like putting out a dense and stinking grease fire. The work isn’t such a pleasure as it is a necessity, for any relief to be found, to arise from the ashes.

Where there is garbage, there will “garbage men” who will strive to clean up the damages. Some of us are ready to handle the filth left behind.

