Shivani: Keith Raniere Is a Pyschopath and Nancy Salzman Knew It and Used It to Her Advantage

A psychopath who maintains certain abilities to think and to operate, from out of the disguise of rationality, never REALLY has self-control. Psychosis is not in one’s control; it only seems that way to the psychotic.
Never is there any authentic originality! Every concept is borrowed or purloined and then twisted to fit the psychosis, in and of itself.
Over and over again, throughout Keith Raniere’s trajectories, his interactions and his transparent egotism, one observes him telling on himself. He couldn’t help himself and was compelled to gamble and to bust himself about his status.
No doubt part of his pleasure was seeing HOW MUCH he could put over on others, particularly those who were the closest to him.
This would be one of his secret, private means of self-glorification, of hideous and false happiness, smugness.
With whom might Raniere have been able, to some extent, to share any frankness about his demonic pleasures?
Well, for one, and throughout almost all of this, Nancy Salzman, who was his psycho-sexual “rearrangement” partner in crime.
He is likely to have revealed the most to her.
With others too, Raniere would have revealed himself, at least once in a while, especially when he had reassured himself that he definitely had the upper hand. But those foghats, to whom he would have enjoyed dropping hints, would’ve been too caught up and/or too gullible to take notice.
Raniere could simply have his fun, quite unabashedly, with any of his most consumed and consumable asshats. These would prefer not to be seen as his “victims,” whether it was true or not.
Raniere was also very likely to have been unaware of Nancy’s abilities to make conclusions about his madness and how she could use his madness for her own organizational benefit. She could subtly hide behind him, often enough, as if he were a deployable weapon.
I think Nancy Salzman wanted money and status even more than Raniere.
The main fascinations Raniere seems to have had?
Sexual dominance-plus-cruelty and its perversions and playing God have been his major propellants and motivations, whether conscious or “unconscious.” He is a naked beast.
Nancy knew enough not to be quite so naked.
Part of playing God is giving oneself the power to decide who can live, who can die, with tremendous indifference. This inability to completely hide one’s own chaos is in no way unique to Raniere.
These uncontrollable urges to “reveal the self” are symptomatic of psychosis. It is typical for him to tell on himself. What better and more effective method of self-congratulation would he possess?
Ejaculation is so temporary as a means of self-satisfaction. Plus it might have become not only too physically taxing eventually but also boring.
An Ugly Scene
“The Gospel According to Toni Natalie, Now $18.04 at your Amazon Shopping App.”
In a year you can find it on the remainder table at your local bookstore.
Shivani,
I fear that the NXIVM rats who got away with little more than a slap on the wrist will come out of hiding in a few years and revive the NXIVM scam.
That will include the Noxious Nancy Salzman, Cruella Bronfman and her sister Sara.
They will rename their scam and have new front people to hide their identities but NXIVM was too good a grift to give up entirely.
That’s why the heat must continue to be applied the the NXIVM Nitwits.
I don’t know the players personally. I wish I did. I wish one would meet me at Uncommon Grounds and have an honest discussion.
That aside, let’s look how cults work. Hitler was a cult. So was Manson. It takes one charismatic leader with sociopathic, twisted, self serving visions to lure the vulnerable in.
This guy somehow built a minion of Manson-type followers– however so, we may never know, because the vulnerabilities were subjective and not shared by us.
She no doubt propped him up as the Vanguard. Bowing to his photo was someone’s idea. She had a psychology background, but possibly to her detriment.
But this bastard kAR connived people. He connived good people into doing bad things. He knew the rules, called himself god, small g, and destroyed women and families, in a horrible, malicious, underhanded way.
So did Hitler. So did Manson
Just my opinion of course.
We knew Hitler’s grand plan. We knew Manson’s. Did KAR have one other than the abuse of women?
” I wish one would meet me at Uncommon Grounds and have an honest discussion.”
First of all, from what I have seen of NXIVM, I doubt if any of the top members are able to tell the truth.
And after reading yesterday’s story by John Tighe about how he was drinking coffee at that establishment, a hang out for NXians in the Saratoga area and became seriously ill, it would not be prudent to imbibe food or drink at any establishment with NXians present.
“John Tighe Suspected He Was Poisoned by Raniere’s Minions at Clifton Park Cafe”
https://frankreport.com/2019/12/01/john-tighe-suspected-he-was-poisoned-by-ranieres-minions-at-clifton-park-cafe/
Good post. I’ve also wondered about what his endgame was. The mass poisoning at the YMCA may have been a little test.
Why do you choose to print such base, infantile articles? There are important issues at hand here, and talking like a foul mouthed middle schooler only minimizes your credibility.
I published it because I think it gives some insight, gripping to me – of how Nancy may have been the one person who out-manipulated Keith Raniere. And the gruesome and ugly scene where the two of them are together in the morning – is I think, while sarcastic – probably closer to the truth than anything previously written.
Frank, it would be great if you could get a copy of that video and post it here
There was once a video montage shown at the first Vanguard Day at Pyramid Lake. There was one photo of the “Monster” as a child together with his mother Vera. Everyone in attendance gasped at the resemblance of mom to Nancy. Twins from another mother.
Perhaps Nancy satisfied the “Monster’s” thirst for incest!
Every time I had occasion to shake his hand or look deep into his eyes, I had this instinct to recoil and feel repulsed. The “Monster” understood this and kept his distance.