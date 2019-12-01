John Tighe Suspected He Was Poisoned by Raniere’s Minions at Clifton Park Cafe

It could be a coincidence that Heidi Hutchinson claims that her sister, Gina, was systematically poisoned with a black moldy substance and at another time Heidi herself suspects she was poisoned by Nxivm minions at a bar where Nxivm minions were present.
And it could be coincidence that the hair samples of Karen Unterreiner show she was likely poisoned for years.
Or that at Vanguard Week 2016, hundreds of Raniere acolytes got food poisoning or something.
Or that everyone who lived with or near Keith Raniere- Karen, Kristin Keeffe, Pam Cafrtiz, Barbara Jeske, Nancy Salzman – even four cats who lived with him – all got cancer.
Or that when Pam Cafritz was on the mend from renal cancer, Raniere prescribed for her a milky white beverage. Or again when Barbara Jeske was ill, Raniere prescribed for her something Barb called “Do Do balls” which her sister believes were actually excrement – but might have contained other poisons.
Barb and Pam trusted him so much that they would never think to doubt his desire to heal them.
And it might be a coincidence that Kristin Keeffe felt she was being poisoned for years.
Or that Keith himself said that Edgar Bronfman was poisoning the women into cancer – intending the poison for him.
He was obsessed with cancer and poison – and that too might be a coincidence.
And it might be a coincidence that Keith had a degree in chemistry and knew a lot about poison, that he made it one of his hobbies. [He knew enough to not use arsenic for that is tested.]
And it could be coincidence that Kristin Snyder, an otherwise bright and stable woman would descend into madness after Raniere seduced her. Did she get a dose of something that would act upon her system over time? [Did the Alaskan co conspirators continue administering the dose?]. It could be a coincidence that Kristin Snyder went from super stable to super unhinged just because Raniere seduced her – but on the other hand – if drugs were used, we will never know for her body was never found.
And, it could be a coincidence that John Tighe, one of Raniere’s most vocal critics, seems to have been seriously poisoned, at a near fatal dose, possibly at a cafe called, Uncommon Grounds, a Nxivm hangout, during the height of his criticism of Raniere in March 2011.
These could all be coincidences, but, as they say in law enforcement, “enough coincidences make up a fact.”
The question is, did Raniere and/or his minions ever stoop to putting foreign substances – such as poison – into other people’s food or water?
Did Raniere enjoy this as a [mad] scientist examining effects? Was he doing what he loved to do – destroying people who trusted him.
Diet ControlHe controlled the diets of women scrupulously, insanely. He would oink at them when they went to the refrigerator.
That does not mean he put poison in their food in that same refrigerator he controlled. But he may have. He may have put low doses of poison to affect the person over time, not immediately. He half starved them with or without poison – which destroyed their health over time.
But recent evidence – which will be revealed in a documentary I appear in and co-produced – the Lost Women of Nxivm – clearly shows that poison was used. That documentary The Lost Women of Nxivm will air on Discovery ID on Sunday Dec, 8, 9 PM ET and will explore the disappearance of Kristin Snyder and the deaths of Gina Hutchinson, Pam Cafritz and Barbara Jeske.
While not mentioned in the my film, John Tighe wrote in 2011 that he suspected he was poisoned. He did not directly accuse Raniere, but the implication was there. Maybe it was something else altogether. You be the judge.
This is from his Saratoga In Decline, a now defunct website, which happily still has some ‘captures’ by Internet Archive, including John’s recounting of how he suffered tremendously after a visit to Uncommon Grounds Cafe, where a number of Nxivm minions had been present and his drink was unattended for a time.
Was Tighe Poisoned?
MONDAY, JUNE 6, 2011
How NEXIUM® saved me; A tale of the ironic
By John Tighe
On Friday May 27, I awoke feeling great with a very busy day planned. Among my activities I carefully went and picked out the flowers for the family grave-site and proceeded to go and visit with my long dead parents and grandparents. Carefully planting and weeding the site. I looked over to the two empty plots that will someday be the cradle of my soul and that of my wife.
This is irony number one. Little did I know that within 24 hours I would be fighting to stay out of that peaceful place. But what truly struck me was the fact that I might have picked the flowers for my own grave.
Anyway the day progressed with me buying a New York State Empire pass at the park for our planned weekend at the beach and then I went to the very popular Uncommon Grounds on Broadway in Saratoga.
Later that night I picked up a Pizza at Price Chopper and went home.
At 3 AM, I awoke to take a leak. Everything else is kind of blurry from this point. I found myself sometime later in the bathtub with a ripped off towel bar in my hand, wrapped in a shower curtain I had crashed through covered with vomit. How long I was out is unknown as my wife didn’t hear my fall.
WARNING; the following story gets messy and isn’t for the faint of heart.
I crawled back to bed believing I had had a low blood sugar attack {being a diabetic } chewing some candy. I awoke a few hours later with uncontrolled vomiting. Trying to stand I blacked out. Still convinced I could control the situation I crawled down my stairs and blacked out in the living room..
The blood had now started flowing out of me as my condition went critical. Soon I was subjected to unspeakable indignities, bloody and painful procedures as my blood pressured dropped like a rock, even as my heart rate increased.
Given Christian last rites and with a nurse at my side, I was rushed to Albany Med by Empire Ambulance which got me Er to Er in 26 minutes. We sang Midnight Special to break the tension.
My first 48 hours in Albany Med are a blur as I was given a battery of tests to determine the site of my mysterious blood loss. It has never been found. 18 pints of A+ later, the bleeding stopped.
With the bleeding stopped, I was transferred to a normal floor as my doctors crossed their fingers and pondered their next move. I was given food and allowed to swallow water for the first time in 5 days. Life never tasted so good. I was getting better and today I’m going home. The source of the bleed is to be determined and the doctors are still at a loss to explain it.
Now to thank some people.
My sisters, both highly trained nurses who stayed at my side and were forced to see their brother’s agonies. Your unwavering courage gave me strength and you shielded Joyce from witnessing the worst of my suffering. I will always be grateful and no one could have better sisters. You carry the Tighe gene of strength.
To the 18 strangers who took time out of their busy lives to donate blood in particular and to blood donors in general. You saved my life. Thank you.
Now on to staff.
To the priest who gave me last rites. you comforted me and reminded me I was never alone.
To the Filipino nurses who took care of me. You are the angels of the Pacific. I bet your families are so pound of all you have accomplished
Now to my two personal care assistants who cleaned up my blood, piss, shit and vomit.
You allowed me to maintain a level of dignity in a very difficult situation. I will address you both separately.
My young blond friend from Tuzia, Bosnia. Thank you. I wonder if people would ever guess that behind your blue eyes and blond hair was a young Moslem girl whose suffered death and terror in her native land as a child. I guess all of those who rail against legal immigration and feel threatened by the vast Moslem horde, have never met you. Remember be proud of who you are and all you have done and take no shit from anyone.
To my young Iraqi friend. You fed me and nursed me back to heath Assalamu alaikum.
And to my favorite, the Vamp. Your nighttime every 2 hour blood drawing ordeals could have been a real nightmare, but with that Brooklyn sick sense of humor you could make me laugh even as your needles tore my flesh. Come to the pool and I’ll buy you lunch. How about a nice rare piece of meat with some toothpicks stuck in?
To everyone who visited me Thank you.
And now to the other NXIVM.
BUT if your clients or their representatives or minions or brain dead followers EVER EVER go near any substance, liquid or solid that is meant for my consumption or my wife’s consumption or my pets consumption I will consider that a direct threat to me or my family. That goes for you too Coffey and Pam. [Ed. note; Pam Nichols another Nxivm attorney.]
To Keith, the crazy nurse [Nancy Salzman], the brats, [Bronfman sisters] and all the evil ones. You want to depose me? Bring it on motherfucker.
You want to subpoena me? Fine.have your henchman hand it to me. I never hide and I am easy to find. I wouldn’t recommend coming around my house at night. Bruno is a little edgy and I’m a little weak to hold him back
As for my immediate plans? Go home, hug my wife, pet my dog and brush my cat. Tonight I’ll sleep in my own bed with a AK at my side. Life is good.
I live, I love, I write and I’m content.
Tomorrow I have a need to see something beautiful, a mountain top, a lake, breathe the air, walk my beloved sidewalks of Saratoga and visit the grave site and water the flowers that were almost mine.
I will have a new post in a few days.
John Tighe
A message to Coffey
Tell me Steve, is it that important to have a Billionaire in your Blackberry?
You know Steve, I went five days with no food or water, sometimes chewing on a washcloth for moisture but two verses sustained me
“Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled. Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”
And on a lighter note
Saratoga In Decline is interviewing for a food tester. Ability to work as a moat digger between meals a +
Prefer single adult with no dependents. May be a short term position. No benefits.
Principals only. Recruiters, please don’t contact this job poster.
Please, no phone calls about this job!
Please do not contact job poster about other services, products or commercial interests.
Perhaps Keith Raniere is the reincarnation of Lucrezia Borgia.
“It is rumored that Lucrezia was in possession of a hollow ring that she used frequently to poison drinks”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lucrezia_Borgia#Rumours