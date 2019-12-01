John Tighe Suspected He Was Poisoned by Raniere’s Minions at Clifton Park Cafe

It could be a coincidence that Heidi Hutchinson claims that her sister, Gina, was systematically poisoned with a black moldy substance and at another time Heidi herself suspects she was poisoned by Nxivm minions at a bar where Nxivm minions were present.

And it could be coincidence that the hair samples of Karen Unterreiner show she was likely poisoned for years.

Or that at Vanguard Week 2016, hundreds of Raniere acolytes got food poisoning or something.

Or that everyone who lived with or near Keith Raniere- Karen, Kristin Keeffe, Pam Cafrtiz, Barbara Jeske, Nancy Salzman – even four cats who lived with him – all got cancer.

Or that when Pam Cafritz was on the mend from renal cancer, Raniere prescribed for her a milky white beverage. Or again when Barbara Jeske was ill, Raniere prescribed for her something Barb called “Do Do balls” which her sister believes were actually excrement – but might have contained other poisons.

Barb and Pam trusted him so much that they would never think to doubt his desire to heal them.

And it might be a coincidence that Kristin Keeffe felt she was being poisoned for years.

Or that Keith himself said that Edgar Bronfman was poisoning the women into cancer – intending the poison for him.

He was obsessed with cancer and poison – and that too might be a coincidence.

And it might be a coincidence that Keith had a degree in chemistry and knew a lot about poison, that he made it one of his hobbies. [He knew enough to not use arsenic for that is tested.]

And it could be coincidence that Kristin Snyder, an otherwise bright and stable woman would descend into madness after Raniere seduced her. Did she get a dose of something that would act upon her system over time? [Did the Alaskan co conspirators continue administering the dose?]. It could be a coincidence that Kristin Snyder went from super stable to super unhinged just because Raniere seduced her – but on the other hand – if drugs were used, we will never know for her body was never found.

And, it could be a coincidence that John Tighe, one of Raniere’s most vocal critics, seems to have been seriously poisoned, at a near fatal dose, possibly at a cafe called, Uncommon Grounds, a Nxivm hangout, during the height of his criticism of Raniere in March 2011.

These could all be coincidences, but, as they say in law enforcement, “enough coincidences make up a fact.”

The question is, did Raniere and/or his minions ever stoop to putting foreign substances – such as poison – into other people’s food or water?

Did Raniere enjoy this as a [mad] scientist examining effects? Was he doing what he loved to do – destroying people who trusted him.

Diet ControlHe controlled the diets of women scrupulously, insanely. He would oink at them when they went to the refrigerator.

That does not mean he put poison in their food in that same refrigerator he controlled. But he may have. He may have put low doses of poison to affect the person over time, not immediately. He half starved them with or without poison – which destroyed their health over time.

But recent evidence – which will be revealed in a documentary I appear in and co-produced – the Lost Women of Nxivm – clearly shows that poison was used. That documentary The Lost Women of Nxivm will air on Discovery ID on Sunday Dec, 8, 9 PM ET and will explore the disappearance of Kristin Snyder and the deaths of Gina Hutchinson, Pam Cafritz and Barbara Jeske.

While not mentioned in the my film, John Tighe wrote in 2011 that he suspected he was poisoned. He did not directly accuse Raniere, but the implication was there. Maybe it was something else altogether. You be the judge.

This is from his Saratoga In Decline, a now defunct website, which happily still has some ‘captures’ by Internet Archive, including John’s recounting of how he suffered tremendously after a visit to Uncommon Grounds Cafe, where a number of Nxivm minions had been present and his drink was unattended for a time.

Was Tighe Poisoned?

And on a lighter note

Saratoga In Decline is interviewing for a food tester. Ability to work as a moat digger between meals a +

Prefer single adult with no dependents. May be a short term position. No benefits.

Principals only. Recruiters, please don’t contact this job poster.

Please, no phone calls about this job!

Please do not contact job poster about other services, products or commercial interests.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

