Bangkok: Do Not Decrease Your Awesome Coverage of Toni Nata-LIE

Ed. Note: One of our most amiable commenters, an anonymous person known by various monikers, such as The Retard, One Night in Bangkok, or just simply Bangkok, has taken a leave of absence from posting on Frank Report. He recently returned for a welcome guest appearance – with his latest offering.
It concerns a woman who some feel we have published too much about already. Her name is Toni Natalie. Some have taken to calling her Toni Nata-LIE, for her propensity to offer untruths for her own self aggrandizement or to harm and discredit others.
Though many have urged me to stop, “enough already”, to not do any further damage to the reputation of this dear lady who said she fought the brave fight against Nxivm, and was the ultimate victim too, the self professed, “Patient Zero” — at least one individual, Bangkok, thinks otherwise.
By Bangkok
I’m still not back yet. Just wanted to stop by for a one time post before the New Year. Will not be replying to anybody.
Frank,
I’m glad to see that you’ve totally discredited Ms. Toni Nata-LIE and her pathetically-selling book. Glad to see that you’re not decreasing your awesome coverage of that lying, wrinkly-faced and delusional woman.
Just wanted to say KEEP IT UP into the New Year and beyond.
Please don’t let anybody convince you to stop your coverage of that lying bitch.
If you stop now, then you’d be letting Toni off the hook for her many misdeeds. You need to keep whipping this LIVE horse until she’s been ‘brought to heel’. As long as this horse has breath in her lungs, she needs to be (figuratively) whipped.
She attempted to monopolize the NXIVM storyline for PROFIT while betraying, ridiculing and/or hurting many people in the process. She’s a disgusting human being. She’s nearly as disgusting as Keith Raniere IMO, since at least Keith was upfront about people he didn’t like.
This two-faced bitch could probably teach a new ‘module’ on how to stab people in the back while secretly pretending to be their friends. LOL.
I’m BEYOND shocked that she took away her son’s inheritance — according to Frank — while not helping him to pay for his college tuition.
As a result, her son was forced to work many years just to pay for his own college —– while she’s sitting around and allegedly collecting disability.
What kind of loving mom would do that?
I’m even more shocked that after her book deal, she’s apparently still not paying for her son’s college education.
There’s a special place in hell for mothers that cold and uncaring.
Comment to Heidi…La Dama (Milady) Heidi Hutchinson-Manzana,
Don’t you DARE go back to kissing Toni’s ass and apologizing to her like you did a few months ago when that spineless wimp — Neil Glazer — came here.
However, I’m glad that you’ve finally lost your fear of your old pal “Tones”. I’m glad that you’re finally working in harmony with Team Frank now.
Toni has disrespected your family in an unforgivable manner. Any nuggets you know about her business past, you should be spilling the beans.
Comment to Neil Glazer…
Neil,
Frank has PROVEN that your client, Toni Nata-LIE, has repeatedly LIED about various things in her book.
In fact, based on Frank’s reporting, it would seem to me that your client’s credibility is less than Pinocchio.
I’d even guess that Toni’s credibility is less than that of Keith Raniere.
How can you represent a woman who provably lied, over and over again, in a book that was published for public consumption?
…and what about her disgusting lies told about the Snyder family, behind their back?
Neil, how can you represent a woman who said that Kim Snyder was retarded and that her mother was senile, when IN FACT both of those things are LIES and NOT TRUE?
Doesn’t that destroy your client’s credibility, sir?
I thought you were on the side of the ‘good guys’ in this fight against NXIVM?
Guess what, Neil?
Many things written in Toni’s book are so questionable that it would take a fool to believe them.
Which begs the question… Are you a FOOL, Neil?
To add insult to injury, Toni’s book sales have apparently been in the toilet from day #1.
Ha ha ha.
Your silence on this site is deafening, sir.
Based on your silence here, it would seem that you’ve run away with your tail tucked between your legs, akin to a puppy who got frightened by a grizzly bear journalist named Frank Parlato.
I hope you learned a lesson, Neil.
What lesson is that?
The same lesson Keith never learned…
Don’t make an enemy of Frank Parlato.
I bid you a nice day.
I actually miss bankok’s comments
Neil Glazer:
Apparently people did not like it when your client Toni Natalie called Kim Snyder, the sister of a possible murder victim,a “retard.”
You might caution Toni Natalie not to be so rude to someone who is a victim of NXIVM.
You might also caution Toni Natalie not to try to discourage other people who want to write books or talk about NXIVM.
“Toni Natalie Focused On Undercutting Other Journalists & Media
Toni Natalie was also there for the entire trial. But unlike Barbara, Toni was there to accomplish several things for herself.”
“First and foremost, she was there to promote a podcast and a book that she and her partner, former Metroland reporter Chet Hardin, have been working on for several months (They’re supposedly still looking for someone to finance – or sponsor – the podcast).
Secondly, Toni was there to discourage people from working with others who are working on NXIVM-related projects.
Toni bad-mouthed the two directors behind the upcoming HBO docuseries about NXIVM – Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated directors Karim Amer and Jehane Noujaim (Control Room, The Square, The Great Hack) – and advised others not to work with them because they were “untrustworthy”.
She even told Karim and Jehane that they would have to go through her if they wanted to talk to me – which was and is total bullshit.”
“She also bad-mouthed the CBC “Escaping NXIVM” podcasts that, during its first year, had focused on Sarah Edmondson’s escape from the cult. She encouraged others not to appear on future episodes of the show.
She also bad-mouthed Sarah’s upcoming book – and suggested that she would use the book to “gloss over” the period of time she was involved with NXIVM.”
“And to top things off, Toni made up lies about Frank Parlato: e.g., that he had threatened to release Nicole’s collateral unless she gave him the names of other DOS members. In reality, Frank advised Nicole to go to the FBI – which she did. He also turned over all the collateral he had received concerning her – and other DOS slaves – to the FBI.
Toni even told several court observers that Frank would have been arrested had he been in the courtroom on the first day that Nicole testified – a total fabrication that was proven to be such when Frank showed up in court several days later.
When Toni was confronted about these lies concerning Frank, she first denied making any such statements – and claimed the person who told me about them was lying. Later, she claimed that she had been confused about Nicole’s testimony – and misunderstood about her statements concerning Frank’s impending arrest.”
“And when the trial was over and the cameras were rolling in the park across from the federal courthouse, it was Toni – and not the former DOS slaves who had appeared as witnesses at Raniere’s trial – who took it upon herself to rush up to the microphones and refused to abandon them until the last camera crews started shutting down.”
“Raniere Trial Brings out Best and Worst in Others – like Barbara Bouchey and Toni Natalie”
https://frankreport.com/2019/07/28/raniere-trial-brings-out-the-best-and-worst-in-others/
Toni Natalie aka Hot Legs is the mistress of a notorious Buffalo Mob boss, and not the cheap kind of Buffalo gangster either. Nope. The real kind. Hot Legs likes dangerous guys who have people killed for their beliefs.
Her boyfriend was so jealous he started a mob war after her first marriage. Anything you read here about her is fake. Hot Legs knows this is all a sham, that’s why she hasn’t sued this Perlato guy yet.
I can certainly see why Toni found Keith so attractive. Those two were made for each other.
Birds of a feather…..
The story about Toni Natalie isn’t over until it’s over. As long as there is still something to tell and report, you have to go on. And as long as a single book by Toni Natalie is still on sale, you should continue, just because of the truth. Because the truth has no expiry date, unlike Toni Natalie, her book, and her lies.
I think Frank (and some others) have done us all a great service by exposing the true nature of this woman. If there’s more to be written, right on. Truth has a value in itself.