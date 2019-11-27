Documents Leaked to Frank Report Concerning Disappearance of Kristin Snyder!

It always happens.

Once we start writing about a matter we are investigating, sources, usually wishing to remain anonymous [but known to me], come out of the woodwork.

In the last few days, I have received more than 100 pages of documents concerning Kristin Marie Snyder, who was last seen Feb. 6, 2003 and is listed by the State of Alaska as a presumptive suicide.

The documents include much of the file from Nxivm itself on Kristin Snyder. It also includes the class list for her two intensives.

A diary of one of her classmates, long lost and forgotten for 17 years, gives us another fascinating insight.

And from another source, I was able to obtain phone records of Snyder’s and credit card statements.

Among the sources, one is the last person known to have seen Kristin alive, who confirms that Kristin was definitely saying she was pregnant and that, my friends, is a motive for her disappearance.

Whether of not Nxivm acted on that motive, the trove of documents may help us get closer to understanding.

Frank Report is scanning documents now and reviewing them. I expect we will publish most or all of them in the next few days, with our first ‘Data Dump’ anticipated tomorrow.

New Findings

Among other things, I have been able to confirm that Kristin made a visit to Albany prior to going to her parents’ home in Dillon S.C..

This is new information.

Kristin may have gone to Albany twice, once before and once after visiting her mother and father and sister, Kim, but it is now clear that Kristin was in Albany just days before she went to see her parents for the last time.

In light of this new information, I spoke to Kristin’s mother, Jonnie Snyder, who told me that when Kristin came for her last visit, from Jan. 16-18, she came with her legs shaven.

Kristin had never shaved her legs before, her mother said. She also wore somewhat feminine pajamas – another first for Kristin.

Was this the result of Keith Raniere’s efforts at gay conversion therapy? Trying to make the gay woman, Kristin, change and become heterosexual?

Was he setting her up, grooming her for his eventual seduction or had he already had sex with Kristin by the time she went to her parent’s home?

Among the treasure trove of documents is the original ESP list of attendees at the two Nxivm intensives Kristin attended.

The first intensive Kristin Snyder attended was a 16 day intensive which we now know began on Nov. 2 – and continued to Nov. 17, 2002.

This was a larger group than her second intensive – the one from which she disappeared from.

Frank Report will be publishing the names of all the attendees in the hope that someone will come forward with more information concerning her disappearance or her behavior in class.

Frank Report also has the list of attendees of the second intensive – the one that began on Jan. 26 and from which Kristin Snyder was ejected on Feb. 6, 2003 and never seen again.

As readers know, Kristin was ejected after crying out repeatedly that she was pregnant with Keith Raniere’s child.

We have that list and can confirm the Feb. class was much smaller.

Frank Report will be publishing that list as well.

Dones Has a Recollection of Importance

Susan Dones recalls the reason why the Nov. 2002, 16 day intensive was larger than the Jan-Feb. 2003 intensive.

Actually things were going well in Anchorage, as far as ESP recruitment was concerned. And the 40 something people at the Nov. 2002 intensive were lapping up the Prefect, Nancy Salzman’s dynamic teachings.

She was exploring the good and bad in some module, something no doubt that was bad, that Keith wanted to mind bend his students into thinking was good, or could be good. Perhaps it was the suicide module, or sex with underage children teachings.

Whatever it was, there was a defiant man in class. He objected strenuously to the concept that this could ever be good and challenged Nancy Salzman on her dogma.

Prefect bore down on him, using all her skillful NLP techniques to show the little fool that Vanguard had already thought these great questions out long before him and what could he possibly think up in opposition to the world’s smartest man?

The man seemed to be defeated but was not cowed. In fact, he offered a home thrust saying “but what if it was your daughter?”

This honest question enraged Salzman. She lost it totally. She started screaming at the man, berating him rudely and aggressively – embarrassing herself, yet unaware of how she displayed to the class that she needed anger management classes more than ESP classes.

[Raniere would have never displayed his temper like that. He would have coldly calculated how to get even.]

Remember, Nancy was the teacher, supposed exalted – right next to the Vanguard himself. So high up is she, so elevated and possessing supposed enlightened knowledge that her picture is on display at all ESP classes, right next to Vanguard’s.

And here she was screaming and foaming at the mouth in front of 40 people, yelling “don’t you ever bring up my daughters!”

On and on, all the same theme – “you have no right to bring up my daughters, my family!”

It was truly embarrassing. Susan witnessed it. So did Kristin Snyder.

So did the entire class. And many of them dropped out; that is they did not take the full 16 day intensive. They left after day five and because of Nancy’s petulant, angry, immature behavior, many of them, who were considered “sure things” for the February intensive, chose not to take any more classes.

That is why the February 16 day intensive was much smaller than the November intensive, Susan believes.

We often think that Keith Raniere blew it all by himself and his pawns, including Nancy, just went along with his destructive decisions, but it appears that Nancy was quite capable of fucking things up all by herself.

In any event, while many of the people in the intensive who witnessed Nancy acting berserk were put off by it, Kristin apparently was not dissuaded from pursuing her Nxivm career.

As we shall learn, she, soon after completing her Nxivm intensive, left Alaska to visit Albany, then visit her parents.

She came back to Alaska and took her final intensive and there she claimed Raniere got her pregnant.

The documents will hopefully reveal a great deal more about why Kristin acted up in class – and how she acted up. Perhaps they will reveal whether there was a conspiracy to silence her.

Did she commit suicide?

Did Keith and his co conspirators make sure she did commit suicide, at all costs, prompting her, egging her on, ignoring her piteous cries for help?

Did she write the suicide note as a legitimate suicide note? Or did she write it under duress? Did she write it as some kind of Nxivm exercise? Or did someone else write it?

Was she murdered?

I like Nutjob’s theory that Nina Cowell was to be set up as the fall gal; this is worth exploring. But we cannot rule out that Nina, along with Ed Kinum, Esther Chiappone Carlson, Karen Abney, and Nancy Salzman – were co conspirators in arranging the disappearance of Kristin Snyder – at Keith Raniere’s behest.

***

Our leaked documents include day by day accounts of how Kristin was behaving at the last Nxivm intensive, culled from a diary of one of the students, and not looked at for almost 17 years.

We plan to publish Kristin’s original ESP application and how she filled out some of the questions that were asked.

We will see how disturbing the ESP questionnaires really are, filled with dark questions seemingly meant to elicit the worst memories in people, and get them to confess things that could later be used against them.

This, by the way, was not unique to Kristin Snyder, but was done with every student at the time.

Stay tuned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

