Plant a Giant Scarlet Letter on Allison Mack, as Shivani Excoriates Nxivm’s Cast of Criminals

Ed. Note: In this post, Shivani dissects and unloads on a number of the Nxivm stars including Nicki Clyne, Allison Mack, Clare Bronfman, Nancy, Lauren and Michelle Salzman, Keith Raniere and Toni Natalie, while reserving a few kind words for the humble editor of this website.

By Shivani

Nicki Clyne at her new job as manager of Izzy Rose, a vegan bar in Brooklyn.

Why is Nicki Clyne Still in USA?

Anyone who persists with Keith Raniere’s agenda shows their real faces. His agenda = their agendas, with various twists and tweaks. If these people continue to act upon identification with this kind of external and internal destructiveness, hopefully, each will get what’s coming to them.

Hopefully, the Nicki Clynes will be forced to stop harming other people anymore.

How come her sorry ass is even allowed (still) to be in the United States? Fake marriage, immigration fraud. And so much more. Huh? What’s going on? ICE all too busy building a wall?

Allison Mack, Her Name Rhymes with Crack

It is almost irresistible here in #metoo land not to plant a giant scarlet letter on Allison Mack. Her name rhymes with crack, which rhymes with whack. Poetic justice. Roll the dice. Here we have the word “penitent” as the formative word in “penitentiary.”

Who is still not sorry now?

Mack didn’t have any babies of her own, thank God. But what has she done for herself and, by her own choices, in the name of Keith Raniere? How old is she, 36? She made all of her Raniere’s sex slavery decisions as a goddamn grown woman. She has not pleaded insanity for any of her egoistical abusiveness, either.

I can feel sorry for her and still think of her as a monstrosity. One doesn’t cancel out the other. Who has she harmed, what she has done to hurt other people? No one needs to tolerate that shit from Allison Mack or the Bronfmans or from Raniere’s psychotic, shriveled-up mal-intentions.

Allison was brought into Nxivm for her cutesy fame and turned out to be an even better, somewhat manly gal to entangle because she was dying to be popular and to experience egoistical status. Plus she could afford to pay for her own imprisonment. She didn’t seem to mind Raniere’s sexual philosophy, at least socially. Apparently she, like many of these Raniere fans, had plenty of jealousy and meanness waiting to be exploited. Any fool could’ve mangled her sex life, with the right carrot to entice her.

Can Toni Natalie Clean up Her Act?

Put another way, Toni is what she is, based upon just sitting back and watching her machinations. Anyone is free to help her stay dolled up in her shit, though.

Maybe she never got you (or me) into her crosshatches. I don’t know about your reaction. But to quote Shania Twain, “that don’t impress me much.” Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz. Thanks for the nap.

Some people want some of Toni Natalie’s actions to be undone or rectified. Or to move things out of her clutching hands, eject her from having any more driver’s seat, especially when she has done damage not in any way repaired so far, damage with effects still ongoing.

Be glad your own life could be distant, far from where and how deeply Toni’s fake fingernails have been clawing many, who were unsuspecting and didn’t recognize her bad habits to be perpetually mercenary.

Some would feel relief if Toni Natalie would clean up her act or explain herself, which will not happen unless her back is up against the wall. Even then, she’d spew no truth. She has lied, cheated and stolen from ” friends.” She pretends exaggerated insider knowledge one minute; the victimhood of being a martyr, the next minute.

Like Aileen Wuornos the semi-female serial killer, but perhaps too squeamish to leave any DEAD bodies, Toni is habitually handing out her fake final solutions.

She has put people into legal jeopardy, deceived people, divided ones against others for her own benefit. She has called the sister of the late Kristin Snyder “retarded” to try to end her credibility and to stop people from trying to communicate with her about her sister’s Nxivm-related death.

There’s a good chance you know nothing about Kristin Snyder or the strangeness behind her death. Maybe you have no receptivity to paying attention to Toni’s trip and what she did to Kristin’s entire family. How she blocked Frank Parlato from behind his back; made him look bad.

However, more and more actions from Toni Natalie have been being exposed, discussed, brought to light. This is what happens when people get together (despite Toni’s tricks) and clean house.

And I am a demolition woman right from birth. Especially in regards to tricksters like Toni, who mangle their womanhood and then use it to cause harm. The Toni exposé is happening. Right here on Frank Report.

Nancy Salzman: Will She Get Off Easy?

Nancy Salzman? So greasy. Watch how much she gets to slide.

If you look far back, it can become interesting to see that Nancy Salzman’s parents might have “trained her” to become who she has been in Nxivm. While by nature one’s immediate family is hugely and personally influential to one’s development, I’m seeing the potential contents of their influences, not only simply the pervasiveness of parents’ overall and generalized positions.

In other words, there is a Salzman table of contents. There are chapters. There are also Bronfman stories galore, documents going back generations, available to gather from multiple sources, to study, peruse, contemplate.

There are almost too many rather (seemingly) unexplored Salzman rabbit holes. No wonder Nancy made sure she got to first place in the shill line.

There were reports back months ago that Nancy Salzman was ill, possibly with a resurgence of cancer. Has there been any current news about her at all, beyond a sentencing date? Nancy looks monstrously ill in many photos, but nothing seems to have been seen of her monstrosity lately.

At any rate, Nancy has gone far, fabricating her monstrousness into a profitable career and has kept her daughters under her armpit, like a truly conscienceless indoctrinator. It seems she has an instruction manual of how to live a foul, vile existence and how to be just like mummy, how to grow up to be falsifying do-gooders.

It seems to me that Nancy Salzman consciously and conspicuously play-acted her lascivious devotion to Keith Raniere for many, many years for her own reasons. Not that Nancy didn’t appreciate him. I just think that she saw through him and used him, probably more than he was capable of comprehending, due to his own dissociativeness.

It looks obvious that Raniere (and Nancy Salzman) selected their suckers to fulfill specific and various uses, for themselves. Each seemed to make room for the other’s ideology and for each of their desires to be met.

He “knew” he was the star of his soap opera, and certainly, Nancy would know how to exploit that.

Whereas so many of Keith’s harem look glaze-eyed and poleaxed, at least subliminally possessed, Nancy does not. She looks like a calculating carnivore, dressed up like a short-haired matron. She sits in photos, etc. grinning at his side so often, clarifying her Prefect stature for all to see. But her over-acting is terrible and to me, transparent.

She looks to me like an embodiment of premeditated and poorly concealed self-interest, which probably includes her family. I don’t see Nancy melted in a worshipful puddle but instead sniffing Raniere’s hide like an “expectant” raptor. She planned lots of options for her and hers long in advance, if my intuition is correct about “who” she really thinks she is.

In my observation, con met con, between Salzman and Raniere. I think that she saw through plenty of his pathology and just decided to milk it for all that she could.

It looks as though Nancy Salzman and a couple of others with vested interests, found a rabid, sexually freaked and freakish Adolf Hitler of their very own to mentor, to pretend to “idolize” with motives of their own. Nancy Salzman probably should have left sooner, but greed is a strange bedfellow.

Lauren and Michelle Born of Nancy

It is hard to guess how much freedom of mind or emotions Nancy Salzman’s daughters ever had. This doesn’t override the hideous decisions Lauren made to carry out horrible actions. She was an adult eventually and chose her mother’s route. Her adoration of Raniere and her long, long fantasizing about him is simply pathetic. Her jealousy of other women is obvious. The other sister appears to remain in her mother’s clutches and is “married to the mob.”

Lauren and Michelle Salzman were born into a more advanced degree of definitive patterns than Nancy Salzman ingested as she grew up with socio-political-“religious” activists. Her parents might have shown her how to bolster and to falsify her educational background.

What could she have been thinking, eh? Hitching her daughters’ wagons to a falling manwhore, gloating like Madam Kardashian in a funhouse mirror.

What did Lauren Salzman do – cry her eyeballs off in court. Then run home to Mummy (?) and help her to print new business cards, while she follows eagerly behind the scent of money? No doubt Nancy has her fixes in; her entire life has been like a Jewish Wunderkind western movie. Here are some paper bags for her to blow up

Demented Clare Bronfman

Clare seems to be the prodigal, demented daughter who tried to spend all of her money on a new messiah. How ironic.

Entitlement to specialness is a fairly well-concealed fundament of intellectual gangsterism. This “entitlement gangsterism” is international, certainly not limited to New York/New Jersey. It’s in London, it’s in France. It’s in Clare Bronfman’s underpants.

Poor Clare could get plastic surgery before visiting Sadhguru in south India. He has digs in Tennessee too, if Clare cannot travel internationally straight out of prison. Perhaps Judge Garaufis will be sympathetic and get her the hell out of the United States permanently, like Joe Giudice of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

One gets the impression that Clare does not like children at all. Therefore, any stopovers for her in France to see her more tranquil and bovine sister will probably have to be brief.

What to do? No, asexual is an island, especially if the Feds seize it.

Where to turn? No man in Mexico would want Clare unless he was dead drunk. Even donkeys have nicer asses. Still, this would be a good place for her to get her face fixed. Mexico is cheap, and no one would recognize her if she wore sunglasses and a huge Afro wig, like a proper cult matron/ sister wife.

Raniere and His Harem

Raniere knew that he was going to and that he liked to mess with sexuality and to weaponize it, to manipulate the incumbent emotional responses involved by playing off multiple sexual partners against each other, most of whom wanted to be his number one. He didn’t give a damn about any of them. He guilted them with new-age/ancient wisdom bullshit. He told them it was unenlightened and hurtful to poor HIM if they scrapped jealously or possessively over him. Then he engendered their scraps.

Listen, I’m an ordinary woman, and fucktard Raniere could not have batted one eye at me. He is a complete mess. He had to pick his chattel. Probably Raniere had to eliminate women, for fake reasons, from his rosters too, though.

Lots of us would have seen him as repulsive.

It is different for the young ones Raniere has harmed. He took advantage of their innocence, completely and for as long, as much as he could get. Young emotions are easier to manipulate, usually.

The OJ Simpson of volleyball played in a tournament which was sponsored by one of his very own groupies, who organized Raniere’s new hunting arena. Probably naively.

Yet even to this day, some of these women are still competing with one another. Some will not help or engage with certain others. Some seem to hate one another.

The Nxivm men remain out of sight and mostly unstoried, behind all of their Ironman curtains. Yet how many of these ditherheads are mad at Raniere? Who looks at him now as a creep? Who still wants to be his queen gargoyle from afar, as he slides around his cell in his own piss?

That’s No Man, That’s Keith Raniere – in Prison

Man.

The opposite of the leering Raniere. Poles apart.

Good men, good women are everywhere. Raniere is a rotten burned batch of dogmeat cookies.

Some bosses have got to close all of his exits. Take down some of his fembots and those boyz who were eating out of his hand(jobs). The hidden lost boyz of Nxivm.

Raniere only pities his own soggy ass while awaiting his own personal Federal rat zone, a cockroach crawling landfill designed to distress and to torment. So many behind these walls were corrupted even more stagnating under guard, in cages smelling like sewage after a bad hurricane. Keith would make a fine Mrs. Doubtfire for some good ol’ boys with significant tatoos.

I’d like to see that chubby Vanguard turd sweating, dressed up in a flowery mumu and Crocs, and with a fucking straw hat smack on his head, beribboned with a jaunty sash and bow. But that’s just me, just now.

I want to see that pig wear lipstick and a Playtex Living Bra. All in CinemaScope. His very own Dante’s Inferno. With all dem’ bitches. He’d be begging his ass off, “Lemme be. Lemme be. Leave me alone.” Hehhehheh.

”Vengeance is Mine,” sayeth the Lord. Whew, that is a big relief. But hey, Mr. Fantasy, Madame Fantasy. Burned initials to you, Raniere.

This is a toast, a salût!

Fried balls and burning bushes, skoal!

Bottoms up. Bite me, a nonviolent woman. C’mon. Aikido gonna get ya. 24/7 and longer than that. He has time to read Tolstoy now, but Raniere keeps falling down on top of his eyeglasses.

Frank Parlato Has Forum for Revealing Truth

Marilyn Monroe died that August 1962, only 36 years old. I have never stopped paying attention to her death. She meant a great deal to me, beyond what I will attempt to describe, and it goes deep. What happened to her ignited me into a permanent state of “looking long and hard for the truth” versus accepting cover stories.

This is exactly what led me to Frank Parlato, inner certainty. Humility is no weakness. It is saying “I don’t know, and I am going to learn.”

Determined, allowing no one to stop you, no matter what. This is an essential ingredient, to respect and to pay attention, whenever you are lucky enough to come across the work of a man or woman or child like Frank is, and there is no turning back, even when there is discouragement. This is who he is to me. This is who he will always be now.

There are people speaking up here, a lot because we trust Frank’s integrity, a strong, humane and solid man. A man who has experience and who doesn’t throw up his hands and quit.

Here we have a great opportunity not to give up pursuing, insistently to clean house. Each in our own unique way buoys the others.

Nxivm/DOS is not uncovered enough, even now. Yet also, all over the world, there are these similar patches, organizations of sheer evil, operating often with little or no exposure at all.

No doubt, Frank Parlato has opened up a format of value beyond measure. No doubt the man has his very own inner fire and has gathered together a lot of eyes who watch, voices who speak.

