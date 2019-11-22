Shivani: Allison Mack’s Initials Unmistakable in Nxivm Slaves’ Pubic Brands

Editor’s Note: There has long been a debate about whether Allison Mack’s initials are part of the Nxivm offshoot DOS’ pubic brands on women known as slaves. Everyone agrees that Keith Raniere’s initials are found and some say that the very visible ‘A’ is Ranier’s middle name, Alan. But how do you explain the ‘M’? Shivani, one of our guest writers, wants to call it as she sees it – the “A” and the “M” jump right out at you, much more than the “K” and the “R”.
Was this by design?
By Shivani
I can never “unsee” that “A” or “M” just because anyone tells me it’s not there.
The whole argument about whether Allison Mack’s initials are visible or not has always seemed weird to me, excessively so. For crying out loud, it is right there in my face.
No matter how much time passes, it is still painfully hideous, an emotional JOLT, to see those scars in any photo, and Mack’s initials have never “gone away.” The denial about it has frustrated me. I am not used to such blatant, really awful “not-seeing” of evidence, so extremely visible. Yet it happens a lot.
The A and M were the very first of the 4 initials which popped out at me, when I firstI saw the photos of the lettering work. Mack’s initials, no time, no words will ever erase.
Keith Raniere’s initials even appeared to be somewhat more subtle. Consistently, he had worked to hide himself behind others, to use them for catching potential blame for his own intentions. This runs throughout the entire story, his conscious attempts to conceal his malevolence. Otherwise, he might have been apprehended sooner.
How can one doubt that Mack was and still could be, terribly proud of having her initials, combined with Keith Raniere’s, her frigging lord and master, into a slave branding logo? How that must have bolstered her disgusting PRIDE, to be part of such virulent sickness. For sexual slavery. My God. What is one to do? Stifle what is seen, and flatten the impact of it? Of what has been done to fellow human beings?
No. I will not.
Just as I knew what those bone breaks in Epstein’s neck and throat told me immediately about how that demon met his fleshly end. There was considerably more evidence, as well, than those neck fractures. There were two guards supposedly napping away obliviously and every available camera did not function. The cellmate(s), two different ones, and one of those cellmates, perhaps some vague phantom figure who might never have existed, all absent or “not working.”
US Attorney General William Barr in front of cameras doing his fatuously dramatic acting assignment. Lying through his teeth with fear dripping off of his face and his entire energetics. All visible. Why bother to argue, even?
No magical thinking will ever erase or diminish what my own eyes see. The disagreements about those four branding letters being present have been amazing, that anyone could claim not to see it.
During my years of being almost buried alive in the devastation of holocaust reading, I have seen many, many, many concentration camp tattoos, and worse evidence upon the bodies of women and men, with my own eyes.
The faces of these people, the looks from those beautiful eyes will remain in my very soul. Unforgettable. The dignity of living through what these individuals endured and the indescribable losses! I do not care what religion, what race, what ethnicity, has suffered.
Mankind’s inhumanity to humanity itself can be overwhelming to fully see, even to see in small part, within a single of its details and its evidence, the scars left behind.
Word spread when somebody wanted to know about the Holocaust, especially because I used to work in a library and was surrounded, during the eighties and early nineties, by many patrons who were Jewish. People from all over South Florida opened up to me and showed me their concentration camp tattoos, honored me deeply by trusting me. I went to every holocaust remembrance event that it was possible for me to attend, too.
Those Nxivm brands are worse and more brutal in physical appearance than even those Nazi tattoos. I cannot even begin to describe the sweetness of the elderly people who were good enough to trust me, to share their memories, their losses. These are things to be faced, not ignored. The brandings from Nxivm/DOS are intense. It hurts, even to behold these scars. Yes. It hurts.
But denial is even more harmful.
6 Comments
I agree that the AM is there in some of the brands. I strongly believe it was placed there to set Allison Mack up as the front woman to take the fall for the true villians.
Why does this even matter? KR OR AM…it is effed up. Period.
And how many times do we have to read this same subject over and over and over again? the horse has been dead long ago.
Thank you Shivani for telling the truth about Allison Mack’s initials being burned into the flesh of her slaves.
How many people in the comments section of the Frank Report argue until they are blue in the face denying Allison Mack’s sadistic brutality towards women?
I am reminded of the quote, often attributed to George Orwell, that “Truth is Treason in an Empire of Lies.”
The gaslighting members of NXIVM come on the Frank Report to comment that all Allison Mack did was to “collect collaterals” when to any honest person Allison Mack was collecting blackmail material to control and manipulate other women.
And these people compound their madness by arguing that Allison Mack was “just following orders.”
How did that defense work for the Nazis who just followed orders and murdered millions of Jews?
Shivani, you are correct that the initials of Allison Mack are more clearly burned into the flesh than Keith Raniere’s initials.
A recent story on the Frank Report revealed that Danielle Roberts was using stencils to brand Allison Mack’s initials into the women’s flesh.
There is absolutely no doubt that Allison Mack’s initials were deliberately seared into women’s flesh by Danielle Roberts in a process supervised by Allison Mack.
“Danielle Roberts Reportedly Flees to Mexico”
“It is known that Roberts worked off of stencils to get the design seared properly on each women’s pubis. The stencils were kept in reverse but at least one woman saw the stencils in a mirror and recognized that Roberts was not stenciling a symbol of the four elements as she claimed but was knowingly scarring onto the women the initials of Keith Alan Raniere and possibly Allison Mack.”
https://frankreport.com/2019/11/14/danielle-roberts-reportedly-flees-to-mexico/
The only way to defend Allison Mack’s cruelty is to be intellectually dishonest.
Unfortunately the NXIVM trolls and Science Fiction fan boys are too intellectually dishonest to admit the plain truth that is right before their eyes.
The “AM” is so plainly visible, that it was the first thing I saw when I first looked at the brand.
And Allison Mack’s foolish fans will deny the noses on their face.
All to defend a fourth rate TV actress.
There was court testimony regarding the initials being Raniere’s. Until more evidence is presented to the contrary, I’m not buying the Mack BS. Just because you can’t get it out of your mind doesn’t make it true. It also doesn’t matter how long your story is, it doesn’t make it true. The Raniere initials are sideways to make the argument about the four elements more believable and harder to pick out the letters. Raniere is so smart. LOL
There was one of the Epstein video cameras working, and nobody came or left his cell for several hours. Barr doesn’t scare that easy and you don’t have superpowers to be able to detect it anyway. You really should stop thinking so highly of yourself.
You should get yourself a life instead of burying yourself in the Holocaust. The Jews would be better served to act like most of the WWII veterans did, just go back to their lives and stop prancing around showing people like you their tattoos.