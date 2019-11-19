Toni Natalie’s Triad of Self-Diagnoses Might be Wrong

Toni Natalie has told many of her friends and former friends about her three illnesses. She has written about them in her book, The Program Inside the Mind of Keith Raniere and the Rise and Fall of Nxivm.

Her three self-proclaimed illnesses are:

PTSD

Fibromyalgia

Dyslexia.

Dyslexia or Reading Disability

Toni says dyslexia was the cause of her dropping out of high school in the 10th grade.

She writes, “The problem was that I was not a good student. I now know that I suffer from severe dyslexia. When I read, the words swim off the page. But when I was in high school, dyslexia was not understood or diagnosed and was generally confused with lack of intelligence.”

Actually, and as an aside, Toni did not drop out of 10th grade, she dropped out of 12th grade – which is evidenced by her senior picture in her high school yearbook. That mistake might be caused by dyslexia, or maybe she is lying.

To discover the treasures contained in her book, The Program Inside the Mind of Keith Raniere and the Rise and Fall of Nxivm, her publishers offer several options, including the physical book, a Kindle version, and an “audible audio book.”

An audible audio book features someone reading the book, usually the author.

Obviously if Toni has severe dyslexia, she could not read the book aloud. Yet, according to Amazon, which sells the audible version, Toni is narrator of the book.

Toni confirms this on Facebook

According to the Mayo Clinic: “Dyslexia is a learning disorder that involves difficulty reading due to problems identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words (decoding). Also called reading disability, dyslexia affects areas of the brain that process language….

Some common dyslexia signs and symptoms:

Difficulty reading, including reading aloud

Slow and labor-intensive reading and writing

Avoiding activities that involve reading

Mispronouncing names or words

Spending an unusually long time completing tasks that involve reading or writing.

Was Toni misdiagnosed? Can she have severe dyslexia and still read her book for audible books?

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Toni has told many people she has Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD. She confirms this in her book and gives two different dates about when she was first diagnosed.

She blames it on Keith, writing: “I began to doubt my own sanity. Maybe Keith was right. Maybe I really was the devil. My mental health was in peril, and my physical health along with it. I suffered from migraines and from weird aches and pains, the cause of which I could not determine. I was a nervous wreck. In April 2004 I was diagnosed with post¬traumatic stress disorder.”

Later in the book, she moves up the date of the diagnosis to “the summer of 2004.”

She writes, “My mother, who had been supporting me financially during this crisis [with Keith], was forced to file for bankruptcy on July 15, 2004. She had blown through her life savings to pay my legal and medical expenses, and now there was nothing left….

“My parents were now going through hell with me, and I felt responsible for their plight. But there was nothing I could do about it, apart from putting in more hours at the pizzeria. The guilt was all consuming. I was moved by my mother’s sacrifice, by her love, but ashamed that I was the cause of so much trouble. I stopped eating. I stopped sleeping.

In the summer of 2004, I had a full-fledged nervous breakdown and was diagnosed with PTSD.”

Toni said her mother filed bankruptcy, which is true. Toni, her brother, John, and her mother, Joan Schnier, engaged in a long term restaurant leasing scheme, which resulted in all of them going bankrupt.

They would sign agreements with leasing companies claiming to want money to buy new restaurant equipment for their various Mr. Shoes restaurants. They would get the money to buy the new equipment but not actually buy the equipment [often buying used, much cheaper equipment] and ultimately default on the lease payments.

The plan included them going bankrupt, according to sources, to avoid making payments to the leasing companies.

They did this in turn, first Toni, then John, then Joan. It almost landed Toni in prison on a federal rap but thanks to her criminal attorney, William Drier, she got off without prison time. [More on that later.]

It is not clear why Toni should have PTSD because of her mother’s bankruptcy since this was a well planned scheme and Keith had nothing to do with it.

Whether she was diagnosed with PTSD in April or in the summer of 2004, she claims she got it from the trauma and terror of Keith Alan Raniere.

Yet, Toni attended every day of the six week trial of Keith Alan Raniere – and almost every hearing. She stared at him and she claims he stared right back and gave her the finger repeatedly, something that no other witness in the courtroom observed.

She also called Raniere on the telephone prior to his being arrested to try to sell him a patent he had put in her name – for $1 million.

Is this the behavior of someone with PTSD whose trauma was triggered by Raniere?

Let’s go to the Mayo Clinic for their point of view:

“Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health condition that’s triggered by a terrifying event — either experiencing it or witnessing it. Symptoms may include flashbacks, nightmares and severe anxiety, as well as uncontrollable thoughts about the event….

Symptoms

PTSD symptoms are generally grouped into four types: intrusive memories, avoidance, negative changes in thinking and mood, and changes in physical and emotional reactions.

Intrusive memories

Symptoms of intrusive memories may include:

Recurrent, unwanted distressing memories of the traumatic event

Reliving the traumatic event as if it were happening again (flashbacks)

Upsetting dreams or nightmares about the traumatic event

Severe emotional distress or physical reactions to something that reminds you of the traumatic event

Avoidance

Symptoms of avoidance may include:

Trying to avoid thinking or talking about the traumatic event

Avoiding places, activities or people that remind you of the traumatic event

Negative changes in thinking and mood

Symptoms of negative changes in thinking and mood may include:

Negative thoughts about yourself, other people or the world

Hopelessness about the future

Memory problems, including not remembering important aspects of the traumatic event [this could explain all the falsehoods in Toni’s book.]

Feeling emotionally numb

Changes in physical and emotional reactions

Symptoms of changes in physical and emotional reactions may include:

Being easily startled or frightened

Always being on guard for danger

Self-destructive behavior, such as drinking too much or driving too fast

Trouble sleeping

Trouble concentrating

Irritability, angry outbursts or aggressive behavior [could explain Toni’s savage genital assault on her #4th husband Scott Foley.]

Overwhelming guilt or shame

Intensity of symptoms

You may have more PTSD symptoms when … you come across reminders of what you went through. For example, you may hear a car backfire and relive combat experiences. Or you may see a report on the news about a sexual assault and feel overcome by memories of your own assault.

Causes

You can develop post-traumatic stress disorder when you go through, see or learn about an event involving actual or threatened death, serious injury or sexual violation.

The most common events leading to the development of PTSD include:

Combat exposure

Childhood physical abuse

Sexual violence

Physical assault

Being threatened with a weapon

An accident

***

Nowhere in the literature I’ve read does it say that a person with PTSD will seek out and eagerly spend six weeks in the same room as the person that caused the traumatic event – as Toni did when Keith went to trial – or parading herself before the media – sometimes even jumping in front of others to ensure she is photographed – to talk about the person who caused the PTSD – or write a book about him – or call him on the phone and ask him for one million dollars to transfer a patent he owns which he put in her name.

Toni reportedly has a therapist who signed off on her PTSD diagnosis and because of this, Toni said, she collects disability. Whether that is SSI or SSD is not known.

It may be that Toni is suffering from a rare, new kind of PTSD that compels a person to dwell exclusively on and try to profit from the person and events that caused her trauma.

An investigation is warranted into whether she has this mental disorder, if she is collecting taxpayer money based on a diagnosis of it.

From her actions, she does not appear to be afflicted with PTSD, however, it does sound good in her book to have a mental disorder caused by Keith Raniere. It is in alignment with her self professed ‘patient zero’ designation.

While it may not be true that Toni has PTSD, her dog Raymona, Toni says, does have PTSD.

After Toni savagely attacked husband #4, Scott Foley, threatening to tear off his testicles, her dog, Raymona, peed on the floor which distracted Toni and allowed the little guy to escape.

She wrote of the event in her book, which she blamed on Keith, and added, “Now even my guard dog had PTSD.”

Fibromyalgia While Swinging on Ropes?

In her book, after claiming her brother John committed suicide because of Raniere – which, again, she is mistaken – his autopsy, according to his longtime girlfriend, shows he died of Afib, a heart condition – Toni goes on to say that Keith’s terror caused her to contract fibromyalgia.

Toni writes, “The autopsy [of brother John] lists the cause of death as suicide by a lethal combination of metoprolol and diltiazem, John’s heart medications. I thought about my brother, so damaged, so empathic, and wondered what fucked-up messages Keith had communicated to him in months days leading up to his death. In April 2009 I was diagnosed with fibromyalgia.”

As everyone who knows Toni knows, she is an athlete. She swings from silk ropes.

It is called aerial silks (also known as aerial contortion.) It is an exercise which Toni performs three or four times a week.

She hangs in the air from a fabric folded to make a loop. Toni has been seen to climb the suspended fabric and suspend, drop, swing, and spiral her body into and out of various positions. She has used the aerial silks to fly through the air, striking poses and figures while flying.

She was a member of Aerial Arts of Rochester.

Is this form of aerial acrobatics compatible with a diagnosis of fibromyalgia?

Again the Mayo clinics explains:

Fibromyalgia is a disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues. Researchers believe that fibromyalgia amplifies painful sensations by affecting the way your brain processes pain signals.

Symptoms include:

Widespread pain. The pain associated with fibromyalgia often is described as a constant dull ache that has lasted for at least three months. To be considered widespread, the pain must occur on both sides of your body and above and below your waist.

The pain associated with fibromyalgia often is described as a constant dull ache that has lasted for at least three months. To be considered widespread, the pain must occur on both sides of your body and above and below your waist. Fatigue. People with fibromyalgia often awaken tired, even though they report sleeping for long periods of time. Sleep is often disrupted by pain, and many patients with fibromyalgia have other sleep disorders, such as restless legs syndrome and sleep apnea.

People with fibromyalgia often awaken tired, even though they report sleeping for long periods of time. Sleep is often disrupted by pain, and many patients with fibromyalgia have other sleep disorders, such as restless legs syndrome and sleep apnea. Cognitive difficulties. A symptom commonly referred to as “fibro fog” impairs the ability to focus, pay attention and concentrate on mental tasks….

Doctors don’t know what causes fibromyalgia, but it can be triggered by a psychological stress.

It is possible to exercise when one has fibromyalgia – and doctors recommend trying to exercise.

I am not certain how many aerial contortionists have fibromyalgia, but it is possible Toni was misdiagnosed or perhaps as has been observed in the past, she is lying.

Help Is on the Way

It is hoped that whatever diseases Toni actually has, they can be somehow cured.

The first step is in getting a competent diagnosis.

According to Medical News Today, while pathological liars tell compulsive lies without a clear motive, nonpathological lying is where the lie is often beneficial in some way. It is clear that Toni is a non pathological liar.

But in addition to being a liar, for which there is no known medical cure, Toni may have “Factitious disorder” — sometimes called Munchausen’s syndrome — a condition in which a person acts as though they are physically or mentally ill when they are not.

She may also have Narcissitic Personality Disorder [NPD]. The hallmarks of NPD are fantasies of immense importance and the need for admiration and special treatment.

She might have Borderline Personality Disorder [BPD] and may lie to distort reality into something that fits with the emotions that she is feeling, rather than the facts.

Yet another possibility is frontotemporal dementia, a form of dementia that affects the frontal and temporal brain regions and causes changes in behavior and language, inappropriate social behavior, lack of empathy and loss of insight into the behavior of others and oneself.

These personality disorders can lead to significant challenges with interpersonal relationships and in publishing books that are supposed to be nonfiction.

If you know Toni Natalie, who has lately and cruelly been called by some readers here as Toni Nata-LIE, urge her to get a revised medical diagnosis as soon as possible to ascertain what she really is afflicted with.

Time is of the essence.

