Was Toni Natalie Really ‘Sued Into Oblivion’ by Keith Raniere?

[Editor’s Note: The author of this post is known to and well-regarded by Frank Report. She also knows Toni Natalie very well. She asked to remain anonymous in order to avoid being harassed by Natalie and/or her friend(s). As we have done with others in similar situations, we have granted that request].

By Mr. Magoo

Toni Natalie has often claimed she has been “sued into oblivion” by Keith Raniere and NXIVM.

But, what if the truth is that she just made some poor decisions?

I’m no Judge Judy here, but I know that “oblivion” is the state of being unaware or unconscious of what is happening around you. Maybe this is why Toni cannot keep her stories straight and all the lies in her book are really Keith Raniere’s fault.

Let’s count the ways Toni is oblivious to what others see regarding her legal problems.

Toni Natalie States She Was in Bankruptcy Hell for 8 Years With Keith Raniere

In her book, she admits her bankruptcy lasted about three and half years. But for years she told everyone, including me, that it lasted 8-10 years.

Marie White’s depiction of Toni Natalie

But who is responsible for her ending up in bankruptcy court in the first place? She blames it all on Keith – but the debts listed in her bankruptcy seem to be related to her restaurant business.

In addition, Toni ran Consumer Buyline’s Skin Care Division – and made a ton of money doing so.

Who spent all that money?

And who lied to the bankruptcy court judge about her education, her work experience, and her expensive art collection – just to name a few facts?

Kind of hard to feel sorry for someone who does all that lying and gets away with bankruptcy fraud – right?

Natalie Arrested & Sued for Accessing Nxivm’s Computer Server

Toni gave everyone in the civil and criminal cases (except Barbara Bouchey) the username and the password they used to access the NXIVM server.

Toni said the person whose user name and password they were using – Mary Jane Pino – said it was OK for them to use her username and password to access the Nxivm website.

What Toni didn’t tell everyone she gave access to the website was that she had been using the same username and password for at least six months before she started sharing it with others.

One has to ask:

(a) How do you make it alright in your mind to go on your “enemy’s” server using someone else’s login info?

(b) How do you involve others by telling them it’s OK to access NXIVM’s server with the info you gave them [because the person who had access gave you permission] when you don’t really know what the law is on this topic – and when you are fully aware that Raniere is a litigation machine who loves to sue his enemies?

(c) Who is responsible for Natalie’s criminal/civil computer trespass litigation? Seems to me it’s Toni. It also seems to me that she might have some responsibility to the others who she invited/recruited to access NXIVM’s website.

Mary Jane Pino swore under oath during the investigation of the criminal case that she didn’t give her username and password to Toni. It could have been a NXIVM set up, but either way, Toni trespassed onto NXIVM’s server. The criminal case was dropped due to where the server was located – and the civil case was dismissed because the statute-of-limitations had already passed when NXIVM pressed charges.

These two things saved everyone involved in those cases, including Toni.

But that was not due to Toni. It was despite her.

Toni was only sued on this matter because she actually trespassed onto Nxivm’s computers.

(3) Natalie claims she was sued by Raniere regarding ownership of patents.

Toni was willing to hide some of Keith Raniere’s assets. She also helped him hide the fact that he was running another pyramid scam immediately after he signed a “Consent Decree” indicating he would never run another pyramid scheme like Consumer’s Buyline.

Raniere’s next brainchild was National Health Network. With Toni’s knowledge and cooperation, Raniere hid this company under Toni’s name.

Raniere also hid a patent he held under a company that Toni and a couple of other men owned. Did Toni claim this patent and this company in her bankruptcy as an asset? She did not.

When Raniere sued Microsoft and AT&T over their alleged infringement of this same patent, the other owners would not get near it with a 100-foot pole. They did not want anything to do with Raniere. [Besides, they probably knew the patent was worthless.]

Not so with Natalie – who saw this as an opportunity to cash in.

First, she tried to sell this patent to Microsoft – and was offered $50,000 for it. [Microsfot probably offered this amount as ‘nuisance value’ – that is that they likely knew that Raniere’s claim was worthless – but it would cost at least $50,000 in legal fees to defend it.]

But Natalie stupidly turned it down. [She wound up with nothing in the end.]

But keep in mind, Toni has expensive tastes – and $50,000 was not enough for her. Especially since she would have to pay her lawyer a percentage of those funds.

So, what did Toni do? She knew Microsoft was trying to get Raniere’s suit dismissed because the patents were not in Raniere’s name, but technically in a shill company that listed her as the owner.

Toni called Keith Raniere and offered to sell it to him for ONE MILLION DOLLARS. Yep, she called this guy that she’s so afraid of – the man who gave her PTSD – and tried to squeeze his balls for one million big ones.

Toni figured that Clare Bronfman would gladly pay $1 million dollars so Raniere could walk into the courtroom with full ownership of his patent – and use it to wrangle several millions of dollars from Microsoft and AT&T.

With the patent in hand, Raniere would have also been able to snark back at the judge who referred to him as a liar in several of her decisions throughout the court battle.

I know what you’re thinking. Wait for it, wait for it. RIGHT! Instead of paying her $1 million for a patent that she had nothing to do with, Raniere sued Toni for the patent.

It never went to trial because Raniere was arrested.

So, let’s just step back and take a look at case number three, folks. Who is responsible for this ligation?

Raise your hand right now if you think it was Keith Raniere. OK, put ’em down.

Now, those of you who think Toni Natalie brought this on herself by poking the bear, raise your hands.

Toni never invented the original patent. It was just put in her name. She did not claim she owned it when she filed bankruptcy. But when Raniere tried to sue Microsoft and AT&T and they were making a motion to have the case dismissed, Toni saw her chance and entered the litigation by trying to make money off of it.

How does that make her a victim?

Merriam-Webster’s definition of oblivion is the fact or condition of not remembering: a state marked by a lack of awareness or consciousness.

Do you think Toni just doesn’t remember the facts of her life story – or that she’s re-writing history to make it appear that she’s the worse victim of Raniere ever?

Let’s look at Toni being a victim for 20 years of Keith Raniere’s litigation. I know of no other cases than these three [except when Natalie was arrested for bank fraud – and was represented by criminal lawyer Bill Dryer – but that had nothing to do with Raniere.]

She had three cases. All three were her own fault.

1. She filed for bankruptcy because she accumulated a lot of suspicious debt – and during that case, she clearly committed bankruptcy fraud by hiding assets. She blamed Raniere for her being in debt – and then blamed Raniere for intervening in her bankruptcy. But Raniere was actually right. He claimed she was hiding assets – including her valuable paintings. She was hiding them and she should have listed them [but then they would have been sold to pay off her debts].

Her bankruptcy was her idea and her fault, not Raniere’s.

2. She trespassed onto the server that hosted Nxivm’s website – not vice versa – and she was charged criminally and sued. If she had not proactively trespassed, she would not have been sued or arrested.

3. She tried to get money out of Microsoft and Raniere for a patent she did not invent but that Raniere had placed in a shill company that listed her as the owner decades ago. She got sued only because she was trying to cash in. She could have avoided litigation in this case by not trying to sell somethign something own. It was she who inserted herself – trying to make money she did not deserve.

So, how is she a victim of Nxivm’s litigation machine or Keith Raniere?

