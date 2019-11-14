Kristin Snyder Investigation: Snyders Meet With Frank Report in South Carolina

Despite Toni Natalie’s near herculean efforts to prevent me from meeting Jonnie Snyder and her daughter, Kim, I met them at their home in Dillon, South Carolina on Tuesday.
Susan Dones and Heidi Hutchinson were with me.
The purpose of our meeting was to investigate the disappearance of Kristin Marie Snyder who went missing more than 16 years ago.
The reason Natalie did not want me to meet with the Snyders is a little unclear. Toni had told me Kim Snyder was mentally retarded and Jonnie was too old and just wanted to forget.
Jonnie Snyder’s daughter, Kristin, was ejected from a Nxivm class on February 6, 2003. A Nxivm member named Elaine Smiloff picked Kristin up at the Westmark Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska – where the Nxivm classes were being held – and took Kristin to her home in Anchorage.
She was never seen again.
Kristin Snyder left the Westmark Hotel were Nxivm classes were being held on Feb. 6, 2002 and was never seen again. That was a Thursday afternoon. The following evening, police found Kristin’s vehicle, a Toyota pickup, in Seward, Alaska – some 2.5 hours’ drive away. There was a suicide note inside the vehicle but Kristin was never found. She was 35 years old.
We met at the Snyder’s 1890s era farmhouse in rural Dillon. The home has been in Jonnie’s family since it had been built. It was large and elegant, and the farm fields were leased to a farmer who did the planting. This year it had been soybeans. All around the rural countryside were November cotton fields.
I was astonished when I saw Jonnie, for I had been told by Toni that she was quite elderly and nearly out of it. Instead, I met an attractive, youthful-looking, well-spoken southern lady, a widow, a devout Christian. A thoughtful person who spoke carefully and articulately.
She was fairly recently widowed. Her husband Robert, a former career Marine, religious teacher, and professor, had died almost four years ago.
Jonnie was keenly interested to learn, if she could, what happened to her daughter.
“What a liar Toni is,” I thought to myself when I met Jonnie and we chatted on her couch in her comfortable family room looking at pictures of her long-missing daughter. She read aloud a poem written by Kristin – about being saved by Jesus Christ – written when she was 20.
Jonnie also showed me Kristin’s diary – including pages for January 26, 2003, 11 days before she disappeared. In it, she mentions the Nxivm intensive she started that day.
I found out a lot about Kristin during our visit, including the days she spent with her mother, father and sister – a last weekend – the last time they were to meet – on January 16-18, 2002.
I found out also – thanks to help from Susan Dones and others I interviewed- that Kristin left the family farmhouse in Dillon, and went to Albany New York. It was there she met the man who may have been responsible for her disappearance – Keith Alan Raniere, the fiunder and leader of Nxivm.
Susan Dones happened to be in Albany at the time and she ran into Kristin at Nxivm headquarters on New Karner Road. They had first met in Alaska at a previous intensive they both attended in November 2002.
[A Nxivm intensive is a more than 12-hour class day which runs consecutively from 5- 16 straight days, where the Nxivm curriculum is taught.]
Kristin said she loved her first 16-day Nxivm intensive so much that she planned to take a second one in February. She had come to Albany, in between [just after visiting her parents and sister], because she wanted to visit the “mother ship”, she told Susan.
Nxivm was headquartered in Albany.
While there, Kristin planned to take more, shorter classes called Ethos, Susan told me.
Susan also said that Kristin seemed cheerful and completely stable – like she was when she first met Kristin in Alaska – and nothing like she was described to be in the days leading up to her disappearance in Alaska.
Susan was there the first day Kristin arrived in Albany and Susan left that day, so they only met once in Albany.
Apparently, from Albany – after spending no more than a week there – Kristin went back to Anchorage, where she lived with her domestic partner, Heidi Clifford, and, on January 26, along with Heidi and Heidi’s mother, Kristin began her second 16-day Nxivm intensive.
She was to be ejected on day 11 – and, as we know, was never seen again.
Kristin Snyder had a relatively short career as a student of Nxivm.
I was able to pinpoint at least one of the dates of Kristin’s first 16-day intensive in Alaska. Susan recalled that an earthquake occurred while they were there. That was the Denali Earthquake which occurred on November 3, 2002. Since Susan was only there for the first five days of the intensive, that meant Kristin would have started her Nxivm classes no earlier than October 30, and completed her first 16-day Nxivm intensive no later than November 19.
Kristin’s life as a student in Nxivm lasted a little more than three months, before she would disappear, after being ejected from a Nxivm intensive – for behavior that was said by several sources to be erratic and unstable.
Yet, in mid-January, on the day she arrived in Albany, she appeared to be stable and cheerful. Did something happen to her in Albany that set her spiraling out of control?
In Dillon, yesterday, I also met Kim Snyder in person – this bright, friendly woman – with a great sense of humor – sister to Kristin – is anything but mentally retarded [like Natalie said]. She’s had her share of trouble, including a serious but successful bout with cancer and, of course, losing her older sister who was also her closest friend.
It became clear that Natalie lied about this family. As I spoke with them, I found a possible motive: Toni did not want me to investigate the Kristin Snyder disappearance. She evidently wanted to tell the story herself, her way, in her book, and on a podcast she plans to begin broadcasting at some point in time.
To keep the Snyders away from me, Toni told them, among other things, that I would tell their story wrong, something Toni actually did in her book. Toni got it wrong in her book, a crucial mistake that upset the family.
Toni wrote that, while Kristin was in Alaska, during the time she was taking the second intensive, she called the family, “raving maniacally”, saying she was responsible for the destruction of the space shuttle Columbia, which disintegrated in space on February 1, 2003.
Toni decided that it was a nice touch for her book, but that phone call never happened.
Jonnie explained that, if Kristin had called her, and told her she was responsible for the Columbia disaster, she would have flown up to Alaska that very day to ensure her daughter was hospitalized and got treatment.
The truth, I learned, was that Kristin did call her mother. She sounded fine. During that last phone call, Kristin asked her mom about a Halloween when she was a child and whether she correctly recalled what costumes she and her sister wore. Jonnie confirmed that her recollection was correct.
Jonnie did not think anything much about the call at the time. Kristin was often inquisitive and regularly called her mother. When Kristin said goodbye she said, as she usually did, “I love you,” then added, “I really, really love you.”
In retrospect, Jonnie told me, perhaps she might have thought more about the last part where Kristin said, “I really, really love you,” but how was she to know that these were the very last words her daughter would ever say to her?
What Happened to Kristin Snyder?
There are several theories.
The State of Alaska says she is a presumptive suicide. It has to be “presumptive” since her body was never found.
The State of Alaska says Kristin drove her pickup to Seward, and parked it on Beach Drive, in front of Miller’s Landing – a summer camping resort. She wrote a suicide note, left it in her truck, stole a kayak from Miller’s, paddled out into the cold February waters of Resurrection Bay, deliberately tipped the kayak and drowned.
No one ever found the body, or the kayak, or the paddle despite searching extensively for several days.
This failing to find the body led to other, unofficial theories. The Nxivm version – the story they told students for years – was that Kristin faked her own death and escaped to a new life somewhere. She was fleeing the law and/or the drug cartels.
Kristin was not known to have used drugs or sold them, and those who knew Kristin say the theory is ridiculous.
I developed another theory, about two years ago – which was that Kristin may not have committed suicide. Perhaps she had been murdered. Or, if she did commit suicide, she got plenty of prompting to do so – prompting by those connected to Nxivm, maybe first and foremost, prompted by Raniere himself.
This is why I was in Dillon. To try to find out.
I was not there to learn more about Toni Natalie, but I did learn [or at least a previous notion was reinforced] that Toni lies consistently, constantly; that all she knows how to do it seems is lie; a grifter by heart and by occupation – seeking small or large gains over people by lying to them – which is precisely what a grifter is. And, in her capacity as a grifter, she almost succeeded in keeping the Snyders from meeting me.
For months, they had declined to meet me and it was only a series I wrote about Toni exposing her many lies in her book – and the Snyders reading the dreadful lie Toni told about them and Kristin in her book – that prompted Kim to call me recently. This led to our meeting.
So while Toni did her best to keep us apart, it was, in fact, Toni Natalie that brought us together.
Who Can Help?
Almost all sources agree that after Kristin left Albany and began her second intensive, she began to spiral out of control. She started the intensive on January 26 and by early February, she was acting increasingly erratically.
On day 11 of the intensive, she was causing a commotion in class and Esther Carlson Chiappone and Ed Kinnum, who were running the intensive, threw her out of class.
Instead of sending her for medical treatment, Esther called Elaine Smiloff and asked her to pick Kristin up and take her home. Elaine showed up and Kristin went with her in Elaine’s car.
Kristin’s Toyota pickup was left behind at the Westmark Hotel. Kristin was dropped off at home – the home she shared with Heidi, in the late afternoon.
When the Nxivm intensive ended in the evening, Heidi – who I spoke with on numerous occasions – went outside to get the Toyota in the parking lot to drive home. It was not there. So, she got a ride home. The Toyota pickup truck wasn’t in the driveway either. She went into the house. No one was home.
Somehow, Kristin disappeared from her home and somehow the pickup truck disappeared from the Westmark Hotel.
Then she knew, she said, that something was wrong.
Before we conclude Part 1 of this series, I will share with you what Elaine Smiloff told me by phone on August 7, 2017.
Elaine was the last person known to have seen Kristin alive. It was this phone call that made me think Kristin Snyder was murdered – or led to suicide deliberately.
She told me a lot about that fateful ride – which we will go into in a later post, but she added this important point.
Elaine said, “This has been on my conscience for 15 years. I never told anybody. But when I drove her home, Kristin was deeply upset, and acting irrationally – upset and not knowing what to do about it. She kept saying, ‘Can I go through with it?’ She was irrational to the point where I don’t think she could have driven all the way from Anchorage to Seward in the cold February snow in the night. Here’s the thing, she kept saying ‘Can I go through with it?’ Kristin Snyder told me she was pregnant and Keith Raniere was the father.”
Elaine thought the “Can I go through with it?” meant, could she have the baby?
Was this a motive for her murder?
Stay tuned for Part 2 where we will discuss the six people who likely know more about the disappearance of Kristin Snyder and who have all refused to talk to me. They are Keith Raniere, Nancy Salzman, Esther Carlson Chiappone, Ed Kinnum, Karen Abney, and Nina Cowell.
And we will discuss what each of them likely knows.
In Part 3, we will discuss whether or not Kristin told others in the Nxivm class that she was pregnant with Keith’s baby and that this was the real disruption – and whether this might have been a motive – at the time – for Keith Raniere to take a life.
Wow, what a fascinating read – great article, Frank, and a huge thank you to the Snyders for sharing the details of such a painful memory with all of us.
A while back I believed the negative attention given to Natalie was unwarranted and/or excessive – man, was I wrong; now I can’t wait for the follow-up…
“I’ve had people killed because of my beliefs.”
– Keith Raniere, on camera, in front of multiple witnesses.
Workshops that put individuals under psychological pressure, like NXIVM’s “intensives,” can cause them to have adverse reactions up to and including full-blown psychotic episodes, and suicide. That can be particularly so when invasive procedures like NXIVM’s “EMs” are involved. For example, such mental breakdowns and violent outcomes have been a consistent and notorious problem in Scientology “auditing” and processing, most infamously in the Lisa McPherson case.
Snyder’s asking her mother about a Halloween long ago is indicative of just such psychological processes, in which individuals are lead to delve into their pasts, often in search of catharsis – experiences of relief and unburdening, often emotionally intense. That would be particularly characteristic of “EM” sessions, and it seems likely that Snyder would have undergone one or more of those while she was in Albany, which could have helped set the stage for a later breakdown. It’s now known that while such processes can produce a sense of euphoria and relation, they can push some people over the edge, and also turn out not to have significant if any long-term benefits or positive outcomes in most cases, even though the experience can seem impressive and even life-changing at the time.
The people I’d most like to hear from in detail, are those who were with Snyder at the time, her partner and their mother. While her deterioration may have been a surprise to them if they didn’t have any background in psychology to understand such phenomenon, unless there was direct meddling by NXIVM staff prior to her disappearance, it’s unlikely that NIXMV had anything to do with her actions.
Barring some sort of direct intervention prior to Snyder’s disappearance, any theory of NXIVM’s involvement would seem to presume something implausible like their having implanting suggestions or hypnotic commands to commit suicide, to be carried out later. Not only is it highly questionable whether things like that are even possible, but there’s certainly no indication that NXIVM had that level of sophistication in manipulating or controlling people, though of course they did influence and coerce people who were living in the group environment for extended periods, and may even have contributed to some deaths that way.
Also, it would definitely help us to understand if we knew more about exactly what Snyder did in Albany, or what happened to her there. That would tell us whether there was any basis in reality for her possibly being pregnant by Raniere, and whether she was subject to more direct processes like EMs.
Plus it would be interesting to know how many other people participating in intensives or sessions had mental breakdowns over the years – if it was a not uncommon occurrence, then Snyder’s case is less exceptional, except that it tragically lead to her death. If NXIVM is like Scientology, there is probably a lot that was swept under the rug and covered up over the years.
Sorry, but your comment doesn’t really make sense to me. Are you insinuating that uncovering childhood memories (that were possibly traumatic) could have caused her to commit suicide?
Somehow, I doubt that suicide would be the first response for most people.
….And I see that my earlier questions are still being withheld.
Hmmmm….
An innocent person would welcome, or at least not try to interfere with, any meeting trying to investigate the truth about someone’s tragic passing.
Doesn’t Toni Natalie understand that trying to prevent this meeting with the Snyder family throws the harsh light of suspicion on her?
Or is Toni trying to conceal something quite sinister?
And for the record, the destruction of the Space Shuttle Columbia was fully investigated by NASA and was conclusively proven to be caused by the shedding of critical heat shield tiles.
Something Kristin Snyder had nothing to do with.
There’s a lot of pain still coming through from many aspects of Kristin Snyder’s entire Nxivm experience. This is an example of someone being horribly, horribly let down by a phony self-help group, doing to her the exact opposite of what was being claimed, sold. There was no one in the group who either wanted to help her or who was qualified to help her!
The entire Nxivm stance has been to protect Raniere, their “industry” and themselves. This is what it really looks like, the destruction of a life, done to protect a cult and its leaders. And apparently, Nancy Salzman guided the group leaders via phone calls and told them how “to handle Kristin,” when Kristin was deemed to be trouble, an inconvenience, someone who was messing up their cute little manipulative setup, their curriculum.
It appears that not a single person involved in so-called leadership roles within Nxivm had any desire whatsoever to do the right thing, to be humane, to listen to someone’s troubles, to help her at all or to respect Kristin. This makes me sick, imagining what she was made to endure.
No one on the Nxivm staff gave a damn about an intensive attendee’s need to be heard or to be given genuine support or any resolution at all.
They only wanted to suppress her, and when that didn’t work, I think that Kristin Snyder was thrown to the wolves, deliberately. Now, who were these wolves, exactly, and how many did WHAT to Kristin? Also, who was running how it all went, from behind the Cult Curtains? Who called the shots, about how to mishandle Kristin, to try to throw a blanket over everything that happened?
Through this fanatical selfishness, craziness and dishonesty, all of us have lost Kristin, who is likely to have been burdened but allowed no relief or even any human concern or kindness whatsoever. These bastards just wanted her to shut up.
Her family and loved ones have been left with a painful cross to bear, and then Kristin’s family were leeched upon by Toni Natalie, over Kristin’s disappearance. She deceived them, apparently without any conscience at all, to formulate her strange ideas, about how to benefit herself alone.
Certainly, the movement’s Vanguard and their status was their sole motivation, to protect him, to believe Raniere and themselves to be the dispensers of the “truth” regardless of the cost. The cost was a young woman’s life.
As for Natalie inserting herself into Kristin Snyder’s “story” at all, this is how Toni operates, according to many who have had trouble brought to their own doors by Toni Natalie. Her main desire seems to be self-aggrandizement, regardless of the damage she inflicts to push, push, push herself into the spotlight.
Having read all that I could find, and feeling terrible about what I think were the reasons that Kristin was mistreated, I look forward to learning more of what has happened. The truth is being so hidden.
There have been some things published about a small group of women “visiting” Kristin very, very soon after she was thrown out of the group intensive. Then one can see lies, lies, lies, put up like a huge and a cooperative, group effort to suppress any truthfulness about what happened, both during the intensive and afterward.
There have been things said about Kristin’s tremendous upset, (possibly) to have been sexually pressured or forced by Raniere to have sex with him, as if he were God trying to change this young woman’s own experience of her sexuality into heterosexuality. How awful, how cruelly invasive. If she had become pregnant by him, she must have been suffering terribly. Yet no one wanted to hear it.
This is far from the first time, in many years of studying a lot of cults, that I’ve heard very similar stories. But somehow this particular loss of Kristin seems to have a more awful motivation than what is usual.
Usually, dumping someone from an intensive is done just to eliminate a ” troublemaker” from disrupting the other participants’ experience of the cockamamie “processes.” These intensives, from a wide array of various cultish movements, often throw out participants who become “disruptive” or who evince signs of breakdown. (I have seen this happen myself, as a participant in intensives out west, 27 years ago.)
But this particular tragedy, whatever has been done to Kristin, has especially heartbreaking circumstances around it. There is probable and terrible manipulation, interference and sadistic behavior by Raniere towards Kristin, who was in a relationship of her own when Raniere decided to make her his sexual victim when she was not looking for this kind of “sexual treatment” from him, ever or at all. This must have been dreadful “self-help” and a complete shock to her. Then, if she became pregnant? Oh, God.
And these intensives are staffed by amateur false therapists with rotten motives: to further their own ends, and in this case, to hide the truth about EVERYTHING to do with what happened to Kristin and then, to conceal what was really done to her by Raniere.
People have been waiting years for this case to resurface. The same way we waited for the arrest of Raniere, Salzman and Bronfman.
This is a cold case and not a simple suicide that the Alaska police got wrong.
There will be justice for Kris, there will be justice for the Snyders and there will be justice for those of us who loved and cared for Kris.
Toni Natalie, kiss our asses with your fake caring for Kris. You only care about yourself.
Those involved in her disappearance and the cover-up, be prepared. Someone will be first to step forward. They’ll get the best deal, just like the NXIVM takedown.
People are already not able to live with what they have done and are unraveling.
You know who you are. You cannot hide forever and this is not going away. The truth is going to be revealed.
To Ed – Ed, you were always a stand-up guy with morals and ethics that were not fake (like Keith). Don’t let Keith rob you of that. Now is the time to give Frank a call. Help this family find closure and help yourself do the right thing.
WTF is wrong with Toni Natalie? Making up a story about Kristin – who is not here to defend herself – is bad enough. But then she has to trash Kristin’s mother and sister too? No wonder Toni didn’t want them to talk to you. People talking to one another is what has exposed her lies.
Fascinating, Frank
