Huge Difference Between Allison Mack and Lauren Salzman – Mack Is Victim of Salzman and Should Receive Lighter Sentence

By Heidi Hutchinson

The HUGE difference between Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack is that Lauren — and her family (she’s the daughter of NXIVM co-founder, Nancy Salzman, of course) — were company PRINCIPALS who all benefited financially and had long-held insider knowledge.

Allison was targeted and recruited for her celebrity — late in the game — long after the Salzman’s witnessed the results of the poisonous program they administered — on my sister, Gina Hutchinson — who died —on Kristin Snyder — who disappeared — on the many others who suffered loss of mind, means and spirit along with, for some, their childhood innocence.

Allison lost her future — her career, her child-bearing years, her reputation and some say her own will and identity.

Lauren may have lost those things too, but Lauren did so far more freely and willingly.

Lauren was in on the grift — born to it. Her sister, Michelle — who wed Ben Myers — the true love of the Mexican girl, Daniella, Lauren enslaved and endangered — was born to Nancy Salzman, as well.

Nancy passed on her cult recruitment and indoctrination skills and techniques to both her daughters.

Lauren’s sister, Michelle, recruited Ben Myers — seducing him away from Daniella Padilla — who was forced to watch while imprisoned by Lauren.

Ben Myers was a needed cog, an IT guy willing to hack and fraud. [Ben replaced Daniela as the chief hacker in Nxivm].

Ben, Lauren’s brother-in-law, financially benefited.

He was in on the grift.

He lied to the police to set-up NXIVM whistle-blowers in the computer trespass case, before Allison joined DOS.

Allison was recruited, seduced by Lauren herself. Lauren used the Bronfman jet and name to literally reel her to Albany in style.

Allison was sex trafficked by Lauren, Nancy and Clare Bronfman.

Allison was coerced into Keith’s bed through lies and deception.

Lauren knew what she was hooking Allison — all her recruits into. She testified that she was likewise deceived by Keith — but long before she reeled in Allison.

Allison was financially and emotionally fleeced, and shorn of her spirit — as surely as were the Fernandez girls — who were also recruited BY Lauren herself — under false pretexts, through emotional blackmail and high pressure sales tactics — all the tricks that Lauren used to entrap and enslave.

Lauren had malintent. That’s obvious. She and her Mother, her entire clan, well knew what ill-fate Raniere had in store for his victims. And they benefited.

Allison’s crime was believing for too long that she was involved in something empowering and good — that a judge, a court, a jury, anyone would find she “took one for the team.”

Allison should receive the lighter sentence.

Lauren could be put on par with Raniere himself.

But Nancy Salzman, who did not cooperate with the investigation — as Lauren ostensibly did — and who betrayed all other defendants by holding them back while she slipped into first position on taking a “plea” — though giving nothing in return to prosecutors — deserves the strictest sentence besides Raniere’s of all.

Clare Bronfman was indoctrinated and robbed by Nancy Salzman, and possibly others, who convinced her to invest in and undertake their Keith Raniere’s, cause. A cause Salzman knew was fraudulent from the start.

But let’s keep in mind that it was Lauren – endorsing Raniere, Lauren and Clare and Nancy – and Sara Bronfman – all telling Allison that Keith was the most wonderful man in creation – that helped sway Allison.

Allison never met Keith until all these women – led by Nancy and Lauren – had told her what a genius, what an ethical and spiritual man Keith was.

Had they not lied – [even pretending that he was a celibate when all of them had slept with him] Allison might have had an entirely different turn in her life.

The women – including especially Lauren Salzman – were despicable in the case of Allison Mack.

