Guest View: Just an Awful Shitshow – Starring Toni Natalie

By Shivani

Again and again, permeating the words and behaviors of Toni Natalie, her patterns are unavoidable, unignorable.

Overly overt dishonesty being shown, and not cleverly, but transparently. She just keeps revealing herself. And not in the ways that she keeps trying to design, not at all.

There is just no heroine, and no nobility of human mind, heart or spirit, just an awful shitshow. Starring Toni Natalie. Off the deep end/ends, on and on and on. A kind of pathological banality, smugness, dishonesty to the core. Sorry to sound explicit; yet here it is.

A sense of such betrayals, she evokes. It is her fabric, her weave, the one surest way to observe her, repeatedly. She does not change, but certainly, all of her stories about herself and about others, change all of the time. Most of all, we keep learning from people who have direct, personal experiences of her and who have said what those experiences were, still are. Wow. How can Toni maintain such obliviousness about herself? It must be a full time job. One doomed to implode.

So many have been ripped off by her presentations, so many harmed, and lots of us feel outraged, learning, hearing, seeing how Toni operates. Consistently. For only herself, regardless of how much she decides to compromise simple human values to get away with championing her own terribly twisted dynamics. It does seem as though Toni cannot, will not encounter, her own “consciousness.”

That is never a positive sign, indication, no matter who it is, one will not or cannot get real.

Like a mini-Nxivm all on her own, very deceptive, narcissistic, conscienceless behaviors towards so many people.

One of the most heartbreaking aspects to me is how she has mistreated a beautiful little boy, over and over again. For the love of God, this is no woman, no lady, and no mother. It hits so hard!

I look at this photo [above] of Michael’s trusting and innocent, young smiling face. And there he is, surrounded by two harmers. YES, they gave him HARM, a little boy with very little way to be able to protect himself. It’s devastating to see this, to see how precious is a child, and amidst such heavy, terrible energy.

What mother, what father, what person who cares at all, can look at Michael in that photo and not feel such emotion? A little boy! These are the last things we would want any child to endure. It is outrageous and it hits deeply, deeply. Harm to the innocent. No. No. No. Forever and ever “no” to this, of all things human, humane, what can be colder? To hurt a child?!

Only maybe “God” could forgive that. How does anyone make any peace with seeing anyone hurt a child? I can’t. I’m just not “big” enough.

No matter what else Toni has done, and it adds up to so much nastiness and so many, many profound unkindnesses, her harmfulness to Michael is a killer. A killer. Children are the most vulnerable. Woman carries life in her womb see the tiny face, those eyes, those tiny fingers, and toes, everything changes deep in the heart, for the rest of one’s life. The same for our fathers, our brother, and our sisters, never-ending love. What a feeling to miss and not to give.

Yet he has not been undone by her or by Raniere. There has been a devoted, dedicated father, other truehearted people who love him, who loved him then, who made sure that her reign over a small boy was put to an end. As well as getting a boy away from Raniere’s clutches. But Toni is responsible for this. She was supposed be his mother. My God.

***

A few revealing photos with captions help explain Toni Natalie AKA Patient Zero.

Michael DeCook grew up without his mother. Except for during three school years, his father raised him after Toni left him when she began an adulterous affair with Keith Raniere.

Toni evidently took her son’s valuable Ramon Santiago painting and, according to sources, Toni may have also taken his inheritance – about $80,000 – which his step grandfather intended to leave him for his college education.

Now, for those who might condemn Toni for this, consider – Michael is only an adopted son. Toni never really took care of him. [Even when the boy was living with Toni she had nannies]. While Michael was close to his step-grandfather, Toni naturally concluded that the old man had no right to waste the money that would be otherwise hers – giving it to an “outsider” like Michael.

Michael was supposed to be the executor of the estate of his step grandfather [Al Schneir]. Somehow Toni introduced her boyfriend – a married man – Ron Von Pearlstein into the equation. Just days before the step grandfather died, Toni got the old man to sign a power of attorney and filed it with the Monroe County Clerk.

Toni’s boyfriend Ron Von – became power of attorney and then executor of the old man’s estate. Michael got nothing. The old man’s own children also got nothing. Toni inherited the entire estate.

But again, consider it from Toni’s perspective – why should she waste money on a stranger [her adopted son Michael] for his college education when that money could go to pay for her needs and comforts?

Not to be too revealing, but Michael, deprived of his inheritance – which was to pay for his college education – went to work delivering pizza – which he did for years – in order to save some money.

His father Rusty is helping him and finally the boy will be going to college in Florida – where his father lives. It was through the faith of his father – and Michael’s hard work delivering pizza that he will get his college education – delayed for years – but accomplished at last.

Toni Natalie was written a book about how brave and self- sacrificing she was – and how she was a victim of Keith Raniere.

She even wrote that she had to give up her son – to keep him safe from Keith.

Funny though, even after she gave up her son, she stayed with Keith. It was not until she cheated on Keith with a younger, married man did she run off with the partnership money and leave Kieth.

Toni Natalie appears on stage before a small audience in Albany with Rick Ross to promote her book. Ross wrote a preface for her book and may actually believe everything Toni says about herself.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

