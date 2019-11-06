To His Honor, Judge Garaufis – on My Sister Gina Hutchinson

By Heidi Hutchinson

To His Honor, Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis:

My name is Heidi Hutchinson. My late sister, Gina Hutchinson, was one of the underage girls who was raped by Keith Alan Raniere at the age of 14.

Her case could not be brought and tried in this court, I’m told, because the crimes against her occurred in a different jurisdiction and a different era, possibly beyond the statute of limitations for reporting the crimes.

Keith Raniere convinced Gina Hutchinson to sacrifice not only her virginity but, ultimately, her life, by degrees, over the course of nearly two decades she knew this sexual predator masquerading as a superhuman who possesses a higher level of virtue, intelligence, and purpose than any common man on Earth.

Raniere led Gina to believe she, too, was specially empowered to be his consort — a sex companion — whom only he could lead to enlightenment in her next life through his teachings.

Gina quit high school to study with Raniere and although she eventually did obtain her GED and graduate from SUNY Albany on her own, her long relationship with Keith emotionally destroyed and scarred her as surely as it did these dozens of brave young women who have come forward seeking justice in this court.

Gina cannot speak for herself. She died on October 11, 2002 of a fatal gunshot wound to her skull that was either self-inflicted or, some indicate, may have been inflicted on her in a ritual sacrifice to Keith Raniere’s beliefs.

A recent private investigation into Gina’s death made by Frank Parlato suggests that Keith Raniere had a hand in what was deemed as her suicide.

For years, Keith Raniere — and possibly some of his accomplices acting on Raniere’s orders — explicitly tried to brainwash Gina into taking her life.

There is strong evidence and witnesses to the fact that Keith Raniere mercilessly experimented on Gina using gruesome snuff film images, subliminal suggestions and overt recommendations on various suicide methods that would work to ensure her death and passage on to become an enlightened Goddess in her next life.

Like many of his young, female victims, Gina suffered severe emotional distress in the years following Raniere’s initial molestation of her.

Unfortunately, Gina remained in association with Raniere and the NXIVM cult accepting their help to overcome her difficulties in relationships, her fears of intimacy — in short, all that Raniere himself contributed to by violating her to begin with.

Gina worked for Raniere’s MLM companies as a computer programmer, earning little compensation while being used as a guinea pig and sex toy more than a decade before DOS was organized.

Raniere deliberately used the same mind-control methods — including starvation and sleep deprivation — to destroy Gina Hutchinson that he used on the more recent DOS slaves.

Perhaps the single most important thing I believe Gina would want me to tell this court, to tell the world about her association with Keith Raniere and the NXIVM cult is this:

These crimes were all carefully premeditated to destroy, never to empower, the victims.

Gina’s death, the disappearance of Kristin Snyder and the mental breakdown of many others who took NXIVM courses proved that these teachings and methods — formulated by Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman — are dangerous and destructive.

Keith Raniere, Nancy Salzman and many of those who profited from this pyramid scheme did so knowing that not only fortunes but lives were being put at stake, that people had been — and would continue to be — destroyed in the same way and by the same hand as was Gina Rose Hutchinson’s.

Yet they persisted and can now only be stopped from doing further harm by the strong arm of the law, the hand of Justice and, perhaps, the memory of those who did not live to tell like the late Gina Rose Hutchinson.

Gina Rose Hutchinson: January 8, 1968 – October 11, 2002.

