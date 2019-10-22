Kristin Kreuk Promoted Sex Slavery For Teen Girls On Her Nxivm-Based Website!

It is peculiar.

We have debated whether Kristin Kreuk’s ‘Girls By Design’ website was an innocent attempt to mentor teen and pre-teen girls – or whether it was a nefarious Keith Raniere- controlled plot to lure teen girls into his sex cult.

An old Kreuk post – which we discussed before – has new meaning – following revelations that came out at the trial of Raniere- that he was, for years, on the prowl for teenage virgins.

I am not the only one who thinks this is suspicious. MK10ART has suspicions too.A post on Kreuk’s website in 2010 – just when Raniere was searching for virgins – and she was out coaching for him – should make people wonder.

It made me wonder.

What were Kreuk’s motives? Why did Kreuk post an article on her teen girl website about sex slavery in 2010?

As readers know, Kreuk was an avid follower of Raniere – and she developed, with fellow Nxian, Kendra Voth, a website called Girls By Design [www.girlsbydesign.com] that was dedicated to teen girls – [12-16] which time and again seemed to promote Nxivm-Raniere values.

Was Kreuk trying to help Raniere lure teen girls into Nxivm? Did she know he wanted to have sex with them?

It became clear at Raniere’s trial that, when Kreuk was posting her sex slavery article – one that glorifies sex slavery and polygamy, Raniere was eagerly seeking teenage virgins for sex.

Did Kristin Kreuk know?

Kreuk herself has refused to say anything other than a single Twitter post denying she knew anything nefarious was going on.

Her Twitter post was misleading – for she claimed she was only a student of Nxivm – there to overcome shyness – when she was in reality a top Nxivm coach, well advanced along the Nxivm “stripe path.”

So why did Kreuk – five years before DOS and the Raniere-inspired sex slavery started branding women and calling them slaves – post an article on her website – which glorified sex slavery?

It is curious.

Here is the web page exactly as it appeared on August 20, 2010.

Remember, Girls By Design is a website dedicated to ‘mentoring’ teen and preteen girls.

Much like Kreuk’s ‘Sexy 7″ questions for preteen and young teen girls – the following seems age inappropriate;

Not let us evaluate what this is all about.

[My comments are in bold and brackets]

Quadroon Ka-Boom Hop aboard the riverboat and take a journey through the bayous and gators, to a place where the Creole blood runs free and the gumbo isn’t the only thing that will burn your tushy the next morning. I am talking about, of course, New Orleans. Not just any New Orleans, but the New Orleans of the 1800’s, well, the mid to late 1800’s. [“Where blood runs free” and “burn your tushy” is curiously loaded language.] I’m sure that you’re aware of the illicit relations that went on between slave masters [how is the writer sure that young teen girls now about illicit relations?] and their slaves, whether it had been by will, or force [both by will and by force are suggested] and I’m sure that you know about children being the result of such relations. Now, some of these women were freed, to prevent said children from being considered slaves and their kids had kids and so on and so forth. So, eventually, there were people of mixed descent running around Louisiana and they were eventually known as Quadroons. Quadroon women were said to have been the most beautiful creatures most of those Creole men had ever laid theirs eyes on. [Really is this true? Raniere loved to make up stories about various societies. In this case, slave women having sex with white free men gave birth to avatar-like females who grew up to be the most beautiful women. This seems very much like Raniere’s writing.] So, New Orleans being New Orleans, they instituted a wee little system with these Quadroon women. They would hold balls, hosted by the mothers of these women and all of the fine, young, FILTHY RICH gentlemen were very, very welcome. Of course they were! Anyways, if a young man met a Quadroon gal who struck his fancy, she was “promised” to him and became his courtesan. [like being part of a harem] Ah, man…That’s like picking a pet out, isn’t it? I bet they felt AWESOME about themselves… So, ya know, the rich guys set up housing for these women and they had, you guessed it….RELATIONS! [sex] Cover your eyes! To be fair, it was illegal for people of different skin colours to be married, so, maybe it could have been love, I don’t know! What I do know is that little Quadroon families were created from these arrangements and many Creole men found themselves with two separate families. Naughty, naughty! [Polyamory – with men having more than one woman. The tone is meant to appeal to teens, i.e. ‘naughty naughty’, ‘cover your eyes’] Although, some of the arrangements ended when the men were married and then the Quadroon mistresses and their children were allowed to go off and spread their wings… Well, as much as possible… If not, their children were sent off to school in Paris. Actually, make that the boys. The girls had to stay to be brainwashed… Errr… I mean raised to carry on the high-class courtesan traditions! [he/she is writing for teen girls – and talking about ‘high class courtesans’.] Quadroons were said to have wanted for nothing and they were fashionistas. However, they became feared and despised by some and was their life ever really their own? I ask you this: was this empowering to these girls who would have otherwise been physical slaves, or was it just another form of slavery covered up by fancy clothes, fancy houses and promises of financial stability? You tell me! [I like the use of the word empowering; we will hear this word again in DOS. What follows next are four comments.] You must be logged in to post a comment · Login ?

My guess is that Raniere not only designed Girls By Design but contributed content and Kreuk and Voth knew and welcomed it. He was their mentor.

What I don’t know – at least not yet – is whether they knew his participation was meant to find virgins to deflower.

Both Kreuk and Voth participated in Nxivm classes where it was discussed whether children and under-the-age-of-consent teens should enjoy sex with adults and that only society made it evil – not the act itself.

This post, on Kreuk’s website, is the most suspicious thing I have seen concerning her true role in Nxivm. I had seen the post before – prior to knowing how hard Raniere was seeking virgin teens to have sex with – and frankly I did not make as much of it the first time I read it as I do now.

It speaks to Kruek’s possible motives and does not appear innocent to me. Perhaps it is – but how odd to post a piece that glorifies sex slavery – with words like:

“Hop aboard the riverboat and take a journey …. where the Creole blood runs free and the gumbo isn’t the only thing that will burn your tushy….

“I’m sure that you’re aware of the illicit relations that went on between slave masters and their slaves, … by will, or force ….

“Quadroon women were said to have been the most beautiful creatures most of those Creole men had ever laid theirs eyes on.…

“…. They would hold balls… and all of the fine, young,… RICH gentlemen were very, very welcome….. if a young [rich] man met a Quadroon gal who struck his fancy, she was ‘promised’ to him ….

“the rich guys set up housing for these women and … had…. RELATIONS! Cover your eyes! …. it could have been love…. families were created from these arrangements and many … men found themselves with two separate families. Naughty, naughty!….

“Quadroons were said to have wanted for nothing and they were fashionistas…. was this empowering to these girls who would have otherwise been physical slaves….

“[Quadroon’s had] fancy clothes, fancy houses and promises of financial stability….”

***

Yes this kind of sexual slavery might sound pretty good to the right kind of teen girl. Just the kind Keith Raniere was looking for. And should she perhaps attend one of the weekend retreats Kreuk held and confide a little to Kreuk or Voth – might they not recommend a visit to Albany where the child could learn more?

To date, we know of no underage girl recruited by Kreuk for Raniere.

We do know Cami Fernandez tried hard and was having a hard time finding teen girls to have sex with 50+ year old Raniere.

Raniere suggested the younger sister of Cami’s brother’s girlfriend – but he thought that the parents might object and they had to be careful.

We do know that Rosa Laura Junco got almost a dozen teens from the LeBaron polygamous clan of Chihuahua Mexico to come up to be mentored by Raniere.

Even they were creeped out by the old perv and left in disgust.

So what did Rosa Laura do— she offered her own 15 year old daughter. Even that did not work out.

It was hard indeed to find teen virgins who would want to have sex with Raniere. Even Quadroons or girls who might empathize with the concept of being a Quadroon.

Put this post on Quadrooms decidedly in the negative column for Kristin Kreuk.

