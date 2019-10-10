Did Raniere Lose or Steal $65.6 Million of Bronfman Money in Supposed Commodities Losses? – Did Nancy Salzman Help in a giant Swindle?

Keith Alan Raniere purportedly “lost” $65.6 million of the Seagram’s heiresses, Clare and Sara Bronfman’s money in the commodities futures market from 2005-2007.
There are several possible scenarios which might explain what happened to the money.
- Raniere lost the Bronfman’s $65.6 million through a series of bad (unlucky) commodities trades.
- The Bronfman sister’s father Edgar Bronfman Sr. used his immense wealth and influence to conspire with commodities clearing houses to cause drops in prices in the commodities Raniere traded in with the Bronfman’s money – as Raniere himself claimed – so Bronfman Sr. could create a wedge between Raniere and his daughters.
- Raniere stole the money by defrauding the sisters, who are his trusting devotees.
The Bronfman sisters told me personally that they did not possess any receipts for their $65.6 million in commodities trades – so their own knowledge is of little help. They’re clueless.
A correspondent suggested a scenario that bears some consideration.
He wrote, “It’s hard to believe” that Raniere, “was stupid enough to lose tens of millions of the Bronfman girls’ money in commodities futures…. It’s much easier to believe that he scammed them. But he’s also paranoid, so he would have come up with a scheme to distance himself. I think that’s not hard in commodities futures. The trick is to lose money on purpose, which is easy!”
The writer went on to explain how Raniere could steal millions while making it look like the Bronfmans lost millions:
Raniere “sets up company A, and tells the girls about it. He also sets up company B, through a different broker, and doesn’t tell anyone about it.
“He uses company A to take a losing position in the market, like a contract to deliver frozen orange juice concentrate 6 months in the future at well below expected market price.
“He then uses company B to secretly buy that contract. In 6 months, company B demands delivery from company A. Company A needs cash to do that. So he asks the girls to ‘loan’ him money, so company A can deliver to company B. Company B puts the profit in an offshore account that he has access to.
“The net result is it looks like he has lost money in the market, and has records to prove it. But actually, he just paid the money to himself and hid it offshore.
“I’m oversimplifying because if company A only contracted with company B, he could get caught. So there could be many company B’s. Even better, company B only buys 10% of the losing market position, with other legitimate companies buying the rest. Company B gets lost in the noise. Only 10% of the girls’ money goes into his offshore account, but that’s still plenty, and the chance of getting caught is minimal.”
Using this method, Raniere could steal as much from the Bronfmans as they were willing to invest.
The Bronfmans lost $65.6 million. Was it lost by poor trades Raniere recommended or did Raniere pocket some [or all] of it?
While the fraud itself may be beyond the statute of limitations, it might still serve as a predicate act for a new racketeering charge against Raniere that the Northern District of NY, DOJ might wish to investigate.
In the end, it might not make any difference in Raniere’s prison life. He is going to prison for years on the charges he has already been convicted of.
But he may have had co-conspirators in his fraud effort – people who have not been charged – or only charged minimally.
These too might be vulnerable to charges. Nancy Salzman may be a good example for she worked hard to counsel the Bronfmans into making the trades and was also the owner of the company – First Principles, Inc. – through which the trades were made.
Did she help swindle the Bronfmans?
Nancy is likely to get off with a light sentence [possibly less than two years]. But is she also guilty of other crimes for which hse has not yet been charged?
If proven to be true that Raniere stole – not lost – $65.6 million in commodities, it might help the two incredibly stupid Bronfman sisters actually understand that Raniere is not their guide, philosopher and friend.
He’s a thief.
I do not know what it would take to shake their faith in the monster. Stealing money might do it.
Evidently losing $65.6 million – after he said he had a sure-fire method to make the money – was not enough to shake their faith in him.
Even his conviction, Clare’s conviction and Sara’s fleeing the USA have apparently not been enough to weaken their faith in this madman.
Consider how astonishing this is – and how people in the future might view this – Keith Raniere advised the heiresses Bronfman to invest in the commodities futures market. He handled the trades and lost $65.6 million.
And they stuck with him. Ready to invest more.
An investigation is warranted into this matter.
It is unclear if the Northern District has any real interest in pursuing Raniere further.
So, I am conducting an investigation into this myself and have spoken to several parties who were involved in the trades at the time.
I have wondered about Barbara Bouchey, who has said she is not doing any more interviews about Nxivm with any media outlet – shortly after the conviction of Raniere. [Her appearance on E True Story was evidently filmed several months ago.]
I am curious if Barbara advised the Bronfmans, who were her financial planning clients, that Raniere had lost some $1.6 million [her life savings] in the commodities market prior to his beginning to trade with Bronfman money in commodities.
I do not know if it was her fiduciary responsibility to have told them. It may have been – to tell the sisters whose money she was ostensibly managing [actually Raniere was making all the decisions] – that before he starts using their money to trade in commodities, they should know that he lost her life savings doing the same thing.
Barbara may well have advised the two sisters something like this: “You might like to know that Keith Raniere took my life savings and lost it in commodities. He promised me I could not lose more than $25,000 but I lost $1.6 million. I decided to stay with him anyway for he is my boyfriend – but I thought you should know before you start investing exponential amounts of money in the same thing he lost my life savings in – commodities.”
It is quite possible that Bouchey did advise them of this – and the gullible sisters decided to give Raniere and Salzman the money anyway.
Perhaps Barbara can give us some insight into that period when she decides to come back and speak again to the media.
As for the three alternatives, I entirely discount the second alternative.
That Edgar Bronfman rigged the commodity markets to deliberately swindle his daughters out of the money.
Commodity markets are very hard to rig or corner.
When the Hunt Brothers, oil billionaires from Texas, tried to corner the world’s silver market in 1980, they lost their shirts.
“Silver Thursday
Silver Thursday was an event that occurred in the United States silver commodity markets on Thursday, March 27, 1980, following the attempt by brothers Nelson Bunker Hunt, William Herbert Hunt and Lamar Hunt to corner the silver market. A subsequent steep fall in silver prices led to panic on commodity and futures exchanges.”
“Aftermath
The Hunts lost over a billion dollars through this incident.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Silver_Thursday
That leaves alternatives Number One and Number Three.
As for Number One, Commodities markets are very risky
And many people, even in honest trades, lose lots of money in commodities.
But I lean towards Number Three as the real explanation.
Any time one engages in a financial investment — stocks, bonds, commodities — the broker is supposed to provide the customer with confirmation slips showing date and time, what was purchased, in what quantity and at what price.
The lack of this kind of paperwork in these supposed trades points to some type of fraud perpetrated against the Bronfman sisters.
It is my opinion that Nancy Salzman and Barb Bouchey helped Raniere swindle the Bronfman sisters out of their money in fraudulent commodity trades that probably never happened.
In the Pantheon of NXIVM demons Nancy, Barb and Toni join the reprobate Raniere and his later demonic helpers Clare, Sara, Lauren and Allison.
Frank – thank you for looking into this and writing about it. I always assumed Keith stole the 65million, but it has oddly never appeared as a major topic. If Keith did it, and knew he’d only pocket 10%ish of the money, I’m on board with that angle. Stealing only a portion of Barbara’s Bouchey’s money also could have been his goal.
Another topic that Frank has teased to be working on is the deaths of Pam Caftitz & Barbara Jeske. Killing them off just because they were aging out of his harem seems like a flimsy motive – especially, with Kathy Russells and others still hanging around. But, knowing Keith would get his pudgy paws on Pam and Barbara’s money makes for a better motive. While Pam’s inheritance and Barbara’s even smaller inheritance didn’t look big compared to the perceived access to the Bronfman money, I’m hoping Frank is beginning to expose a pattern of Keith swindling money. That poor college roommate only lost a measly 50K to the crook. He may have gotten off easy.
Nobody can lay out these facts better than Frank —whether he was there or not — though lucky for us he was and first-hand witnessed!
I find it suspicious that so few of the media corps covering NXIVM seem interested in this major Bronfman grift — whether Raniere & Slutsman and whomever — Barbra Bouchey, namely — made off with cash that’s stashed somewhere or, more likely IMO, screwed the pooch and threw a real estate sham on top of the real stock market loss.
There also a matter of what crooks were legally and/or financial representing the poor little heiresses as they went about doing Slutsman and Raniere’s bidding and misplacing $65M — Namely Steve Coffey ET AL.
Doubtful Clare will ever wake up and smell it like it is — unless and until she’s looking at a much harsher sentence herself and after Sara, too, is charged — which could happen if they keep up with their present loyalties and delusions — like the lyin’ ass-drone Raniere clones they all are!
Heidi, unfortunately such angles aren’t of much interest to general audiences, and require the greatest amount of investigative drudgery to uncover, so I’m not surprised. I think we see here, for instance, that there are people who have seemingly boundless energy for spinning conspiracy theories, but can’t be bothered to really fact-check much less get down to the hard work of things like going through real estate records and corporation databases (I do a bit of both when it is particularly relevant to other points).
I do hope that someone with the time and resources to do a thorough book on all the aspects of the case comes along. We can also hope that there will be some prosecutions and trials in Albany that get into various of the financial dealings, which would yield evidence about what happened with these financial matters.
And I suspect that we will at least eventually see some IRS and Customs/DHS actions, but it may well be that those have yet to come about because agencies are still sorting through masses of evidence to figure out just what transpired.
Good questions – well worth asking, and hopefully getting more actual evidence about. At this point nothing can either be proven satisfactorily, or ruled out.
However, I think the example of Bouchey points to the fact that Raniere was in fact recklessly losing large amounts of other peoples’ money – or else we (and she) should be asking if he might have squirreled some of that away, too. (She should have made sure to see the trading records – but then allowing a boyfriend to lose all her savings suggests she had pretty bad judgment, including when it came to financial matters)
Also, weren’t there reports of financial authorities being concerned about the large positions in commodities that Raniere was taking? That is the sort of thing that happens when regulators notice someone engaged in trading with risk of major losses, and tends to indicate that he really did have large and exposed positions, thought it’s certainly not conclusive.
One of the things that I also think we don’t know enough about, was Raniere’s penchant for gambling. He’s been described as a gambler, and pictured laying in bed reading a book about (supposedly) How To Win At Gambling*. Dani testified about day trading on laptops, which is a classic unwise gambit to essentially gamble away money. I suspect the real underlying story is that Raniere also lost whatever profits NXIVM might have made.
And as with Salzman, if Raniere had a bunch of money stashed somewhere, I think the FBI would have found it – particularly amounts in the millions or tens of millions, and especially in an era of heightened financial controls due to the threat of money laundering and illicit transfers related to terrorism funding.
* By Avery Cardoza. It looks to me like the typical sort of book that promotes the fantasy of gambling in Las Vegas; it claims to show “the absolute best way to win poker, blackjack, craps, slots, video poker, horseracing, bingo, and more.” when only poker and blackjack offer any possible way for those with exceptional abilities such as to count cards to even have a shot at coming out ahead (a few insiders with extensive connections may also beat the odds on horse racing).
Frank,
I am glad you chose to reexamine the issue of the Bronfman millions in this latest article.
In addition to the Bronfman money there is still a considerable amount of money missing and not reported to the IRS.
*******
Important:Alleged Nancy Salzman Betrayal
Nancy Salzman, at the time of her arrest and the seizure of $500,000 at her residence by the FBI, had been demoted. Clare Bronfman had taken over administration of NXIVM.
Why was Nancy Salzman entrusted with all that cash?
Why was Nancy Salzman allowed to sytill help with the money laundering?
Or had Nancy Salzman been “skimming” from NXIVM?
Why Nancy Salzman was the first to flip?
Maybe because the bridge was all ready burned?