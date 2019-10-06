Kristin Kreuk Tried to Dupe the Public About Her Role in Nxivm

Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed by Bangkok in this post are his own and not necessarily the opinions of the editors of the Frank Report.

By Bangkok

Hi lads and lasses!

Here’s some MORE great photos of the so-called ‘beginner/student’ of NXIVM…

1) Did Kreuk’s explanation (that she only did NXIVM to cure shyness) cover the fact that she was asked to attend the Necker Island festivities with other bigwigs? Nope.

Here she is partying with Alex Betancourt [and isn’t that Mark Hildreth?] on Necker Island. Betancourt is one of the most senior NXIVM members in Mexico.

Yet Kreuk was just some unimportant, beginner/student? Yeah right. 🙂

=======================

2) Did Kreuk’s explanation (that she only did NXIVM to cure shyness) cover the fact that she was on stage praising Keith Raniere, lending her star power to honor a perverted asshole like Keith? Nope.

Here she is on stage praising Keith and NXIVM:

Great photo. 🙂

3) Did Kreuk’s explanation (that she only did NXIVM to cure shyness) cover the fact that she helped to create Girls By Design for reasons which we can only speculate about, but which clearly were somehow related to NXIVM — due to the people she created it with? Nope.

Great photo.

=======================

Somehow, I don’t think her explanation which ‘implied’ she was a beginner/student (who was only looking to cure shyness) was totally truthful with the public.

I think Frank needs to expose every last morsel of Kreuk’s involvement within NXIVM.

Look fanboys, she went on stage with a fucken banner of Keith behind her — you can’t fucken pretend she was some beginner or low level person of no importance.

Her sash color was not important. She was still a COACH and not just a student. Deal with it.

She was still important enough to be invited to Necker Island.

She was still important enough to go on stage to help lend her star power to praising Keith Raniere.

She let herself be a recruitment tool for NXIVM.

Methinks that Frank needs to keep his investigation into Kreuk’s NXIVM activities open —- and to leave no stone unturned in this effort. 🙂

As for Hildreth and Grace Park and others from Vancouver, they were not caught trying to MINIMIZE or DENY their coaching level status at NXIVM.

Kreuk must be held accountable for her attempt to dupe the public.

If you’re allergic to learning the TRUTH about Kreuk’s level of NXIVM involvement — and you want Frank to end his investigation — then why should Frank bother to investigate ANY person within NXIVM?

Truth is truth. Doesn’t matter who it applies to.

Yup, I just won my argument. 🙂

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

