Why the Special Focus on Kristin Kreuk Above All the Other Vancouver Nxivm Members?

By AnonyMaker

Almost no one actually cares about who in Vancouver was really responsible for all the recruiting, and so that it’s not actually the agenda of the people claiming that they are focusing on Kristin Kreuk because of accountability.

So, as for Kreuk, what are the “reasons specific to her”?

That she was a winsome fanboy favorite who broke hearts, and love turned to hate?

Claiming that she’s being called out as a matter of justice, when it’s really about obsessive fanboy angst, is a sort of “virtue signaling” itself.

Kreuk is actually pretty far down the list of people to be held accountable just in Vancouver – especially considering those who stayed in and made online videos promoting Keith Raniere and NXIVM, like Grace Park.

Grace Park disingenuously tried to erase her involvement in NXIVM, and rarely gets mentioned.

As reported by Frank, she is upset about being named at all. Park would be a prime suspect for sending minions here to try to keep the focus on Kreuk and others.

Here is a list of key players in Vancouver – including Orange Sash proctors, actors, DOS and SOP members.

* Sarah Edmondson – Established and ran Vancouver Center, recruited actors and celebrities. Claims/reported recruited 2,000. [Was essential in take down of Nxivm – editor]

* Mark Vicente – Ran Center in California and co-founded Vancouver [Was essential in take down of Nxivm – editor]



* Mark Hildreth – Orange Sash by 2011. Jness senior trainer/mentor. Co-leader of The Source. Recruited Kreuk, Nicole, others. Recorded online videos with/for Raniere. Stayed until reportedly cuckolded 2016-7.

* Lucas Roberts – Orange sash 2 stripes. Stayed in.

* Leah Lim Mottishaw – Orange sash 1 stripe. Stayed in.

* Allison Mack – Orange sash 1 stripe. Recruited by Kreuk. Co-leader of The Source. Stayed in.

* Nicki Cline – Orange sash 1 stripe. Recruited by Edmondson. Stayed in, loyalist.

* Valerie Ward – Orange sash 1 stripe as of 2011.

* Pam Cooley – Yellow sash 4 stripes as of 2011.

* Diane Lim – DOS maybe branded, Yellow sash 3 stripes. Stayed in, loyalist.

* Grace Park – Yellow Sash. Recruited by Edmondson. Made at least 9 online videos with Raniere. Reported left 2018.

(note there were 2 Yellow Sash 4 stripes and 2 2 stripes coaches additional as of 2011, not listed here)

(note that some of the DOS slaves listed at bottom are likely yellow sash)

* Kristen Kreuk – Yellow Sash 2 Stripes. Recruited by Hildreth, recruited Voth. Co-founded GBD abortive recruiting effort, turned down OneAsian. “Left”/distanced 2012/3, coached twice before leaving in 2015/16.

* Olivia Cheng – Yellow Sash 2 stripes by 2011. OneAsian. Actress, recruited by Cline.

* Kendra Voth – Yellow sash 1 stripe as of 2011. Recruited by Kreuk. Co-founded GBD abortive recruiting effort. Reported/claimed left, but posted about GBD in 2013?

* Chad Krowchuk – Recruited by Mack.

— Actors and DOS slaves of unknown rank, mostly lower —

* Pam Arstikaitis – DOS maybe branded*

* Callum Blue – Smallville

* Lyvia Cohen – DOS likely branded*. Exo/Eso. TV/film producer

* Maggie Dou – DOS reportedly just missed getting branded*

* Alicia Novak – DOS reportedly branded*. Mack slave. Actress

