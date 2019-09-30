It’s Not a Sin to be Thin

This article is in response to Heidi Hutchinson’s recent article Heidi: Another Take on Toni Natalie as a Mom. In her article, Heidi points out that Toni Natalie, who seems to have imposed a serious regime of food restrictions on her son, was not in favor of such strictures for a child – or for that matter an adult.

***

By Actaeon

Heidi writes in her post, “I already had bad feelings about the subject of severe caloric restriction for adults and especially children. Despite Toni’s yen for the thin model type body – a desire she seemed to share with Keith – I was very much against too much restriction – perhaps much more so than others who might think the super skinny model look is beautiful”.

This issue of calorie cutting has gotten a lot of attention here, in part I think because of the current “body-positive” cultural trend.

So I delved into it a little. First, I want to be clear that Keith Raniere was a pudgy hypocrite and bullied the women in his harem about losing weight while he enjoyed his ample pizza gut. And the women were fools for listening to him.

That said, obesity is a huge problem in the U.S. According to the CDC, just shy of 40% percent of American adults are obese – not just overweight but obese. Nearly half the U.S. population. Another 30% are overweight. That’s 70% of adults are overweight or obese.

I don’t need to go into the health problems directly linked with being overweight or obese, everybody knows them. Being fat is not okay. It’s not “Body Positive”. It’s unhealthy.

Nonetheless, a lot of attention is paid to the underweight. Those goddamn skinny models. The media and Hollywood spreading that terrible idea that the skinny model look is attractive. What terrible role models!

So how big a problem is being underweight, factually? Again according to the CDC, about 1.7% of the population is underweight.

Let that sink in. For all the hysteria about “negative body images” and the damage done by those awful swimsuit models, less than two percent of the population is actually underweight. And this statistic includes the sick and dying as well – people who are thin because of an underlying health condition.

It’s actually healthy to be thin. It’s not awful to want to look like the statue of a Greek god. It’s not a sin to be thin.

“I was starting to notice the same Nazi concentration camp look trending among Nxivm female recruits” Seriously? Have a look at pictures of the Holocaust and actually compare them to photos of Keith’s harem girls.

Mack’s chipmunk cheeks compared to the living skulls of the death camp survivors.

Nonsense.

That scary “concentration camp” look of models and actresses is actually what a person on the light end of normal looks like; it’s just in a society where nearly half are obese and nearly three quarters are too fat, having a normal BMI looks odd.

This was the right weight for women as far as Keith Raniere wasa concerned. Is it really unhealthy or on the light end of healthy?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

