Allison Mack Ankle Monitor Photos Used to Demonstrate Silly Conspiracy Theories

The following article is sarcasm. AnonyMaker does not really believe Allison Mack is dead or fled the US. He is poking fun at conspiracy theories.

In making his points, AnonyMaker described 17 photos of Mack taken by Snorlax/MEGA [TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342.]

This use of these photos by Frank Report is intended as fair use – to demonstrate the author’s points about the possibility of photoshopping pictures that appear in the media – as well as demonstrate that conspiracy theorists can develop their conspiracies on flimsy evidence.

Some of these photographs appeared in the Daily Mail last year and possibly elsewhere.

Here is what the photographer wrote as a caption: “Smallville actress Allison Mack is seen wearing an electronic ankle bracelet as she grabs an Amazon package from the front door of her parents’ home in Los Alamitos, California. The 35-year-old was freed on a $5 million bail after pleading not guilty to sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labour conspiracy – charges related to her involvement in the ‘sex cult’ Nxivm and its subgroup DOS. Mack had the bracelet fitted as part of her bail obligations.” Photos taken 21 Jul 2018.

Lastly, there is one other reason for publishing the pictures, other than to illustrate AnonyMaker’s point. It is for all of our Allison Mack soyboy fanboys. Never before has there been published in one place a finer collection of photographs of Mack’s much discussed and oddly admired cankles.

By AnonyMaker

001 [moved to its proper place in sequence, below]

002 – blowup detail of apparent ankle monitor that does NOT correspond to any of the other images. SUSPICIOUS

003 – (presumptive parents) – supposed partial figure at far left has same shirt color and cuff, and skin tone, as full male figure, blurred skin edges but sharp fabric edges. PHOTOSHOP “CLONING” – plus supposed dog looks like Yoda, strange ears with dark lines at base (esp. right) that appear to be photoshopped on.

004 – (supposed delivery) – door is at a strange angle at bottom, appears to be open, though it doesn’t appear so at top. SUSPICIOUS ANOMALIES

005 – (supposed delivery) person is wearing oversized hat and large sunglasses that completely obscure identity. Short sleeve white shirt with two blue strips does NOT correspond to any uniform to be found for USPS, UPS, FedEx or DHL. INCONSISTENCIES INDICATING STAGING/SET UP/FAKING

[001] – (supposedly Mack) Top and underside of figure’s extended right foot, front of left leg, and other areas less obviously, have dark cutlines [NOT natural shadows] as from figure taken from another photo and “dropped in” to scene. Line of unnatural color change on neck immediately above necklace. PHOTOSHOPPING OF FIGURE INTO SCENE, DIFFERENT HEAD ONTO BODY

006 – (supposedly Mack) Underside of figure’s extended right foot, and other areas less obviously, cutlines as above. Line of unnatural color change on neck immediately above necklace. PHOTOSHOPPING OF FIGURE INTO SCENE, DIFFERENT HEAD ONTO BODY

007 – (supposedly Mack) Back side of figures’s extended right calf, right wrist and parts of hand, and other areas less obviously, cutlines as above. Line of unnatural color change on neck immediately above necklace. PHOTOSHOPPING OF FIGURE INTO SCENE, DIFFERENT HEAD ONTO BODY

008 – (supposedly Mack) All of figures’s extended right leg, back of left knee, left calf at top of supposed ankle monitor, and other areas less obviously, cutlines as above. PHOTOSHOPPING OF FIGURE INTO SCENE

009 – (supposedly Mack) All of figure’s extended right leg, back of left knee, left calf at top of supposed ankle monitor, and other areas less obviously, cutlines as above. Reflections on door mail slot different than in all preceding photos. SCENE ALTERATIONS, PHOTOSHOPPING OF FIGURE INTO SCENE

010 – (supposedly Mack) Back side of figures’s extended right leg, left calf at top of supposed ankle monitor, and other areas less obviously, cutlines as above. Reflections on door mail slot different than in all preceding photos. SCENE ALTERATIONS, PHOTOSHOPPING OF FIGURE INTO SCENE

011 – (supposedly Mack) Back side of figures’s right leg, left side of face, left calf at top of supposed ankle monitor, and other areas less obviously, cutlines as above. Line of unnatural color change on neck immediately above necklace, cutline around collar. Reflections on door mail slot different than in all preceding photos. SCENE ALTERATIONS, PHOTOSHOPPING OF FIGURE INTO SCENE, DIFFERENT HEAD ONTO BODY

012 – (supposedly Mack) Back side of figures’s right leg, left side of face, left calf at top of supposed ankle monitor, left calf at top of supposed ankle monitor, and other areas less obviously, cutlines as above. Line of unnatural color change on neck immediately above necklace, cutline around collar. Reflections on door mail slot different than in all preceding photos. SCENE ALTERATIONS, PHOTOSHOPPING OF FIGURE INTO SCENE, DIFFERENT HEAD ONTO BODY

013 – (supposedly Mack) Back side of figures’s right calf, back of lower torso, left calf at top of supposed ankle monitor, and other areas less obviously, cutlines as above. Cutline around collar. Reflections on door mail slot different than in all preceding photos. SCENE ALTERATIONS, PHOTOSHOPPING OF FIGURE INTO SCENE

014 – (supposedly Mack) Back side of figures’s right calf, back of torso, left calf at top of supposed ankle monitor, and other areas less obviously, cutlines as above. Reflections on door mail slot different than in all preceding photos. PHOTOSHOPPING OF FIGURE INTO SCENE

015 – (supposedly Mack) Left shoulder, back of right thigh, lower back of left calf, and other areas less obviously, cutlines as above. PHOTOSHOPPING OF FIGURE INTO SCENE

016 – (supposedly Mack) Left hip, lower back of left calf, and other areas less obviously, cutlines as above. PHOTOSHOPPING OF FIGURE INTO SCENE

017 – (supposedly Mack) Left hip, lower back of left calf, and other areas less obviously, cutlines as above. PHOTOSHOPPING OF FIGURE INTO SCENE

001, 006 – 014 NOTE that in ALL the images of figures supposed to be Mack showing the front of the face, the eyes are closed. IMPOSSIBLE, LIKELY PHOTOSHOPPED HEAD SHOTS FROM CORPSE

001, 006 – 017 NOTE that in ALL the images of figures supposed to be Mack, the back foot is kept in the same place. “Anchoring” like that has long been used in trick photography and Hollywood special effects in order to provide a visual and technical point of reference around which to build forgeries and illusions.

Ankle monitors DO NOT work like “invisible fences” for dogs with a precise tripline, they rely on proximity to a base and/ or GPS, and Mack COULD NOT have been so stupid as to misunderstand that, or to think that if her home detention order specifies that she can’t even go out on the porch, that keeping one foot on the threshold while stepping out, is somehow compliant; the anchoring of her back foot can ONLY have calculated, sinister implications.

NOTE THAT ABOVE IS BASED ON CURSORY INSPECTION OF THE IMAGES AND FIRST IMPRESSIONS, DETAILED ANALYSIS MAY YIELD ADDITIONAL ANOMALIES, INCONSISTENCIES, IMPOSSIBILITIES AND PROOFS OF DEATH

So we can conclude that Mack was dead prior the supposed July 21 2018 photos at her parents house, with head shots having been taken of her corpse with eyes closed for use in later photoshopping. A body double or doppelganger was then photoshopped into pictures of the doorway of her parents’ home, with the corpse head shots photoshopped on. The double, who also made a brief and appearance in court that largely fooled observers, now has Mack’s driver’s license and passport, and Mack’s death can be covered up by announcing her supposed escape at the right moment, excused in the official narrative and MSM as being the result of mistakes, just like in Epstein’s death.

That, or we’re reading too much into things – and apparent anomalies or manipulations can be found in almost any digital image taken for the tabloids these days, along with the sort of oddities and coincidences that occur in any real-life situation.

NEXT UP: Is there a plausible theory tying Mack’s death to Maxwell and/or Epstein? Does anyone doubt now that I can come up with one?

DISCLAIMER: The above content is certified to meet or exceed the standards for conspiracy theories. It may contain shortcomings of fact, evidence, logic and analysis within accepted limits for those accustomed to a diet of conspiracies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

