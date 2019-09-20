Allison Mack's townhouse at 7 Generals Way

Allison Mack’s Albany NY Townhouse Was House of Horrors

September 20, 2019
By Shadow State
Numerous commenters repeatedly argue on this forum that Allison Mack did nothing wrong. She is a pure victim of the terrible Keith Raniere, the Vanguard of Nxivm.
The United States Department of Justice took a different position and Mack was convicted of racketeering and racketeering conspiracy.
Under the Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) the government has the right to seize any property used in violation of the act.
Mack recently agreed to surrender her Clifton Park townhouse in suburban Albany NY – worth an estimated $230,000  – to the federal government.
The current DOJ policy is to compel forfeiture of any property used for sex trafficking and though Mack – as part of her plea deal – was not convicted of sex trafficking – [she was originally charged with it] she has nevertheless quietly surrendered her townhouse at 7 Generals Way; Clifton Park, New York.
She is currently awaiting sentencing – and federal sentencing guidelines suggest a prison term in the 3-5 year range.
Mack used her property to brand women of NXIVM who became sex slaves.
She also apparently had women branded at her apartment that she shared with her spouse and fellow slave Nicki Clyne – at 27 Grenadier which is also in Clifton Park.   127 Grenadier did not own 127 Grenadier but used her rental home also to brand women.

 

127 Grenadier was rented by Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne – women were commanded to come there and be branded on their pubic  region with Keith Raniere’s initials. Some believe that the initials were both Raniere’s and Allison Mack’s.


But the townhouse at 7 General’s Way – was the property the feds took – because Allison owned it – and through the magic of the internet we can take a tour of that townhouse and see what it looks like empty of furniture.
We can try to imagine what it was like in the good old days when Nicki and Allison oversaw women writhing in agony as Dr. Danielle Roberts applied the white hot cuaterizing pen on their pubic area -scarring out the initials K-R-A-M
You  can see the property on Zillow:
Allison’s townhouse has three bedrooms, 2.5 baths it has a finished basement, one car attached garage and living room with cathedral ceilings, eat in kitchen, first floor master bedroom and bath. New back patio. HOA fees included in rent which gives access to pool and tennis courts. Call now for your private showing!
Year Built
1985
Parking
1 space
The best room for branding the women with its high ceilings – for the smoke of the burning flesh to rise up and waft into the bedrooms.
Total 1,476 sqft
MARKET
Zestimate®: $228,625
Rent Zestimate®: $1,650 /mo

A balcony above allowed Mistress Allie to look over her slave pod below.

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/7-Generals-Way-Halfmoon-NY-12065/32435958_zpid/

Allison MAck’s ‘master’ bedroom. While it is not known if her own master Keith Alan Raniere ever visited her and favored her here and sprayed her with his magical semen, she often slept here with her own slaves.
Here is the room where Allison Mack and some of her slaves took their cold showers – required of them as a daily penance – if perchance they went above their 500-800 calorie per day diet.
Allison MAck’s kitchen. It may be small but so was her 500 -800 calorie diet. On the refrigerator. Allison used to keep sticky notes about calories.

 

While her finished basement was not the main dungeon – Allison and her sex partner and co-slave Daniela Padilla worked together to create BSDM areas where slaves could be punished. Perhaps some of them loved it – but others told Frank Report they were terrified of being paddled or locked in dark rooms for their punishment.

 

This is a representation of the paddling punishment imposed on the women of DOS.
Allison Mack will perhaps be better remembered for her work with Dr. Danielle Roberts than for her acting even. Art by MK10ART

Don’t expect to find any blood in the townhouse because the nature of cauterization is to weld shut any bleeding wounds.

Cauterization hurts like Hell and leaves burn scars but generally causes little bleeding.
Overall the photos show a nice home with little ventilation because of the cold climate enjoyed in Saratoga County.  That leads me to wonder how Allison and Nicki got rid of the stench of burned flesh left over by the branding.  Opening up the windows would let the neighbors smell the charred flesh and let them hear the screaming of the women.
Maybe the women used lots of cans of air freshener.  Perhaps aromatic candles.
In this photo of Allison Mack‘s home from her Instagram page on the floor we see a smiling Buddha and on the dresser we see a metal cylinder that looks like it might be an incense burner for covering up nasty smells from charred flesh or illicit substances.
Spouses Nicki Clyne and Allison Mack. Did they  use incense to disguise the aroma of burned skin?
All in all it looks like a nice home – and quite practical for branding women or an orgy with a number of slender attractive women and one smelly kind of hairy shortish man with erectile dysfunction who persuaded all of the women he was the smartest, most ethical and spiritually advanced man in the world.
.
It’s easy to see why Allison Mack was crazy for Keith Raniere.

Bonus Feature:

Some of the groups Allison Mack was involved in at NXIVM include:

1.) JNESS, a portal to bring women into the cult.

2.) Girls By Design, a portal to bring teenage girls into the cult.

3.) A Capella Innovations, a singing group designed as a cultural front for the criminal gang and designed to bring college students into the cult.

4.) Simply Human, another singing group serving as a front for NXIVM.

Allsion Mack with the singing group Simply Human

5.) The Knife Media, a propaganda outlet for the NXIVM gang and designed to bring writers into the cult

6.) The Source, a bogus acting school designed to attract aspiring young actresses into the cult.

7.) Rainbow Cultural Garden, another recruitment and indoctrination group designed to indoctrinate children into the cult.  Allison Mack might have been trying to use Rainbow Cultural Garden to lure a young girl from Northern Ireland into the cult.  This is a matter that should be investigated thoroughly by American and British authorities.

8.) The Vow or DOS – the inner core of the slave group of women owned by Raniere.  And Allison Mack seems to have been the Harem Keeper of the Vow.

 

Nevertheless we still have the NXIVM and Allison Mack apologists who support the lie that Allison Mack was a victim lured into the cult.

 

