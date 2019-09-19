Where Is Scientology Leader’s Wife?- She Seems to Have Disappeared

The following story is by our correspondent Dianne Lipson. It deals with the curious disappearance – or absence in public of Shelly Miscavige – who is or was the wife of Scientology. While we have not looked into this curious matter – the wife of the leader of Scientology disappearing from public sight – and while we make no accusations or allegations – other than it is curious – we cannot help but wonder if Shelly Miscavige is the equivalent of Daniela of Nxivm, the woman Raniere confined to a room for two years. Dani was able to escape. One wonders is Shelly cannot escape.

By Dianne Lipson

Shelly Miscavige, wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige, has not been seen in public in over a decade. Sometime in the summer of 2005, she disappeared from “Gold Base,” Scientology’s secretive administrative headquarters located about 100 miles east of Los Angeles.

Since 2005, per Tony Ortega’s Underground Bunker, Shelly’s only appearance in public was at her father’s funeral in 2007, where she was accompanied by a Scientology “minder.”

At Tom Cruise’s lavish 2006 wedding to Katie Holmes, the actress and former dedicated Scientologist, Leah Remini, noticed that her friend Shelly was not with her husband David at the festivities.

In her book, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, Remini describes getting a series of non-answers to her insistent questions about why Shelly was not present at the “wedding of the century”.

Finally, Scientology spokesperson Tommy Davis told her, ” You don’t have the rank to be asking about Shelly Miscavige.”

Per News.Com.Au, Leah was “outraged” to see David Miscavige and Laurisse Henley-Smith, Miscavige’s personal communicator (Scientology’s lingo for secretary) behaving at the wedding like they were “on a date.”

Upset at many things she observed at the wedding, Leah called her mother later that night, ranting, “I think I saw David Miscavige’s assistant touching him inappropriately at the welcome dinner.”

There are many first-hand accounts of Scientology’s alleged abuses, particularly from those who staff the organization. Marc Headley’s story of David Miscavige’s cruelty here: http://www.scientology-cult. com/is-dm-vicious.html The suicide attempt of a gay scientologist here: https://ragingbuddha.net/how- i-left-the-scientology-rpf- and-why-goingclear-is-the- most-important-film-of-2015/ Debbie Cook’s imprisonment in a building at Gold Base dubbed “The Hole” here: https://www.tampabay.com/news/ scientology/ex-clearwater- scientology-officer-debbie- cook-testifies-she-was-put-in- the/1214690/ But for all of these stories, there are always the naysayers. They say things like: Why did they accept this awful abuse?

Why didn’t they fight back?

Why didn’t they just leave?

I would never have put up with that.

I would have spoken my mind!

These people must be weak, stupid fools. The naysayers do not understand the gradual, but powerful mental manipulation and indoctrination that characterizes high-control groups. Or the threat of family disconnection, and for Gold Base staff members, the specter of being cast with little money and no friends into an outside world that they have been taught to fear. The story of Shelly’s fate is uncomplicated. It requires no knowledge of Scientology policies or cult dynamics to understand. It is the tale of a powerful man with almost unlimited resources who shut away his “inconvenient” wife into a guarded compound in the middle of nowhere, perhaps for the rest of her life. The branding story shocked the public and brought down a cult.

If Shelly Miscavige ever resurfaces, alive or dead, her story might have the same power.

