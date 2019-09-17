No, Barbara Bouchey — There Is No Good in Nxivm and You Are the Proof

Some of the people – women in particular – who have had encounters with Keith Alan Raniere [AKA Vanguard] – have contacted Frank Report recently with a desire to be heard, to tell their stories. Now that the beast is convicted and soon to be sentenced – for a minimum of 15 years – some want to make their voices heard.

It is perhaps a little safer to do so now that the demon resides behind bars.

It is perhaps cathartic. This is the forum to do so.

I would add this also — that we do not know the full extent of Keith Alan Raniere’s crimes against humanity. There is more to come. I hope to deliver some evidence soon.

I think it is far darker than the simple pervert – the creepy liar – who led a bogus self-help group – when all he wanted to do was fuck women and enslave them. No I think his evil is much larger than anything that came out in trial and I think in essence it is this:

Keith Raniere did not just want to have sex and power over women. He wanted to destroy women. Everyone he could and in every way he possibly could – including getting them to become ill – getting them to die – getting them to commit suicide and – and I hope to prove this – murdering them.

This was his joy – destroying women.

And his supreme joy was destroying women who believed in him.

Bouchey Is Wrong

I could not more firmly disagree with Barbara Bouchey – one of his inner circle [from 2000-2009] who claims there was a lot of good in Nxivm. She is dead wrong.

Everything about Nxivm was evil — everything was meant to confuse and destroy women including her – and men too – but especially women. For it was women, above all, that he hated.

Just consider Bouchey’s own case. This woman who argues for the goodness in Nxivm — he stripped her of her life savings.

He involved her in what could be criminal activities. He took nude photos of her – her a businesswoman who should have known better – and kept them. They were shown at his trial – to the jury – and at any time – like all the other women – these photos could be released publicly some day.

This woman was a notable financial planner and Raniere told her he wanted nude pictures of her and she had to do it. She might have thought it was fun – but Raniere had an agenda. He was collecting collateral on all the slave women.

Bouchey was one of the first to give Raniere collateral – a businesswoman – who handles the life savings of hundreds of people – who advises them on what to invest in – and he took nudes of her – which he could use to compromise her at any later date.

On top of that he swindled her out of her life savings – about $1.5 million – on crazy commodity trades.

Then, after doing that, he made her manager of the funds of Clare and Sara Bronfman – two stupid, silly creatures he wanted to destroy- and then Raniere – using Bouchey as the likely fall girl – swindled the stupid Bronfmans out of $100 million – mostly in crazy commodity trades.

[The possibility exists that the commodity trades were not so crazy but actual swindles.]

I do not know what Bouchey was doing or how she advised the stupid sisters – her clients – as she watched her boyfriend lose their money in commodities and then later real estate – just like he had lost her money – but she must have realized that he was at least incompetent and dishonest – because he did that to her before.

But she held on – believing in the good of Nxivm – despite evidence to the contrary.

He took Bouchey’s life savings and blew through it.

I am not saying Bouchey was doing anything illegal. I do not think that was the case – but he confused her. Broke her. Made her foolish and perhaps a little insane.

He made her think there was all this good in Nxivm – so she dedicated her life to it for 9 years – while he robbed her; robbed her clients. He lied to her – even in bed – claiming at first that they were in a monogamous relationship – while secretly having sex with some 20 other women.

On top of that, even after she found out that he was having sex with – she says – three other women – he persuaded her to stay with him.

He even promised her an avatar baby. And she stayed with this man – as his boyfriend – who was having sex with other women – coming to believe that, “I can’t own Keith’s penis – but he can own my vagina.”

This is how crazy it became.

She left – when she lost the top spot in his harem – Barb’s critics say. [Toni Natalie says that Barbara knew all about the other women. And that she was content to be in the harem provided she was queen of the harem. When she learned she was not – but was being reduced to second tier – under such women as Ivy Nevares and other new women – younger women – Barb got upset and left.]

Barbara says this is patently untrue. She says she finally saw through his dishonesty and realized that, while Nxivm was supremely good – Keith was bad – as if goodness can come out of evil intent.

After she left Keith, he went after her with a vengeance. He sued her numerous times. He dragged her into lawsuits against his other enemies. [He always had enemies]. All told she was forced to defend herself or be a witness in 13 lawsuits.

He forced her into bankruptcy. She lost most of her clients – and her income was reduced from a million per year to a fraction of it.

He left her traumatized, a condition she is still suffering from today, she says.

But she says there is good in Nxivm. It’s madness and it is proof of Raniere’s ability to destroy women – in part by confusing them.

Nothing she learned in Nxivm – all those years of classes and all those hypnotic induction Exploration of Meaning therapy sessions – could rescue her defend herself from the danger of this maniac coming after her. Her own clients, the Bronfmans, funded the attack on her.

And nobody in Nxivm stood up for her- they with all their so-called ‘good’ teachings under their belts. Her former friends – imbibing all those good teachings – and nothing.

They stood by silently; some of them helped try to get her arrested for extortion. Yet she cries – over and over – there was good in Nxivm!

Yet no one – not one of the Nxivm followers asked Keith to stop – “stop punishing your former lover – our former friend.”

Not one brave one – not one honest one – in the group – just sheep – like he had made them.

And there is a lot of good in Nxivm? Then where is the proof?

Women being destroyed – starved, sleep deprived, lied to – being used as fuck toys – like Bouchey herself.

Do you think that he, for one moment, considered himself Bouchey’s boyfriend? That is her illusion and his lie. No, he was out to destroy her and had devised Nxivm for this sole purpose – to destroy women.

It is true that Bouchey gets a lot of criticism – the most of anyone who left Nxivm.

She does not understand why. It is because she is the only one who left who has not fully woke up yet. She fails to see that there was no good in Nxivm. By saying there is good – she undermines the hurt of other victims – who realize they were hurt deliberately, systematically- and the teachings were used to hurt them.

By claiming there was good in Nxivm, Bouchey insults their injuries. They got out – one way or the other – because Nxivm was bad – and just because Barbara had some good times – because of her wealth and status and her value to bringing in other women for Raniere to destroy- she thinks there was some good. Others think they know better.

While Barbara laments her own victimization, I don’t think she realizes how callous and self-centered she appears when she tells other victims how good the Nxivm teachings were. Other victims know that something rotten happened to them and that cannot be good.

They are still trying to heal themselves – trying to trust themselves – and this woman – who seems crazy – comes out and says – Keith was bad – but all his teachings were good.

She is wrong.

This cult was devised by Raniere – with one goal in mind – to destroy Barbara Bouchey – and every other woman in it. No one can sit back and listen to Barbara say this and not be repulsed – not be offended – not be hurt and Barbara sadly does not have the diplomacy or the subtlety to understand that – so she drones on and on – fighting with anyone who challenges her – that there is a lot of good in the teachings.

With her whole life in shambles because of Raniere and his teachings – it is easy to mock her – to condemn her – even to hate her as some do. But that is wrong. She deserves sympathy and understanding. She was abused too. She just fails to recognize the totality of it.

The teachings she thinks were so good – were used by Raniere to help destroy her. She separates Raniere from his teachings.

They are one and the same.

Some, of course, say Barbara – because of egoism – to save face – has to justify the years spent in Nxivm – and therefore has to concoct this bizarre narrative that Raniere – founder and controller of everything Nxivm – was bad but somehow Nxivm was good.

It is so bizarre it makes people angry at her. It seems so transparently self-serving.

Maybe it is not. I think Barbara is honest – just confused. Still hurting from her abuse.

I really don’t think Barbara would lie or be deceptive. I think she really thinks it.

This shows how Raniere can haunt people and ruin them and keep them in a stupor – for years after they leave him.

She still defends the teachings of Nxivm devised by Keith Raniere – who even had her indicted for computer trespassing – which required Raniere to set up Clare Bronfman to commit perjury. Imagine having an heiress set up to commit perjury on a nonsense charge and risk her freedom. He wanted to destroy Clare too – and he seems to have succeeded.

Bouchey with the Salzmans – also largely destroyed by Keith Raniere.Of course Barb remembers the happy times when she was queen of the harem and top recruiter and volunteer- while Raniere was deceiving her – stealing her money and fucking her friends behind her back.

This is why there is no good in Nxivm: Barbara Bouchey proves it.

She proves that all Keith ever wanted to do was destroy her. Destroy every woman with whom he ever came in contact.

The fact that she thinks there was good is the perfect proof that he outsmarted her. He destroyed her and yet she still babbles that there was so much good in Nxivm. That was his power.

He set out to destroy Bouchey. And she defends him and his horrible teachings – teachings meant to reduce women to fools and slaves – teachings that encouraged the rape of children. Teachings that taught that women should enjoy their first orgasm through rape.

Teachings that starved women – and kept them sleep deprived. Teachings that led them to be branded.

No, Barbara there is no good in Nxivm – and you are the proof.

