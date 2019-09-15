MK10ART's portrait of Jeffrey Epstein.

No Evidence Jeffrey Epstein Was Murdered or Is Alive

September 15, 2019

[Editor’s Note: While our erudite friend, Actaeon, seriously doubts the Bible – which perhaps a billion people on earth believe in implicitly as genuine history – not fable –  or myth – Actaeon does think that doubting the official Jeffrey Epstein narrative of suicide is not logical.

Still there are many who do doubt the suicide narrative. Only a third of people who were asked believed it in a recent poll.  In a poll of 1,458 registered voters conducted on August 24-26 – 34% said they believe Epstein was murdered, 33% said they believe he died by suicide, and 32% said they are unsure.  

Republicans More Likely to Believe Epstein Murdered

In that poll –  46 percent of Republicans believe Epstein was murdered  – versus 26 percent who say it was suicide.

Among Democrats – 38 percent say it was suicide, compared to 26 percent who think he was killed.  It is curious that in both parties only about a quarter of the people thought he committed suicide – there were just more Democrats who were uncertain.

There are no statistics that I could easily find online about the percentage of people who think Epstein might still be alive.  

By the way, apropos of Actaeon’s view on the dubiousness of the Bible – according to a Gallup poll, the results of which were published in 2017: 

  • 24% believe Bible is literal word of God, the lowest in Gallup’s 40-year trend
  • View of Bible as secular stories and “history” at 26%, up from 21% in 2014
  • The largest segment, 47%, still think Bible is inspired word of God

By Actaeon

This is in response to the post, Concluding that Epstein’s Gurney Pics Were Faked Is an Example of a Hasty Conclusion.

In that post Frank makes the comment, “Neither can we conclude that Epstein is definitely deceased – or that if he is dead – that his death was by his own hand.”

We have conclusive evidence that Epstein is dead: The coroner’s report. Doubting this fact involves constructing an elaborate conspiracy theory– based purely on speculation– involving multiple government agencies from Federal to local working smoothly together to pull the wool over the eyes of “the people”.

Of course, one is free to doubt away. Doubt that Apollo 11 landed on the moon, doubt that the world is round. All it involves is replacing multiple lines of evidence with personal speculation. All it involves is an overwhelming conviction that “They” are out to get us, that anything official is a lie.

Image result for moon landing apollo 11
Apollo 11 landed on the moon on July 24, 1969, 16:50:35 UTC, according to published reports.
Image result for the world is flat
Most people believe that the world is round – but there are some who think otherwise. The leading flat-earther theory holds that Earth is a disc with the Arctic Circle in the center and Antarctica, a 150-foot-tall wall of ice, around the rim. NASA employees, they say, guard this ice wall to prevent people from climbing over and falling off the disc. Learn more about it. 

It’s fine to doubt. I’m a proud skeptic myself.

Mistakes do get made, and the official line sometimes turns out to be untrue.

Saddam Hussein’s ephemeral weapons of mass destruction being a perfect example.

Image result for hussein's weapons of mass destruction
There are some who believe the Intelligence Community deliberately lied to the public about the weapons of mass destruction in Iraq in order to justify toppling the Hussein regime. Other trust implicitly in the honor and integrity of the Intelligence Community. Perhaps most Americans don’t give a damn – since Saddam was in their eyes a despicable tyrant. Today, the United States and Iraq consider themselves as strategic partners, given the American political and military [industrial] [and petroleum business] involvement after the invasion of Iraq and their mutual, deep-rooted relationship that followed. There are many who are grateful for making an enemy into a friend. There are also a few who think that the invasion of Iraq was as much political as it was economic and that certain allies of the Vice President of the US Dick Cheney – became super wealthy thanks to the fortuitous invasion of Iraq. A few doubt that an American elected official would ever endanger American lives in order to enrich himself and his friends through warfare or regime toppling. There were 4,424 total deaths (including both killed in action and non-hostile) and 31,952 wounded in action (WIA) as a result of the Iraq War.
There are people out there who would like to fool us for their own advantage (Keith Alan Raniere).

Keith Alan Raniere – was a spectacular fraud who deceived may people. He was not gender neutral. His specialty was deceiving women.

But there comes a time when refusing to accept evidence makes one look like a stubborn fool.

I see nothing convincing about any of these Epstein conspiracy theories. There’s not a shred of evidence for any of them. They’re based on the fallacy of personal incredulity (“isn’t it funny that…”) They are incoherent; these multiple “theories” contradict each other. They make no sense.

Let’s examine them.

Supposedly, anonymous persons in positions of power had Epstein killed to shut him up.

Or no, they didn’t have him killed, they smuggled him off to Israel.

No, they switched bodies and planted fake pictures to cover up the crime. And on and on.

So, which is it? It’s not enough to have conspiracy theories, you’ve go to pick one and show how it makes more sense than the official account. Or does it even matter?

Conspiracy theories seem to be mainly about paranoid distrust of “Them”, anti-gov’mint rage, and the sweet sense of being wiser than everyone else in having hermeneutic knowledge of the Real Truth.

These are the people who believe in chemtrails and don’t accept Evolution.

 

Image result for chemtrails
The chemtrail conspiracy theory is based on the erroneous belief that long-lasting condensation trails are “chemtrails” consisting of chemical or biological agents left in the sky by high-flying aircraft, sprayed for nefarious purposes undisclosed to the general public. Wikipedia

These are the people who join cults. Might as well insist that Raniere is innocent. After all, his conviction is just the “official story”, and therefore dubious. Right?

Common sense tells me that it’s far more likely that the Epstein story is a simple one of a rich and unethical man who had a taste for young women, who egotistically thought he could get away with fooling around with jailbait, whose luck ran out. He got caught, prosecuted and, as is not uncommon, killed himself rather than face spending the rest of his life in prison as a convicted child molester.

Far more likely than any of the conspiracy theories.

Theories that run something like this:

Very powerful people wanted to get rid of Epstein to silence him. This secretive cabal runs the government(s) — everything from the CIA down the the NYC coroners office. Even the Israeli Mossad. The local police to the federal court system. Somehow, they coordinate it all. These very clever people snuffed one man… how?

Stage a simple accident?

No. First they had him arrested, charged with headline-grabbing offenses that extended to political scandal re. his prior conviction. After leaving that story to entertain the nation and indeed the entire world (the British royal family being involved), only then do they have him killed in his jail cell.

All very covert, no? I mean, if I were one of this secret all-powerful cabal, that’s how I’d arrange things. Much better than putting a bullet in the man’s head and burying the body in a ten foot deep hole.

No, these conspiracy theories involving Epstein are absurd. Look at how Epstein died, and compare it to how Jimmy Hoffa disappeared. When powerful, ruthless men want someone gone, they’d do it the way the mafia erased Hoffa. Even clumsy third world brutal “intelligence officers” know how to disappear someone.

Image result for jimmy hoffa
Jimmy Hoffa disappeared on Wednesday, July 30, 1975, from the parking lot of Red Fox restaurant in Bloomfield Township, a suburb of Detroit. He had told others he was going there to meet with two Mafia leaders: Anthony Giacalone and Anthony Provenzano. At the time, he was one of the most powerful men in the country largely because of his union leadership. There are those who believe the US government may have had a hand in his murder. His body has never been found. Indeed some think he may not have been murdered and went into hiding.
Some believe that Jeffrey Epstein and his lady friend Ghislaine Maxwell were not only pervs but intelligence agents working for the Mossad in Israel and set up eminent world leaders to have sex with teens – and were then caught on camera by the deceptive duo. Others think Esptein was a rich perv who got caught – period.

 

