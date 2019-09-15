No Evidence Jeffrey Epstein Was Murdered or Is Alive

[Editor’s Note: While our erudite friend, Actaeon, seriously doubts the Bible – which perhaps a billion people on earth believe in implicitly as genuine history – not fable – or myth – Actaeon does think that doubting the official Jeffrey Epstein narrative of suicide is not logical.

Still there are many who do doubt the suicide narrative. Only a third of people who were asked believed it in a recent poll. In a poll of 1,458 registered voters conducted on August 24-26 – 34% said they believe Epstein was murdered, 33% said they believe he died by suicide, and 32% said they are unsure.

Republicans More Likely to Believe Epstein Murdered

In that poll – 46 percent of Republicans believe Epstein was murdered – versus 26 percent who say it was suicide.

Among Democrats – 38 percent say it was suicide, compared to 26 percent who think he was killed. It is curious that in both parties only about a quarter of the people thought he committed suicide – there were just more Democrats who were uncertain.

There are no statistics that I could easily find online about the percentage of people who think Epstein might still be alive.

By the way, apropos of Actaeon’s view on the dubiousness of the Bible – according to a Gallup poll, the results of which were published in 2017:

24% believe Bible is literal word of God, the lowest in Gallup’s 40-year trend

View of Bible as secular stories and “history” at 26%, up from 21% in 2014

The largest segment, 47%, still think Bible is inspired word of God

By Actaeon

This is in response to the post, Concluding that Epstein’s Gurney Pics Were Faked Is an Example of a Hasty Conclusion.

In that post Frank makes the comment, “Neither can we conclude that Epstein is definitely deceased – or that if he is dead – that his death was by his own hand.”

We have conclusive evidence that Epstein is dead: The coroner’s report. Doubting this fact involves constructing an elaborate conspiracy theory– based purely on speculation– involving multiple government agencies from Federal to local working smoothly together to pull the wool over the eyes of “the people”.

Of course, one is free to doubt away. Doubt that Apollo 11 landed on the moon, doubt that the world is round. All it involves is replacing multiple lines of evidence with personal speculation. All it involves is an overwhelming conviction that “They” are out to get us, that anything official is a lie.

It’s fine to doubt. I’m a proud skeptic myself.

Mistakes do get made, and the official line sometimes turns out to be untrue.

Saddam Hussein’s ephemeral weapons of mass destruction being a perfect example.

There are people out there who would like to fool us for their own advantage (Keith Alan Raniere).

But there comes a time when refusing to accept evidence makes one look like a stubborn fool.

I see nothing convincing about any of these Epstein conspiracy theories. There’s not a shred of evidence for any of them. They’re based on the fallacy of personal incredulity (“isn’t it funny that…”) They are incoherent; these multiple “theories” contradict each other. They make no sense.

Let’s examine them.

Supposedly, anonymous persons in positions of power had Epstein killed to shut him up.

Or no, they didn’t have him killed, they smuggled him off to Israel.

No, they switched bodies and planted fake pictures to cover up the crime. And on and on.

So, which is it? It’s not enough to have conspiracy theories, you’ve go to pick one and show how it makes more sense than the official account. Or does it even matter?

Conspiracy theories seem to be mainly about paranoid distrust of “Them”, anti-gov’mint rage, and the sweet sense of being wiser than everyone else in having hermeneutic knowledge of the Real Truth.

These are the people who believe in chemtrails and don’t accept Evolution.

These are the people who join cults. Might as well insist that Raniere is innocent. After all, his conviction is just the “official story”, and therefore dubious. Right?

Common sense tells me that it’s far more likely that the Epstein story is a simple one of a rich and unethical man who had a taste for young women, who egotistically thought he could get away with fooling around with jailbait, whose luck ran out. He got caught, prosecuted and, as is not uncommon, killed himself rather than face spending the rest of his life in prison as a convicted child molester.

Far more likely than any of the conspiracy theories.

Theories that run something like this:

Very powerful people wanted to get rid of Epstein to silence him. This secretive cabal runs the government(s) — everything from the CIA down the the NYC coroners office. Even the Israeli Mossad. The local police to the federal court system. Somehow, they coordinate it all. These very clever people snuffed one man… how?

Stage a simple accident?

No. First they had him arrested, charged with headline-grabbing offenses that extended to political scandal re. his prior conviction. After leaving that story to entertain the nation and indeed the entire world (the British royal family being involved), only then do they have him killed in his jail cell.

All very covert, no? I mean, if I were one of this secret all-powerful cabal, that’s how I’d arrange things. Much better than putting a bullet in the man’s head and burying the body in a ten foot deep hole.

No, these conspiracy theories involving Epstein are absurd. Look at how Epstein died, and compare it to how Jimmy Hoffa disappeared. When powerful, ruthless men want someone gone, they’d do it the way the mafia erased Hoffa. Even clumsy third world brutal “intelligence officers” know how to disappear someone.

