Robbie Chiappone Was Another Victim of Keith Raniere

By Alex Trudel

On September 5th 2019, Shadow State wrote on Frank Report:

“Robbie (Chiappone) was the alleged owner of the computer company, E-Mallard Web Corp., where the server for the NXIVM website was hosted. Robbie had registered hundreds of domain names for Mr. Raniere and Clare Bronfman including Nxian.net, the website Mr. O’Hara [plus Toni Natalie, John Tighe, Barbara Bouchey, Jim Odato, Suzanna Andrews] and others allegedly accessed without permission.

“Robbie is the 20-something year old son of Esther Carlson Chiappone, a member of the High Rank of NXIVM [Esther holds the rank of Green Sash, Edge, one stripe].

“Robbie’s real job was to drive children to Rainbow Cultural Garden. At some point, Robbie was accused of sexually molesting a girl – and the New York State Police began an investigation. Mr. Raniere and Nancy Salzman worked to persuade parents not to cooperate with the State Police investigation, witnesses said.”

Some NXVIM sources told Frank this story: Robbie had sexual misconduct with one or more minors attending Rainbow Cultural Garden “school”, and Keith and Nancy worked together to cover up Robbie’s crimes, telling the parents to shut their mouth and say nothing when the local police [State Police Investigator Rodger Krirsopp] was investigating.

Kirsopp again? For fucking real?!

Is it only me, or does this story about Robbie sound suspicious – today – with everything we know about Raniere from the trial?

Of course it may be true. Maybe Robbie molested some girl. I don’t know for sure, but lot of things in this story should warn us to take this story with some skepticism.

I propose that this story about Robbie molesting children may be nothing more than a false narrative made up by Raniere to destroy Robbie’s reputation. Yes, I think it may be fake news.

For me, I choose to consider Robbie innocent unless proven guilty and there were no charges made against him. (I hope that Frank Report readers will do the same for him).

So why would Raniere create a false narrative to destroy Robbie’s reputation? We now know: It’s because Raniere deeply hated Robbie.

Raniere had sex with Camilla Fernandez while she was underage. [She was between 13 -15 when he first raped her.] He abuses her for years after his statutory rape of her, and it was impossible for her to escape, being indoctrinated as she was, like all of her family was at the time.

But we now know [thanks to her texts that she saved with Raniere that the government accessed, I believe, through search warrants] that Camilla tried many times to keep a critical mind about her Vanguard and was fighting his evil influence with the small weapons she had.

Of course, Raniere prohibited Camilla to have any sexual or affectionate relationships with any other man — like he did with all his sexual slaves from the inner circle.

Camilla disobeyed and had sex with Robbie (she also apparently also had some kind of sexual contact with Jim Del Negro!)

Raniere was impotent, so we may easily understand why Camilla was trying to have some kind of fulfillment with other men.

Remember Raniere’s reaction? Just read the transcript on Frank Report if you don’t. For months, or even for years, Raniere was raging against Robbie, saying his dick was smaller than his or that his semen was bad tasting.

[Favorite text exchange of all time between Raniere and Cami about Robbie:

Keith: He is shorter and thinner penis-wise? … I know his penis is 6.75 fully erect and mine is 7.5

CAMI: What the fuck? How do you know that?

KEITH: … Men masturbate together.

CAMI: Have you seen his penis? KEITH: His is definitely not the width or length of mine.

CAMI: You haven’t been at your fullest in a long time.

Another fine quote of Vanguard: His sperm and DNA should be disgusting and invasive. You should have want to do anything to love mine…. Do you like his fluid more than mine?…. It is highly doubtful he was even close to as sweet.]

Raniere’s virility was totally destroyed by young Robbie strong’s manhood, and that was enough for Raniere to turn Robbie into his personal enemy.

The rest is well known:

Raniere tried to portay Robbie as a sociopath and tried to have him spied on by various slaves.

For Raniere it was an obligation to make Robbie disappear, because he was a menace to his small impotent dick. He gave one spying mission to Nicole:

“Then came a new assignment from Keith. Nicole was assigned to seduce Robbie. [Robbie, readers may recall, was the man who had an affair with Cami, which drove Keith to fits of insane jealously – such that he had to demand of Cami that she tell him whose semen tasted better to her his or Robbie’s.]

[Robbie is the son of Raniere devotee and high ranking Nxivm leader Esther Chiappone Carlson.]

It was arranged that Nicole would run into Robbie “accidentally on purpose” and strike up a conversation. She would use a fake name. She created a fake Facebook page, fake email, and separate phone number for him.

Keith said they needed to keep track of Robbie for his and the community’s welfare.”

Raniere told everybody inside NXVIM that Robbie was a sociopath and that he should be under scrutiny (was this also a good opportunity for Raniere to present his “serious” scientific studies about sociopath’s mentality he was pretending to be doing with Dr. Brandon Porter and Clare Bonfman’s help?).

Robbie probably knows a lot about NXVIM’s crimes, being the name used to cover lots of Raniere’s companies.

Robbie started to let it known he wanted to quit the organisation and do something else with his life.

That was probably enough for Raniere to dry to destroy him with all the means he had.

