L. Ron Hubbard, Keith Raniere & Jeffrey Epstein Compared

By Shivani

Yes, cult leaders use gradual, subtle influences to invoke a climate which will encourage further and further falling into human indecencies among the followers.

The mind control chips away at what might be called primal fundaments. The natural is opined to be unnatural, and the unnatural is touted as being enlightened… and enlightening.

Keith Raniere is not unique as a leader who was not only pushing his own debased agendas but who was also working to dissolve his group’s previously-held standards of behavior into something more malleable. How to remove someone’s conscience, as well as any sense of collective conscience,step by step and to supplant it with destructive, secretive, “esoteric and exclusive” cannibal shit.

L. Ron Hubbard worked a similar angle with Scientologists. To offer a couple of examples, Hubbard had a “Commodore’s Messenger Service” who served him both aboard ship and ashore. The messengers were teen and pre-teen girls whose uniform after awhile evolved into mostly white short shorts and nautically-themed tops. These young girls ran around delivering Hubbard’s orders and communications. When one of them “aged out,” she’d be moved to other duties and replaced by fresh blood. They traveled with him and some have said that they helped him to bathe, dress, shave, eat blah blah blah.

Hubbard also delivered lectures, some of which have been printed in full publicly, wherein he insisted that children are just adults (reincarnated) in small bodies and should be treated, handled as such. There is a Hubbard discourse saying that a there is no reason that a seven year-old girl should not enjoy a passionate kiss from a man, as Hubbard conjectured, oh-so-pompously, that the reasoning behind such sexually limiting compunctions are societal more than realistic or authentically “ethical.”

Hubbard was sexually handicapped by pickling himself for decades with heavy boozing, binge use of amphetamines and downers to shut it all off. But he got some pleasure by surrounding himself with a troop of underage girls, easy to control, manipulate, command and more fun to look at than the rest of his hallucinated Navy.

Jeffrey Epstein, while perhaps not viewed as a cult leader, used a psychological normalization routine as justification for having sex with kids. He told the sexually abused girls that what he wanted was natural and normal. He called them special and beautiful and promised them the moon but at the same time insisted that satisfying his sexual appetites had to be their predominant endeavor. Ghislaine Maxwell did the same.

I have been listening to Shaun Attwood’s You Tube podcast reading aloud Virginia Giuffre’s deposition. In it she details that not only did Epstein require underage girls to bring him to orgasm several times a day, Ghislaine Maxwell was described as being “all about sex” too. Virginia told of Maxwell having regular sex with underage girls, both privately and à trois avec Epstein. Virginia also said in her deposition that Maxwell was into rough, mean sex with the poor kids.

Virginia Giuffre also talked about how Epstein and Maxwell trained girls to be sexually pleasing to other men with whom they were assigned to have sexual encounters. She specifically describes how Epstein and Maxwell demanded that the teens report back to them all details of these sexual encounters. Epstein even told Virginia that he wanted to have the goods about these sexual encounters to use as control over the “recipients,” many of whom were mega-rich, prominent men.

Epstein would pay the girls, but his payments were usually laden with further entrapments. He paid a girl hungry for education by taking her to bookstores on spending sprees and paying for some schooling. He paid a girl who loved fashion with different temptations. He figured out what people wanted, took sex and pretended to be helping the girls to further their own wishes and dreams.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

