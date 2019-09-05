Nxivm Perv Leader Keith Raniere Taught ‘Rape as a Metaphor for Orgasm’

Pervy Nxivm sex cult leader [and convicted sex trafficker] Keith Alan Raniere taught a lot of disgusting and morally offensive teachings about women, sex and rape.

He taught these openly to his students, such as actresses Allison Mack, Nicki Clyne, Kristin Kreuk, Grace Park, and Kristanna Lokken; heiresses Clare and Sara Bronfman; his top assistants, Lauren and Nancy Salzman; Rainbow leader Loreta Garza; Knife Media leader and heiress Rosa Laura Junco; the former Mexico president’s son, Emiliano Salinas, his wife, actress Ludwika Paleta, his sister, Cecilia Salinas, and his lover, Alex Betancourt; and other prominent ad rank and file Nxians in Mexico, Canada and the US.

In short, his filthy and controversial teachings – which were regarded as pearls of outstanding wisdom – he freely shared with his mostly female devotees. Here is what Raniere openly taught about rape and orgasm.

The following is from a transcript of a video Raniere made on October 24, 2012. In it, he makes a fine point about how if a woman wants to be with another man – to let her go. You can’t just put her in a room, he says.

Ironically, and we are not calling Raniere a hypocrite – he may have had a deeper, more noble ethical purpose which we are unable to fathom – but it is a fact that he did put Daniela in a room for nearly two years [from 2010-2012] because she wanted to date Ben Myers and had, in fact, kissed him.

He also expressed insane levels of jealousy over Daniela’s sister, Camilia, who had sex with Robbie. He became so obsessed about it he even wanted to know whose semen – his or Robbie’s – tasted better and spent considerable energy explaining to Camila that his penis was actually larger than Robbie’s when his erectile dysfunction was not standing in the way.

But again, he may have had a higher, more ethical standard than people who are not as smart as he – who might otherwise think he is a small-minded, jealous little fuck.

Keep in mind – as you read his disgusting thoughts below that he taught this openly, notoriously and to most of his followers. He put this in a video and it was available for others to view and to learn from and he taught this regularly in person, according to numerous women who he told these same teachings to.

His followers learned the following – and believed it to be true – because a condition of Nxivm – to be a student and to remain in the classes – was to accept Raniere as the community’s ethicist and of course the world’ smartest man.

Rape as a Metaphor for Orgasm

By Keith Raniere

Do you know that there is a certain percentage of women that when they get raped they have orgasm even if they don’t want it?

There are even some women, a few that I’ve spoken to, counseled, that they never had an orgasm in their life until they were raped….

[The husband or boyfriend feels badly about the rape]. Don’t you feel like you should throw her out? Some guy who didn’t even give any damn about her [the rapist] came in did what you couldn’t do, not even caring about her?

Maybe you even work hard to do that. You feel totally insufficient…. I mean, one of the things about men, that’s our whole thing. We earn. We want to be worthy. We want to be given the laurels. We want to be told we are the champions. How do you do that? You [women] have sex with us.

We beg. We beg all of our lives, as little kids. We’re the ones who had to ask the women out on the date. We are the ones who get refused over and over again….

I will tell you I’ve had in my past various sexual experiences. I’ve had sexual experiences with women that have had other partners. I have had other partners myself and things like that…

When you really love someone, if you really love a woman and she wants to be with another man, it may sadden you and you may feel deeply insecure, but you are going to say, ‘Let it be.’

If you care for her and that is what she wants, do you really want to say, ‘No, you can’t. I’m going to put you in your room?’ That’s not love. That’s not love for her person. You have to let it go. It is a moral imperative to let her go.

Sex, Rape and Orgasm.

In the case of rape, it’s the same thing. There is the tension ultimately of being overcome, but release and it is a sexual experience. In a sense, it’s the very act of sex. Most people feel inhibited during sex because they believe it’s bad and, therefore, do not reach orgasm during the act of sex.

Often, women who have [been raped] report an unexpected experience of freedom which occurs during rape.

Women [during rape] actually become hypersensitive to the sensation of sex because the issue of it being bad or inappropriate does not exist during rape; freeing them to achieve orgasm. It’s almost as though they don’t experience their normal fears regarding sex which frees them to feel this sensation.

This is often a very confusing experience for them because they don’t want to like what is happening to them yet they have orgasm.

***

Why is this important? Why is it important to report what the rascal deviant said? After all, he is going to prison – he is already in custody – he is not getting out for years to come, if at all. It is important so that we understand that he was not alone. His followers – like the vicious Clare Bronfman or the stupid Allison Mack – believed this. They promoted it.

If we are investigating crimes this organization undertook – many of which they have not yet been charged – we have to understand their mindset. A group of women [his inner circle], led by a man, believed in this utter bullshit, psychotic nonsense.

The man is justifying rape. He is normalizing it. He is making rape seem almost like a necessary adventure, instead of talking about it as the damning, harrowing frightening torture of violation and ruthless invasion of another human being.

There is no joy in rape – yet Raniere – setting up his own world of rape perhaps – is speaking of it – indoctrinating his female followers – that should he perhaps rape them – they might just like it. It is believed he raped several women and not just in the sense of statutory rape of young girls.

He is a criminal – and it is always good to understand the criminal mind so we can ward against it and protect ourselves from it when it is spotted elsewhere.

It has been said that now in custody, Raniere may be raped himself. Perhaps he will have an orgasm while being raped and actually be able to understand his own theory in a way he never could have imagined.

