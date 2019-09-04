Operation Legatus to Begin – as Bronfman Sisters Are Guilty of Many Uncharged Crimes

With the conviction of Keith Alan Raniere, AKA Vanguard, the work of the Frank Report is not concluded.

In a series of posts, under the banner of Operation Legatus, I plan to show why Clare and Sara Bronfman must be brought to justice.

While Raniere will be sentenced to at least 15 years – and likely a good deal longer – there are others in the destructive Nxivm cult who have gotten off – thus far – way too easy.

First and foremost of these is Clare Webb Bronfman, who many readers know by the Latin name Legatus.

The Seagram’s heiress pleaded guilty to two felony counts – harboring an illegal alien and identity theft – both of which carry a light penalty.

Based on federal sentencing guidelines, her sentence will likely be 21-24 months in federal prison. Most likely, that will be at a low-security facility and she will be in a halfway house or on home arrest perhaps within a year.

Bronfman’s sweetheart plea deal provides that if the judge should sentence her to anything more than 27 months, she can appeal his sentence. In other words, this dangerous and vicious animal will be roaming the streets – if not stopped – in a few years with hundreds of millions left to punish her enemies.

Just for the record, she has hardly stopped her vicious litigation. Recently in New York State Supreme Court in Niagara County, her lawyer William Savino was before a judge trying to get a $1 million-plus judgment against me.

The judge denied Bronfman’s motion but she is continuing a lawsuit against me [and I am countersuing] based on my work to rescue her Los Angeles Real Estate deal that went amok in 2008.

She was being swindled by Raniere and I exposed it and saved her some $26 million. But pig that she is, rather than thank me, under Raniere’s direction, she filed false criminal charges against me [subsequently dropped] and tried – on behalf of Raniere – to destroy my entire life. Indeed, but for Clare filing false criminal charges against me, I might not have ever written a word about Raniere and Nxivm. [So thanks Clare – you changed my life and quite a few others who may have benefited by the work done by the Frank Report.]

Now, 11 years later, she is still trying to use her wealth to destroy me.

So be it. She is now using a battery of lawyers including Mark Geragos and Savino. At one time, this ridiculous woman hired Michael Avenatti to go after me. Unfortunately for him, he was arrested himself and could not go on the attack against me. [Clare had a pretty little scene in court where she faked fainting when the judge asked her if she had hired Avenatti.]

Also, for the record, though she is on home confinement – and may the judge and DOJ take note – Bronfman recently met with Vanessa Sahagun, a Nxivm coach and the wife of the currently highest-ranking member of Nxivm – Edgar Boone.

That’s right! Clare Bronfman met Sahagun at her home in a secret meeting – to give her orders on running Nxivm in Mexico and the USA.

Bronfman is not permitted to meet with any people on the coaches list of 2017 outside the presence of her attorneys. But Sahagun was secretly promoted to coach at the Vanguard University and was not on the list.

Her husband, Edgar, is a blue sash and is higher in the organization than everyone but Nancy – who is not now part of Nxivm – at least not officially.

Make no mistake – Nxivm is still alive and well in Mexico – and is merely weathering the storm. Under Edgar and Omar ‘Cuckie’ Boone, they’re just waiting for the tempest to die down.

Clare Bronfman is at the head of it. [Just as Nicki Clyne is the head of DOS – under Clare of course. More on that later.]

For those who know the inside of Nxivm and its workings, this is an injustice. Clare Bronfman was the brutal, vicious Director of Operations for Nxivm.

That she could get off with a lighter sentence than, for instance, Allison Mack or Lauren Salzman is a true miscarriage of justice.

Clare and her sister, Sara Bronfman-Igtet, funded the entire crime spree and these two should be brought to justice. For Clare, it should mean that the feds and possibly NY State should bring additional charges against her.

For Sara – who, thus far, has nearly slipped under the radar – if the evidence shows it – and I think it will – she must be also charged.

Curiously, the DOJ, when they charted the inner circle of Nxivm, failed to list Sara Bronfman on the chart. This is extremely curious for she had a far greater role in the operations than many on the list.

Because one has great wealth, it should not mean they can use it to destroy lives and escape punishment.

Sara Bronfman funded the destruction of numerous lives and yet, somehow, no one has yet called her to account.

Operation Legatus is part of the Frank Report mission. To expose the vicious crimes of the two Bronfman sisters who have spent millions destroying others for their Vanguard.

Sara should not be able to just go off to France and experiment with children using Raniere’s destructive Rainbow Cultural Gardens techniques and have a fine time amid fields of lavender and olive trees.

If Vanguard will go to prison for years to come and they remain at large – this is an injustice.

Happily, the feds have not concluded their investigation into the Bronfman-Raniere crime organization.

We plan to report on developments and, equally importantly, we will be uncovering and revealing new evidence of the Bronfman role in the Nxivm racketeering organization.

It is far deeper than what people might expect based on the light prison sentence Clare received and the lack of charges [or barely even a mention] of Sara in the first trial of Keith Raniere.

It is true that Legatus paid a $6 million fine to the government and $96,000 to Sylvie – which is hardly justice. The ratio of payment to the government compared to the victim is a little one-sided. It is also important to note that her $6 million fine represents less than 3 percent of her net worth.

Of course, as the government looks to charge her with more crimes, they will be looking to extract more money from her. We will be looking at ways that the ratio of fines to government versus restitution to victims is a little better than the $6 million to the government and less than $100 to the victim ratio we witnessed in the last case.

Now that Raniere has been convicted on all counts, Operation Legatus is our goal.

I think we shall be able to prove that Legatus and her sister are criminals nearly on par with their partner, Keith Alan Raniere.

We hope to bring the same coverage and investigation into the Bronfman sisters’ role as we did to Nxivm in general and Raniere in particular.

The perjury in litigation, tax evasion, violations of homeland security statutes, harboring aliens, cheating them once they got here, funding illegal human fright experiments, bulk cash smuggling, and suspected illegal funding of terrorism in Libya and other high crimes – call it treason – are part of the menu of Operation Legatus.

Stay tuned.

[Sources who have any information about suspected crimes of these two stinkers – Clare and Sara Bronfman – please contact me. Your identity will remain confidential. My phone is 716-990-5740 email is frankparlato@gmail.com].

