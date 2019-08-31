Emiliano Salinas and Clare and Sara Bronfman Joined Nxivm to Get out of Daddy’s Shadow and Do Something on Their Own

By Bangkok

As for Emiliano Salinas’ ‘reason’ for being in NXIVM, Frank’s speculation that he fell under the spell of a madman — and thus became a madman himself — does not seem very believable to me.

While there’s probably some truth to what Frank said — since Emi obviously didn’t need any money from NXIVM — I think the truth is akin to what the Bronfman sisters probably joined for.

I can only surmise that Emi, Clare Bear and Sara Bronfman enjoyed being leading players within NXIVM partly because they were trying to get out of the huge shadow cast by their ‘masters of the universe’ fathers.

Edgar Bronfman and Carlos Salinas became as successful, powerful and rich as any human could ever hope to be.

Thus, living in that shadow likely made their kiddies feel like second rate nobodies.

NXIVM would have provided Emi, Clare Bear and Sara a sense of ‘individual achievement’ not tied to their fathers.

I think NXIVM gave them a sense of pride that they had led an organization without daddy’s help.

It was their own thing.

Although Emi graduated Harvard on his own, I think it’s safe to say that without daddy’s friends and ‘influence’ he would not have been on Harvard’s short list to even gain admittance. Yeah, I’m sure his grades were good but it takes more than that to get into Harvard (they have a long waiting list of people possessing virtually perfect GPA’s and high SAT scores).

Without daddy’s influence, in my opinion Emi doesn’t gain admittance to Harvard.

If you disagree then EAT SHIT. 🙂

Thus, I think NXIVM allowed Emi to get out of daddy’s shadow and do something truly on his own, at least in his own mind.

I just don’t believe that Emi, Clare or Sara were FULLY brainwashed like Lauren and Allison were. I don’t believe that.

I think they merely TOLERATED Keith’s bullshit — rather than becoming brainwashed by it — simply because calling out Keith’s bullshit would have meant losing their position within the upper echelons of NXIVM, or at least losing Keith’s trust.

i.e., I don’t think they TRULY believed they were really ‘Mussolini’ or ‘Hitler’ or whoever the fuck Keith claimed they were.

I’m sure they believed in the STATED MISSION of NXIVM. I’m sure they believed they were helping people, but they weren’t likely brainwashed like the others IMO.

They likely just tolerated Keith’s insane remarks to avoid losing their positions of trust and influence within NXIVM.

PS — As for Frank’s claims about Emi being gay, I do not believe for one minute that he fucked another guy simply to please Keith.

A guy can’t get ‘hard’ (get a woody) if he’s not aroused.

Thus, Keith would NOT have had any influence over a guy fucking another guy.

Keith may have recommended that they become lovers — if Frank’s claims are accurate — but if they truly fucked then it was simply their own ‘preference’ to be bisexual, at least in my own opinion.

