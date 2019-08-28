Jeffrey Epstein Has Disappeared One Way or Another; Maybe Ghislaine Maxwell Is Dead Too

By Shivani

The fact that Ghislaine Maxwell was ‘seen’ in a photograph at the “In-N-Out” [burger restaurant] can be interpreted as commentary, a jab, a satirical “fuck you” regarding whatever happened to Jeffrey Epstein.

I could see Maxwell orchestrating this kind of demonstrativeness. Like a demon, one might venture to say. The spider to the fly. She has been referenced as capable of going from charming to vile when being Ms. Pimp and managing the teenage girls. There’s her social facade, and then there is her aggressiveness and even brutality.

The first photo of Ghislaine posing and brought to us by the New York Post, had a big ugly wad on the bench right where her haunch was setting, and at first I thought maybe she spilled food or crapped herself. But no, it was sloppy photo altering. It’s most likely that these In-N-Out shots were intended to be busted as photoshopped.

The point wasn’t to be able to see Maxwell in public. The point was to say “Hahaha.” Who is smirking? There is not a simple answer about who is really smirking. That depends on who really arranged for the publicity to occur.

The last reported, but apparently unphotographed sightings of Maxwell were dogwalking, at her friend’s seaside Massachusetts enclave, where neighbors saw her. But one of her sisters was caught on camera loading up what was thought to be Ghislaine’s belongings, accompanied by a burly looking woman to help with lifting.

Ghislaine has one sister who splits time between living abroad and living down in Texas. This was she who came to load up stuff. She really had no other reason to be in Manchester-by-the-Sea. This happened after news of Maxwell living there broke. Big sis sent to clean up. The man who owns the place where Maxwell stayed is trying to think invisible, last bleating from overseas.

The thing is, Epstein has disappeared one way or another. Nobody knows whether he was parboiled, stomped upon, or fricasseed. What is known is that he was locked inside and now he is not.

The man was in-and-out of Manhattan swiftly but got to either revamp or to make “his” will first. Considering that Epstein spent as much time out of his cell as he could get while he was in jail and met with his attorneys all day in “privacy,” even still no one knows who might have delegated that will. Everyone seems to assume that it was Epstein’s decision, Epstein’s dispersal of assets.

It is tacit within all of the time since Epstein’s initial arrest, and not merely this go-round, that Maxwell could have been arrested and criminally charged, too.

Not that she’s the only one who could’ve been arrested among Epstein’s staff and buddies, but she is flagrant; she also saw and lived through flagrancy before, with her father. Anyhow, right from Palm Beach these arrests could’ve gotten going years ago. Ghislaine Maxwell, it seems, has stayed protected.

But hey, on the other hand, maybe Maxwell is dead too. It seems that her prestigious connections were what Epstein wanted from her. Probably more than sex since he favored babyface blondes.

There are abused young women who were overwhelmed by Epstein, etc., but also some older, more sophisticated models who got away from Epstein before he could impact them very much. These women are talking now about Ghislaine Maxwell, too. They have been talking about Maxwell’s behavior towards them and her characteristics.

Some of them have described Maxwell as more emotionally hooked on Epstein than just being his Madam Secretary. It seemed that she was boasting from time to time, over the years to Epstein’s stable of both voluntary and involuntary sexual purchases that she tooooo slept in his bed with him some nights. She needed to be seen as hostess and number one.

After her public romance with Epstein ended, evidently she kept hoping that she’d please him enough to be his “one” lasting affair, maybe even marriage. She has been vividly described as being quite eager to serve him up his daily regimen sexual futility, to sometimes join in it, sometimes being sexually violent to underage girls as well as cruel. And Ghislaine got driven around to hunt for girls as a routine. She was quoted as leaving girls at “home” and saying, “I’ve got to go get Jeffrey some girls.” Ta-ta.

Maybe Maxwell turned on Epstein finally. She could have been furious and flummoxed and foaming at Epstein after all of these frustrating years. A woman who became too easy to scorn? Maybe she got sick of being his baboon.

