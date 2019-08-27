Guest View: The Sisters Who First Tried to Take Down Jeffrey Epstein

By Shadowstate1958

Today’s New York Times has yet another disturbing story about Jeffrey Epstein and his Chief Pimp, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Twenty-five years ago, an aspiring painter named Maria Farmer went to New York City to attend art school.

She soon became acquainted with Epstein and his Pimp Ghislaine Maxwell.

Both Epstein and Pimp Maxwell allegedly engaged in sexual relations with Maria Farmer.

In fact, Pimp Maxwell was described in the story as being particularly aggressive.

***

Pimp Maxwell would be driven around Manhattan in a chauffeured car cruising around for females to pick up.

Maxwell would announce that she needed to pick up a girl for Jeffrey.

Ultimately, Maria’s younger sister, who was still a teenager, was recruited into Epstein’s weird universe.

***

Supposedly both Bill Clinton and Donald Trump were visiting Epstein in Manhattan in the nineties.

***

When Maria Farmer reported Epstein to Eileen Guggenheim of the New York Academy of Art – the Guggenheim family is big in New York’s art world – Farmer was ignored.

***

Some of the molestations occurred in Ohio near Les Wexner’s home. Wexner, the owner of Victoria’s Secret, was a close friend of Epstein. Wexner is also the richest person in Ohio.

***

Maria Farmer tried to report Epstein and Pimp Maxwell to the NYPD.

She was ignored.

***

Maria Farmer tried to report the story to the FBI in the nineties.

The FBI ignored her although ten years later, FBI agents went to Farmer’s then-home in North Carolina and interviewed her around the time of Epstein’s trouble in Florida.

Again, the FBI and US DOJ ignored the problem.

***

Maria Farmer tried to tell Vicki Ward of Vanity Fair about the problems but Epstein pressured Vanity Fair’s editor, Graydon Carter, to cover up the story.

***

Today, Maria Farmer’s story appears in public in the New York Times for the first time ever, 24 years after she first reported it.

The Sisters Who First Tried to Take Down Jeffrey Epstein

Nine years before any police investigation, Maria and Annie Farmer reported the troubling behavior of Jeffrey Epstein and his companion, Ghislaine Maxwell. No one would act.



A painting by Maria Farmer that Jeffrey Epstein wanted to buy.

(I wonder why)

