2011 Coaches list show only two purple sashes and 8 green sashes – all well known Nxians

2 purple sashes – both have zero stripes.

Pamela Cafritz

Clifton Park, NY

email:

vivajness@gmail.com day: 518-441-9882 referred by: Nancy Salzman

eve: 518-441-9882 rank: Purple, 0 stripes

cell: 518-441-9882 coach:

fax: – birthday: Nov-12

Barbara Jeske

Waterford, NY

email:

barbara@nxivm.com day: 518-951-4179 referred by: Nancy Salzman

eve: same rank: Purple, Edge, 0 stripes

cell: same coach: Nancy Salzman

fax: 888-349-6181 birthday: Nov-07

————

8 green sashes – not that they have different stripes

Sara R Bronfman

Albany, NY

email:

sara@our-evolution.com day: 518-605-4190 referred by: Susan White

eve: rank: Green, 0 stripes

cell: coach:

fax: birthday: Nov-21

Esther L Chiappone

Clifton Park, NY

email:

esther@nxian.net day: 518-859-0588 referred by: Global Nutraceuticals, Inc

eve: 518-373-9713 rank: Green, Edge, 1 stripes

cell: 518-859-0588 coach:

fax: 928-395-0933 birthday: Sep-28

Dawn Morrison

Clifton Park, NY

email:

dawn.morrison@yahoo.com day: 518 461 2424 referred by: Barbara Jeske

eve: 518 373 8256 rank: Green, 0 stripes

cell: 518 461 2424 coach: Loreta Garza Davila

fax: 509 272 4999 birthday: Mar-18

Lauren R Salzman

Clifton Park, NY

email:

Lauren@nxivm.com day: 5185063778 referred by: Barbara Jeske

eve: rank: Green, Edge, 4 stripes

cell: 5185063778 coach: Nancy Salzman

fax: birthday: Jun-26

Mark A Vicente

Clifton Park, NY

email:

markvicente@me.com day: 310-339-5414 referred by: Barbara J Bouchey

eve: 310-339-5414 rank: Green, 0 stripes

cell: 310-339-5414 coach: Sara R Bronfman

fax: 310-861-0994 birthday: Jun-22

Emiliano Salinas Occelli

Mexico, D.

email:

emiliano@espmexico.com day: 5255-2588-1320 referred by: Alejandro Betancourt Ledesma

eve: rank: Green, 0 stripes

cell: 617-201-8089 coach: Nancy Salzman

fax: birthday: Feb-19

Alejandro Betancourt Ledesma

Mexico City, DF

email:

alex@nxian.net day: +5215554164393 referred by: Edgar Boone

eve: rank: Green, 3 stripes

cell: (518)2534970 coach: Nancy Salzman

fax: birthday: Sep-11′

Loreta Garza Davila

Garza Garcia, NL

email:

loreta@nxivm.com day: 518-588-0311 referred by: Edgar Boone

eve: 811-212-6631 Mx ce rank: Green, 3 stripes

cell: 518-588-0311 coach: Nancy Salzman

fax: birthday: Aug-19