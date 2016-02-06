2011 Coaches list show only two purple sashes and 8 green sashes – all well known Nxians
2 purple sashes – both have zero stripes.
Pamela Cafritz
Clifton Park, NY
email:
vivajness@gmail.com day: 518-441-9882 referred by: Nancy Salzman
eve: 518-441-9882 rank: Purple, 0 stripes
cell: 518-441-9882 coach:
fax: – birthday: Nov-12
Barbara Jeske
Waterford, NY
email:
barbara@nxivm.com day: 518-951-4179 referred by: Nancy Salzman
eve: same rank: Purple, Edge, 0 stripes
cell: same coach: Nancy Salzman
fax: 888-349-6181 birthday: Nov-07
————
8 green sashes – not that they have different stripes
Sara R Bronfman
Albany, NY
email:
sara@our-evolution.com day: 518-605-4190 referred by: Susan White
eve: rank: Green, 0 stripes
cell: coach:
fax: birthday: Nov-21
Esther L Chiappone
Clifton Park, NY
email:
esther@nxian.net day: 518-859-0588 referred by: Global Nutraceuticals, Inc
eve: 518-373-9713 rank: Green, Edge, 1 stripes
cell: 518-859-0588 coach:
fax: 928-395-0933 birthday: Sep-28
Dawn Morrison
Clifton Park, NY
email:
dawn.morrison@yahoo.com day: 518 461 2424 referred by: Barbara Jeske
eve: 518 373 8256 rank: Green, 0 stripes
cell: 518 461 2424 coach: Loreta Garza Davila
fax: 509 272 4999 birthday: Mar-18
Lauren R Salzman
Clifton Park, NY
email:
Lauren@nxivm.com day: 5185063778 referred by: Barbara Jeske
eve: rank: Green, Edge, 4 stripes
cell: 5185063778 coach: Nancy Salzman
fax: birthday: Jun-26
Mark A Vicente
Clifton Park, NY
email:
markvicente@me.com day: 310-339-5414 referred by: Barbara J Bouchey
eve: 310-339-5414 rank: Green, 0 stripes
cell: 310-339-5414 coach: Sara R Bronfman
fax: 310-861-0994 birthday: Jun-22
Emiliano Salinas Occelli
Mexico, D.
email:
emiliano@espmexico.com day: 5255-2588-1320 referred by: Alejandro Betancourt Ledesma
eve: rank: Green, 0 stripes
cell: 617-201-8089 coach: Nancy Salzman
fax: birthday: Feb-19
Alejandro Betancourt Ledesma
Mexico City, DF
email:
alex@nxian.net day: +5215554164393 referred by: Edgar Boone
eve: rank: Green, 3 stripes
cell: (518)2534970 coach: Nancy Salzman
fax: birthday: Sep-11′
Loreta Garza Davila
Garza Garcia, NL
email:
loreta@nxivm.com day: 518-588-0311 referred by: Edgar Boone
eve: 811-212-6631 Mx ce rank: Green, 3 stripes
cell: 518-588-0311 coach: Nancy Salzman
fax: birthday: Aug-19