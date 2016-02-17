2009 Bouchey email to Sara Bronfman shows Raniere acolytes moved behind scenes to manipulate

An email made available to the frankreport from Barbara Bouchey to Sara and Clare Bronfman and others refers to how Matt McMorris a Raniere underling was instructed to alter her computer systems. This was common practice and while it is not dispositive proof of anything – since the plan was aborted, I know from my days as a consultant there that all Raniere had to do at any time was instruct anyone [with the exception of Bouchey] and poof – there went Bronfman money.

Here is the email; it gives glimpse of the inner workings of Raniere and NXIVM even though neither is mentioned in the email. A serious question which ought to be raised is how much did the Bronfmans know or understand about their affairs as Raniere went through their assets at a $20 million per year clip?

From. Barbara Bouchey < bb@barbarabouchev.com >

To: Sara Bronfman < sarab@nxivm.com >; clarewebb2 1 @aol . com : Accounting-

Dazzle < accountinq(a>barbarabouchev.com >: Michele

< michele@barbarabouchev.com >: Matthew McMorris

< matt@vourtaxstrateqv.com >: LL < ll@barbarabouchev,com >: Lisa Pritchard

< lisa@barbarabouchev.com >

Sent: Mon, Feb 2, 2009 12:01 pm

Subject: Fiduciary Responsibility & Office Protocol

Hello Everyone,

Daz shared with me this morning that Matt called recently on behalf of Sara

Bronfman and asked Daz to perform certain tasks that might alter permanently

my office systems and computers. Matt is an outside consultant performing at

times certain accounting functions, but it would not be within his prevue to

instruct anyone working for my company to alter my systems. Even if he did

work for me, it is important that no one permanently alter my systems without

asking me first. Would everyone kindly make such requests to me in the future

since I need to supervise, have a fiduciary responsibility and need to approve of

such things before done. Would you let me know you received this and it’s

understood?

Regards,

Barbara

Barbara Bouchey, CFP®

I (J Maxwell Drive, Suite 201

Clifton Park, NY 12065

Phone (518) 583-0090 – Fax (518) 583-0454

I v Mail: bb@J3arbarab011chcy.com

W ebsite: www. barbarabouchey.com