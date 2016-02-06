$15 per month [plus $28 sign up fee] to join Knife of Aristotle

To join the Knife of Aristotle according to the website, there is a monthly subscription of $15/month- *After one-time initial fee of $28.

All prices in US funds.

The Knife of Aristotle is a media analysis group led by NXIVM/Executive Success Programs teachers who for the above fee they claim they will give you access to their analysis of major news based on their standard.

Here are two readers’ comments:

KNIFE OF ARISTOTLE

S@#T YOU CAN’T MAKE UP….

If you have to “join” to get access to the content then it is no more then a front for NXIVM to go hunting for new blood.





JOHN DOE

[The news Knife of Aristotle analysis is] “fact based” if it paints Raniere and NXIVM in a good light.

Otherwise, it’s unethical, slander, parasitic, wrong, and any other negative attribute one can come up with if it doesn’t, even if true.



