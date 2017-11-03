Video: Julian Le Barón, “I took NXIVM courses in NY; I never knew about mistreatment of women!”

(Julian LeBaron is a well known Mexican and is now distancing himself from NXIVM. You can see the video in Aristegui Noticias run by the world famous Carmen Aristegui).

by Editorial AN November 2, 2017 1:11 pm

Julián Le Barón, former member of the Movement for Peace, acknowledged that he attended NXIVM courses and his participation in the documentary where the attitudes of Keith Raniere are praised.

Catherine Oxenberg





Original Spanish Version:

Tomé cursos de NXIVM en NY; nunca supe de maltrato a mujeres: Le Barón (Video)

por Redacción AN noviembre 2, 2017 1:11 pm

Julián Le Barón, ex integrante del Movimiento por la Paz, reconoció que asistió a cursos de NXIVM y su participación en el documental donde se ensalzan las actitudes de Keith Raniere.

Catherine Oxenberg



