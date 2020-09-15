After four years of long hours and hard work, you receive a degree that you’ll treasure for the rest of your life. Whether you plan to attend graduate school or go right to work in the field, you still want to take some time out of your busy schedule to have fun on your own and with friends. The ultimate post-college bucket list gives you an idea of some of the things that you can and should do as a recent college grad.

Hit Social Media Hard

Between Facebook, Instagram and all the other social media sites/apps that you use, people can find out about you in seconds. College is that time in your life where you have no problem sharing photos of your group doing a keg stand at a party or posting memes that show your political view. If your friends and family can find you online, so too can any prospective employers. Now is the perfect time to scour your social media accounts and eliminate anything that might stand between you and the job of your dreams. It’s helpful to scour your friends’ accounts too for any photos they shared of you.

Take a Trip

Many college students spend so much time focusing on school that they don’t have as much time for fun activities as they expected. Once you graduate, you can stop putting off all the fun things that you avoided while preparing for your future and getting through finals. Taking a trip lets you have a once in a lifetime experience, even if you decide to stick close to home. You might want to call up your friends and suggest a road trip to a concert or festival too. Once everyone starts working, you may not have the opportunity again.

Buy Something Big

Once you graduate, your college will notify those who granted you student loans in order to fund your education. You then have a six-month period before you need to pay on those loans, which makes post-college the perfect time to buy something big while you have the money available. You might put a chunk of change down on a new apartment near your future job or a game system that you eyed in the past. If there isn’t anything big that you want to buy, put the money in a savings account and let in build interest that you can use to pay off your government and private student loans faster. Private loan lenders often let you make payments before you graduate too.

Visit Your Favorite Professor

College is your chance to study different subjects to learn what interests you, which helps you settle on a major and future career. The chances are good that you have at least one professor who fostered your interest in a particular subject such as a teacher who helped you land an internship or wrote a letter for your grad school application. Once you finish college, take the time to return to the campus for an in-person visit. Letting a professor know how much they meant to you can touch their hard and form a lasting connection.