Man Who Accused Former Erie DA John Flynn of Abuse Is Freed

Ryan Flynn Released as Felony Case Collapses; Questions Swirl Over a Backroom Deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ryan Flynn is out.

He walked out of the Erie County Holding Center on Friday evening, after roughly eight months in custody, and was picked up by his uncle. The felony case against him is gone. What remains is a single misdemeanor.

Flynn, 32, is the man who accused his cousin, former Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, of sexually abusing him as a child. John Flynn is now the appointed supervisor of the Town of Tonawanda.

A grand jury declined to indict Ryan Flynn on the felony charges prosecutors had sought — criminal contempt and aggravated harassment tied to an anonymous social-media post the state said placed John Flynn's wife in fear. Ryan Flynn said the post was not his and noted the account kept posting after he was jailed and had no internet access. He testified before the grand jury for hours.

The panel was not persuaded that he had committed a felony.

Ryan Flynn accused his powerful cousin of sexual abuse when he was a child.

The remaining misdemeanor, false reporting, stems from an April 2025 call in which Ryan Flynn asked Tonawanda police to check on John Flynn, saying his cousin was using cocaine and had become suicidal. John Flynn denied it and called the request harassment.

Sources told this publication that Ryan Flynn's release may be connected to a private arrangement between Erie County Democratic chairman Jeremy Zellner and his Republican counterpart, under which John Flynn would face no Republican challenger in the November special election. What, if anything, was promised in return is not known. The arrangement could not be independently confirmed.

The theory advanced by Ryan Flynn and his supporters is blunt: once the seat was secured and a challenger removed, there was no longer any reason to keep the cousin who accused him behind bars.

John Flynn was appointed in May 2026 to fill the seat vacated by Joseph Emminger. The November special election decides only the remainder of Emminger's term, which expires at the end of 2027. To hold the office for a full term, Flynn would have to run again in 2027.

Ryan Flynn had been held on roughly $100,000 bail since his October 2025 arrest. Under New York's bail law, non-qualifying misdemeanors such as false reporting generally do not support cash bail, raising the question of why he was held as long as he was.

In September 2025, Erie County forensic evaluators found Flynn incompetent to proceed, characterizing his belief that John Flynn was using the legal system against him as persecutory thinking. The same county evaluators later found him competent, according to Flynn. The judge who initially jailed him, J. Mark Gruber, has since recused himself.

The case has drawn scrutiny because of John Flynn's record as district attorney. In December 2021, Flynn charged former Erie County Democratic Party chairman G. Steven Pigeon — a longtime political rival — with predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A felony carrying a potential life sentence. The case rested on a single accuser with no DNA and no corroborating witnesses. Flynn told reporters he believed the accuser and did not need corroboration. "This is big boy stuff here," he said. "This is rape." Pigeon ultimately pleaded to a reduced count and served about eight months, without admitting guilt.

A growing number of critics now say the Pigeon case should never have been brought and are calling on John Flynn to move to exonerate him, arguing that the prosecution rested on an uncorroborated account that has not held up under scrutiny.

The sexual abuse allegations Ryan Flynn has made against John Flynn remain unproven and contested. John Flynn has not been charged.

Analysis

DA Contender John Flynn

John Flynn, former DA and now

Even if prosecutors believed the evidence showed John Flynn abused his then-prepubescent cousin, the statute of limitations has likely run. As a result, John Flynn is not expected to face criminal charges.

So the record stands like this: John Flynn secured a child-sex-crime indictment against a political enemy on an uncorroborated account that his critics, and this publication’s reporting, say should never have been charged. Now Flynn himself faces strikingly similar allegations from his cousin. But those allegations appear time-barred.

He is now the unopposed supervisor of the Town of Tonawanda — a middle-class Buffalo suburb that, given the choice, might have little appetite for any of this. The trouble, for those voters, is that they may not get the choice. But the choice may have been made before it reached them.

A challenger disappeared from the race. The accuser was jailed. The office was secured.

There will be an election in 2027. Then the voters will decide whether Flynn should continue in office.

And perhaps, by then, they will know what happened before the choice was theirs.



