Guest View: Message to Nxivm Heroes and Villains

By NC Girl

Here’s to you, Frank. A lot of today is the result of your dogged pursuit of justice. Because of you, an abusive man will go to prison. He will serve time for all the cruelty he dished out. BRAVO!

To Toni Natalie, Joe O’Hara, John Tighe, Heidi Hutchinson, Daniela and all the victims this creep persecuted, congratulations! I hope you all sleep easy tonight.

Mark Vicente

To Sarah Edmondson, Susan Dones and the rest of the NXIVM 9, Mark Vicente and Bonnie Piesse, congratulations for having the courage of your convictions and leaving so boldly.

To Barbara Bouchey, girl, get some help. You were a successful woman well before you met this creep. Girl, let it go.

Catherine & India Oxenberg

Catherine Oxenberg with her daughter India, a former DOS slave.

To Catherine Oxenberg, you are the mother every child should have. Your tenacity saved your daughter and a lot of other women. Thank you. India looks great! I hope she is healthy and happy.

To Daniela, Sylvie, Nicole, Jay, and (gasp) Lauren Salzman, here’s to your courage at speaking your truth.

To the remaining DOS slaves, move on with your lives. There is no reason to keep living this obscene dream.

She must live with what is a kind of opposite of fame, which is notoriety. She cannot easily have obscurity, which might be the one thing she desires most right now - to be forgotten by the world.

Allison Mack

Allison, prison might help unwind some of the craziness in your head. You need professional help.

Mark Hildreth, you are a coward. You led women down this path to hell. I hope your career is done.

Same for you Jim Del Negro.

Head of the Society of Protectors James Del Negro

Jim Del Negro still working to save Nxivm.

To Clare, your day is coming. You spent millions terrorizing people. You stole years from them, and you did so gleefully. If you die poor, without family and friendless, justice will have been served.

Sara, you are now witness to all the damage you and your sister have done. You are unworthy of anyone’s trust.

Clare and Sara Bronfman

Clare and Sara Bronfman spent millions terrorizing people in partnership with Keith Alan Raniere.

To the Mex Nex, you’re rich and now infamous. Spend your lives doing real good, by feeding poor folks, and building shelters for the needy. That would be your redemption. The Salinas political dynasty that Carlos so badly wanted is dead. The Boone brothers should just stop. Rosa Laura Junco, that you would want to feed your daughter to this vile, soulless miscreant speaks volumes about you. You are not fit as a mother.

Justice has been served. And, it’s ice cold.

Rosa Laura Junco is a willing participant in the exploitation of the women of DOS.

Rosa Laura Junco, a DOS slave, believed in her Vanguard so fervently that she wanted her teenage daughter to be his virgin ‘bride”. Will she be charged for her role in Nxivm?