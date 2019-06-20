Guest View: Litigation Victims Should Have Remedy to Recover Money Spent Defending Bronfman-Raniere Lawsuits .

By Angela

Frank, congrats on seeing your brave and tireless work rewarded. That said, a “congrats” is not nearly enough. As relieved as I am about the KAR guilty verdict, I’m greedy for more tangible justice for you and the many others who have been harmed by these people.

While many women clearly suffered emotional and physical torture for which there is no true remedy, the torture that the NXIVM litigation machine subjected so many to is equally despicable.

The American civil litigation system is flawed in the sense that anyone can file a civil suit against anyone. In most cases, there is no way for the accused party to recover their attorney’s fees unless they can prove that the lawsuit was “frivolous.” While we know that most of the lawsuits these Nxivm people filed were frivolous, the legal standard to prove “frivolous” is often very difficult.

I don’t think any of us can imagine the financial strain and emotional stress that many people were put through in connection with all of the baseless and abusive lawsuits that were filed by these vicious and vindictive people. It seems to me that there has to be some justice for all of those individuals who spent thousands and thousands of dollars to defend these baseless lawsuits.

In terms of what would constitute “justice” for these victims, I would like to think that civil and criminal penalties are warranted. In terms of the civil penalties, I’m glad that the government seized money and property from these goons. But that money doesn’t go to compensate the victims – it goes into the government’s coffers.

The litigation victims should have some remedy to recover the money they spent defending these harassing lawsuits.

Likewise, with regard to criminal penalties, I hope that some justice will be served at sentencing for Clare et al. Many of you have commented that the Bronfman Money will keep Clare from a long prison sentence. If that turns out to be true, it will be a travesty (Note: Fingers crossed that the EDNY has not been bribed or otherwise become beholden to Bronfman et al).

As for who bears primary responsibility for terrorizing people like Frank and Joe O’Hara, I don’t know the answer to that, but we do know that the Bronfman money financed it. I’m sure there were others at the helm who aggressively participated. I hope that the culprits will be punished both with fines to compensate the victims AND with substantial jail sentences.