Attorney Connie Reguli’s Clash with Tenessee DCS Child ‘Removal’ System Leads to Suspended Law License

Last year Attorney Connie Reguli faced a pivotal legal challenge in Brentwood, Tennessee, after being sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years probation in her fight against the Department of Children's Services. This high-profile case, stemming from charges of custodial interference, puts a spotlight on the issues within the family court system, including parental rights and government overreach. Reguli's battle and subsequent law license suspension highlight the contentious relationship between child welfare advocates and government agencies. This case is a crucial moment in the ongoing debate over child custody and welfare practices."
Brentwood, Tennessee – On June 24, 2022, attorney Connie Reguli was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years probation by Judge Bill Acree. This sentencing results from Reguli’s battle with the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS), which involved securing the return of two children for her client, Wendy Hancock, in June 2019.
Reguli and Hancock were charged with felony custodial interference.
Dismissal of Testimonies
Despite testimonies in support of Reguli, Judge Acree dismissed them, emphasizing that the DCS was not on trial.
Due to the conviction, Reguli’s law license was suspended.
Reguli, who maintained her innocence, pledged to continue her advocacy to end funding under Title IV-E of the Social Security Act. The program, administered by the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), provides financial assistance to states to support the removal of children from their parents for placement into foster care.
Defending Families for Over Two Decades:
Reguli spent over 20 years defending parents, families, and children against government intrusion.
Reguli’s work includes the case of Andrews v. Hickman County, frequently cited by the Sixth Circuit, and affirmed that social workers are subject to the Fourth Amendment.
Or in short, CPS, DCS workers can’t merely come in your house and take you children.
Reguli represented children in Tennessee’s first case against parents for damages resulting from years of abuse.
Reguli created a social media network called the Family Forward Project on Facebook, which has over 5,000 members.
This platform is a hub for sharing news, legislative updates, personal stories, and legal training, highlighting the widespread public concern about child welfare issues.
Reguli’s awareness of the legislative history, including the Mondale Act of 1974, underscores her criticism of the federal funding system, which incentivizes the ‘re-homing’ of children in America.
She explains how the system financially encourages child removals for “neglect,” rather than providing the necessary services to support struggling families.
Labeling this practice as “generational genocide,” she points out that 85% of child removals from parents are for “neglect,” not “abuse.”
The custodial interference case where Reguli was convicted had all the legal hopping of a kangaroo court.
The prosecutor and judge manipulated the custodial interference statute to fit their case by leaving out certain parts and misrepresenting the law.
If the judge and court officials were any more biased in favor of the Department of Child Services (DCS), they would have called the DCS officials and had them sit on their laps before the jury
.
The animosity was palpable. Anyone who knows how the family court RICO enterprise operates might guess this was in retaliation for Reguli successfully challenging the DCS in previous cases.
They needed to get rid of her; this prosecution was the low road. Her license was suspended, causing her to lose her career. But Reguli is not yet finished.
His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.
His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg, “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson, “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.
Parlato has been prominently featured on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and was the lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” Parlato was also credited in the Starz docuseries "Seduced" for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.
Additionally, Parlato’s coverage of the group OneTaste, starting in 2018, helped spark an FBI investigation, which led to indictments of two of its leaders in 2023.
Parlato appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest. This was ironic, as many credit Parlato as one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.
Parlato is a consulting producer and appears in TNT's The Heiress and the Sex Cult, which premiered on May 22, 2022. Most recently, he consulted and appeared on Tubi's "Branded and Brainwashed: Inside NXIVM," which aired January, 2023.
IMDb — Frank Parlato
Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083
Email: frankreport76@gmail.com
Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us!