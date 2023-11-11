Attorney Connie Reguli’s Clash with Tenessee DCS Child ‘Removal’ System Leads to Suspended Law License

Here is a woman who deserves support.

Brentwood, Tennessee – On June 24, 2022, attorney Connie Reguli was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years probation by Judge Bill Acree. This sentencing results from Reguli’s battle with the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS), which involved securing the return of two children for her client, Wendy Hancock, in June 2019.

Reguli and Hancock were charged with felony custodial interference.

Dismissal of Testimonies

Despite testimonies in support of Reguli, Judge Acree dismissed them, emphasizing that the DCS was not on trial.

Due to the conviction, Reguli’s law license was suspended.

Reguli, who maintained her innocence, pledged to continue her advocacy to end funding under Title IV-E of the Social Security Act. The program, administered by the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), provides financial assistance to states to support the removal of children from their parents for placement into foster care.

Defending Families for Over Two Decades:

Reguli spent over 20 years defending parents, families, and children against government intrusion.

Reguli’s work includes the case of Andrews v. Hickman County, frequently cited by the Sixth Circuit, and affirmed that social workers are subject to the Fourth Amendment.