AUSA Hajjar Seeks to Answer All Raniere FBI Tampering Allegations in One Motion

I don’t think this is a “big deal” – but it may signal that Judge Nicholas Garuafis is getting ready to wrap things up with Keith Raniere by denying his Rule 33 motion.

After that, Raniere will likely start filing his “ineffective counsel” motions – and continue to hector the DOJ with complaints about the way he’s being treated, as he remains interminably in the SHU. However, odds are pretty good that the day after the judge denies the Rule 33, Raniere will be transferred to another prison.

The filing is from AUSA Tanya Hajjar, one of the prosecutors of Raniere at his trial.

Her letter reads: The Honorable Nicholas G. Garaufis United States District Judge United States District Court 225 Cadman Plaza East Brooklyn, New York 11201 Re: United States v. Keith Raniere Criminal Docket No. 18-204 (S-2) (NGG) Dear Judge Garaufis: The government respectfully writes to request leave to file a consolidated response to the defendant Keith Raniere’s third motion for a new trial, filed on May 3, 2022, and his motion to compel post-judgment discovery material, filed on April 14, 2023. ECF Docket Nos. 1168-1170, 1191-92. Both motions are predicated on same series of entirely meritless claims about the government’s conduct. Since the motions raise similar issues, consolidation of the government’s response will avoid unnecessary duplication. The government therefore respectfully requests that it be permitted to file an omnibus memorandum in opposition as to both motions by June 23, 2023, or by any date which the Court directs. Respectfully submitted, BREON PEACE United States Attorney By: /s/ Tanya Hajjar Assistant U.S. Attorney (718) 254-7000 cc: Counsel of Record (by ECF and email).

What Hajjar wants to reply to in one omnibus motion is Raniere’s Rule 33 motion, and his request for discovery he was denied before trial. She calls all his claims ‘meritless’, which is always the case with adversarial pleadings. The parties always insist they are right and the other is haplessly wrong.

Because Raniere is a scoundrel, and the world knows it, the merits of his case are far less likely to be considered and more quickly dismissed. Learn about the evidence Raniere’s attorney Joseph Tully says the DOJ withheld:

