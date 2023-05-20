AUSA Hajjar Seeks to Answer All Raniere FBI Tampering Allegations in One Motion

May 20, 2023
FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInEmail

I don’t think this is a “big deal” – but it may signal that Judge Nicholas Garuafis is getting ready to wrap things up with Keith Raniere by denying his Rule 33 motion.

After that, Raniere will likely start filing his “ineffective counsel” motions – and continue to hector the DOJ with complaints about the way he’s being treated, as he remains interminably in the SHU. However, odds are pretty good that the day after the judge denies the Rule 33, Raniere will be transferred to another prison.

The filing is from AUSA Tanya Hajjar, one of the prosecutors of Raniere at his trial.

Her letter reads:
The Honorable Nicholas G. Garaufis
United States District Judge United States District Court
225 Cadman Plaza East Brooklyn, New York 11201
Re: United States v. Keith Raniere Criminal Docket No. 18-204 (S-2) (NGG)
Dear Judge Garaufis:
The government respectfully writes to request leave to file a consolidated response to the defendant Keith Raniere’s third motion for a new trial, filed on May 3, 2022, and his motion to compel post-judgment discovery material, filed on April 14, 2023.
ECF Docket Nos. 1168-1170, 1191-92.
Both motions are predicated on same series of entirely meritless claims about the government’s conduct.
Since the motions raise similar issues, consolidation of the government’s response will avoid unnecessary duplication. The government therefore respectfully requests that it be permitted to file an omnibus memorandum in opposition as to both motions by June 23, 2023, or by any date which the Court directs.
Respectfully submitted, BREON PEACE United States Attorney
By: /s/ Tanya Hajjar Assistant U.S. Attorney (718) 254-7000 cc: Counsel of Record (by ECF and email).

What Hajjar wants to reply to in one omnibus motion is Raniere’s Rule 33 motion, and his request for discovery he was denied before trial. She calls all his claims ‘meritless’, which is always the case with adversarial pleadings. The parties always insist they are right and the other is haplessly wrong.

Because Raniere is a scoundrel, and the world knows it, the merits of his case are far less likely to be considered and more quickly dismissed.   Learn about the evidence Raniere’s attorney Joseph Tully says the DOJ withheld:

Tully Emails AUSA Hajjar; Demands Evidence He Claims DOJ Withheld

What Evidence the DOJ Gave Raniere Versus What He Seeks in Rule 33 Motion

Raniere Claims DOJ Suppressing Critical Evidence; Seeks Judge’s Order to Compel

To learn about Raniere’s claims that the FBI tampered with digital evidence see:

Tully Accuses FBI Agents of Suppression, Destruction, Tampering and Perjury in Raniere Prosecution

Tully: If I Call FBI Witnesses on Cheating, They’ll Plead the 5th!

Tully’s Press Release on FBI Tampering Against His Client, Raniere

2nd Circuit Denies Raniere’s Petition to Order Judge Garaufis Off Rule 33

Raniere Asks 2nd Circuit to Disqualify Judge Garaufis on Rule 33 Motion Alleging FBI Tampering 

Former Trump US Attorney Demands Action on Alleged FBI Cheating

Kiper: Did FBI Examiners Cheat? Why Did One Disappear During Raniere Trial?

About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

2 Comments

Click here to post a comment

Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us! (Email & username are optional)

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg, “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson, “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been prominently featured on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and was the lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” In addition, he was credited in the Starz docuseries 'Seduced' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest. This was ironic, as many credit Parlato as one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

Parlato is a consulting producer and appears in TNT's The Heiress and the Sex Cult, which premieres on May 22, 2022.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Parlato,_Jr.

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com

Archives