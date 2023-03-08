Is Raniere Whacked Making Claim Mexican Billionaire Junco Wants Him Whacked?

Former NXIVM leader Keith Raniere has written from the SHU at USP-Tucson alleging Alejandro Junco, the billionaire owner of Mexican media including the biggest Mexican newspapers El Norte and Reforma, intends to have him killed.
Raniere stated a “billionaire media mogul from Mexico” was out to get him. Raniere’s handwritten document says the following:
“A billionaire media mogul from Mexico, whom I know well (whose daughter was a leader in my organization), promised to spend and do whatever it took to imprison me for the rest of my life, and probably kill me. Here I am.”
The daughter is Rosa Laura Junco, a “front line” DOS master of DOS and reputed keeper of the DOS collateral.
Frank Parlato said the media businessman mentioned in the letter is clearly Junco.
“Most likely, he is referring to Alejandro Junco, who had a hand in his capture in Mexico, and I believe Mr. Junco tried very hard to have his daughter separated from NXIVM,” Parlato said in a recent television interview.
As a Mexican father who wields enormous influence in Mexico, Junco is not friend to Raniere.
Junco struggled to get his daughter to leave NXIVM, even while battling serious health issues.
On top of that, an email read at Raniere’s trial suggest Rosa Laura offered her teenage daughter, Lauris, up as a sexual partner for the then- 58 year old Raniere.
Alejandro Junco would be at the top of the list if anyone had the motive and means to get rid of Keith Raniere.
The question that must be asked is: why would Junco wait until now?
First of all,. Rosa Laura left DOS and NXIVM and no longer is a Raniere follower. She has returned to her family and no longer is under the spell of her DOS Master Raniere.
So Raniere says Junco wants to kill him. But, if Junco wanted Raniere to meet his Maker, or as some of Raniere’s followers believe his co-equal creator, there were opportunities before Raniere landed in the USP-Tucson SHU.
Junco may have been responsible for Raniere’s arrest in Mexico.
In an October 2020 phone conversation, Raniere said:
The prosecution lied to the court. The prosecution tampered with evidence. The prosecution suborned perjury and there are more and more points.
One of these points the prosecution should never have done. You know, I mean, I was kidnapped. They steal the document based on a lie. They went and then they broke that seal. There’s a whole bunch of things that happened that were just horrendous.
If my judge comes and sentences me, he is condoning all of this behavior.
Raniere claimed he was kidnapped, meaning that the people who “arrested” him in Puerta Vallarta were not Mexican federal police, but bounty hunters, who whisked him out of Mexico and handed him to the FBI.
Raniere left Mexico in record-breaking fashion. He was taken at gunpoint and placed in a car on the morning of March 26, 2018. Raniere was in Texas later that same day. If this were a regular deportation or extradition, it would not have happened in a few hours or even days.
The man who initially tipped off Frank Parlato to the Vangaurd’s flight to Mexico was Alejandro Junco.
Junco’s operatives searched and found Raniere hiding in a suburb of Monterrey, and sent Parlato proof.
If Junco wanted Raniere dead, why didn’t he tell his extraction team to take Raniere away, bring him to some remote ditch in the desert, and leave a few rounds in the back of Raniere’s head? Bury him in a shallow grave.
Problem solved.
In reality, Mexico was a logical time to have Raniere “offed.”
Junco could best control the fallout and keep his fingerprints off the dirty deed were it done in Mexico.
There are places in Mexico where this would be considered an honor killing, and in some areas police would not interfere with a father who brought justice Mexican-style to a cult leader who branded his daughter on her pubis with his initials, then gaslit her into offering his teenage granddaughter to the villain’s hands.
Once Raniere was in US custody, there was ample opportunity to have him taken care of while in BOP custody. Raniere was a resident at the notorious Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center. A man of Junco’s means could have had Raniere taken care of by the Mexican mafia, MS-13, the Bloods, or another group with a strong presence.
Plenty of inmates at the MDC are looking at life in prison at a maximum security US Penitentiary, and plenty are from Mexico. It would not have been hard for one of the cartels to lean on such an inmate’s family to ensure Raniere was gutted like a fish with a prison shank.
And USP-Tucson is no picnic either. As with all prisons in the southwest, there is a substantial Mexican mafia influence. Raniere could have been whacked when he was in the general population.
Why bring up Junco now? It makes no sense.
Maybe the Vanguard is starved for attention and wanted to let his Mexican devotees know he is still fighting the “good fight” from the USP-Tucson SHU.
On top of the brutal conditions of the SHU, with shit-stained walls, no natural light, inedible food, no access to prison recreation or programming, no fresh air, an open toilet inches away from his bed, cruel prison guards, indifferent prison administrators, and a confused, violent, psychopathic cellmate, Raniere now also has to contend with getting slain dead by a billionaire.
Raniere’s written message was included in an appeal of his proposed transfer to one of the two Communications Management Units (CMUs) in the BOP system.
The BOP operates two Communications Management Units [CMU] – in Terra Haute, Indiana, or Marion, Illinois. Called “Guantanamo North,” some of the most violent criminals and terrorists in US custody are there.
While in the SHU, it has been difficult for Raniere to communicate with lawyers and most outside contacts. His eight months in the SHU without any disciplinary violation — remember, he went there for an investigation for fighting and was exonerated for that on August 15, 2022 – without finding an infraction – is grounds for a lawsuit based on cruel and unusual punishment and torture.
If Raniere is assigned to a CMU prison, his communications would be virtually nil, precisely what Raniere alleges the Government wants. Raniere wrote:
“Sending me from USP Tucson, away from my lawyers, in a physically painful and potentially torturous process, to another, potentially more dangerous environment, alien to me, is what the BOP [the Federal Bureau of Prisons] traditionally does, silencing or punishing inmates. Please don’t let me be silenced.”
Maybe the echo chamber of the USP-Tucson is finally getting to the Vanguard. His latest slew of allegations seems to come from a mind that isn’t silenced but rather frantic and paranoid. Junco came for him, the US Government, then the BOP, and now Junco and the BOP again. Who’s next? It could be you.
Richard Luthmann is a writer, commentator, satirist, and investigative journalist with degrees from Columbia University and the University of Miami. Once a fixture in New York City and State politics, Luthmann is a recovering attorney who lives in Southwest Florida and a proud member of the National Writers Union.
For Article Ideas, Tips, or Help: richard.luthmann@protonmail.com or call 239-287-6352.
5 Comments
Where is Frank? He in jail?
Maybe he’s getting laid. I heard that’s something you don’t know much about.
RE Kieth Raniere & Junco Delusion:
Kieth Raniere has been in the SHU with a lunatic for 200+ days.
Clearly by this point in time Kieth is starting to suffer mental impairment.
I’m positive at some point in time Raniere will begin accusing some of his followers of conspiring against him. It’s a matter of time.
——————————————
Raniere will begin accusing some of own followers of conspiring. He’s going insane.
——————————————-
To Richard Luthmann & ShadowState1958
Tucker Carlson said of Trump:
“He’s [Trump] a demonic force, a destroyer. But he’s [Trump is] not going to destroy us. I’ve been thinking about this every day for four years.”
Source:
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/08/business/media/tucker-carlson-trump.html
Do either of you have an opinion or will you both hide from reality?
All I have to say is 45 and 47, I hope. But I’d be wary of the source. NY Times has a clear agenda when it comes to The Donald. I haven’t seen bias like that since Walter Duranty wrote about how swell of a guy Joseph Stalin was.