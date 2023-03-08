Is Raniere Whacked Making Claim Mexican Billionaire Junco Wants Him Whacked?

Raniere claimed he was kidnapped, meaning that the people who “arrested” him in Puerta Vallarta were not Mexican federal police, but bounty hunters, who whisked him out of Mexico and handed him to the FBI.

Raniere left Mexico in record-breaking fashion. He was taken at gunpoint and placed in a car on the morning of March 26, 2018. Raniere was in Texas later that same day. If this were a regular deportation or extradition, it would not have happened in a few hours or even days.

The man who initially tipped off Frank Parlato to the Vangaurd’s flight to Mexico was Alejandro Junco.

Junco’s operatives searched and found Raniere hiding in a suburb of Monterrey, and sent Parlato proof.

If Junco wanted Raniere dead, why didn’t he tell his extraction team to take Raniere away, bring him to some remote ditch in the desert, and leave a few rounds in the back of Raniere’s head? Bury him in a shallow grave.

Problem solved.

In reality, Mexico was a logical time to have Raniere “offed.”

Junco could best control the fallout and keep his fingerprints off the dirty deed were it done in Mexico.

There are places in Mexico where this would be considered an honor killing, and in some areas police would not interfere with a father who brought justice Mexican-style to a cult leader who branded his daughter on her pubis with his initials, then gaslit her into offering his teenage granddaughter to the villain’s hands.

Once Raniere was in US custody, there was ample opportunity to have him taken care of while in BOP custody. Raniere was a resident at the notorious Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center. A man of Junco’s means could have had Raniere taken care of by the Mexican mafia, MS-13, the Bloods, or another group with a strong presence.

Plenty of inmates at the MDC are looking at life in prison at a maximum security US Penitentiary, and plenty are from Mexico. It would not have been hard for one of the cartels to lean on such an inmate’s family to ensure Raniere was gutted like a fish with a prison shank.

And USP-Tucson is no picnic either. As with all prisons in the southwest, there is a substantial Mexican mafia influence. Raniere could have been whacked when he was in the general population.

Why bring up Junco now? It makes no sense.

Maybe the Vanguard is starved for attention and wanted to let his Mexican devotees know he is still fighting the “good fight” from the USP-Tucson SHU.

On top of the brutal conditions of the SHU, with shit-stained walls, no natural light, inedible food, no access to prison recreation or programming, no fresh air, an open toilet inches away from his bed, cruel prison guards, indifferent prison administrators, and a confused, violent, psychopathic cellmate, Raniere now also has to contend with getting slain dead by a billionaire.

Raniere’s written message was included in an appeal of his proposed transfer to one of the two Communications Management Units (CMUs) in the BOP system.

The BOP operates two Communications Management Units [CMU] – in Terra Haute, Indiana, or Marion, Illinois. Called “Guantanamo North,” some of the most violent criminals and terrorists in US custody are there.

While in the SHU, it has been difficult for Raniere to communicate with lawyers and most outside contacts. His eight months in the SHU without any disciplinary violation — remember, he went there for an investigation for fighting and was exonerated for that on August 15, 2022 – without finding an infraction – is grounds for a lawsuit based on cruel and unusual punishment and torture.

If Raniere is assigned to a CMU prison, his communications would be virtually nil, precisely what Raniere alleges the Government wants. Raniere wrote:

“Sending me from USP Tucson, away from my lawyers, in a physically painful and potentially torturous process, to another, potentially more dangerous environment, alien to me, is what the BOP [the Federal Bureau of Prisons] traditionally does, silencing or punishing inmates. Please don’t let me be silenced.”

Maybe the echo chamber of the USP-Tucson is finally getting to the Vanguard. His latest slew of allegations seems to come from a mind that isn’t silenced but rather frantic and paranoid. Junco came for him, the US Government, then the BOP, and now Junco and the BOP again. Who’s next? It could be you.