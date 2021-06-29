Want to Attend the Allison Mack Sentencing Hearing? Here’s What You Need to Do

June 29, 2021
John Marzulli, Public Information Officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, sent this info in a series of emails to members of the media regarding the Allison Mack sentencing hearing:

ORDER: Defendant Allison Mack’s sentencing hearing will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Honorable Jack B. Weinstein Ceremonial Courtroom, 225 Cadman Plaza E. The court expects limited seating to be available in the courtroom for members of the public.

If necessary, overflow seating with a livestream of the proceedings will be available. All attendees, including counsel for the parties, media representatives, and members of the public, are advised that proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for entrance to the Ceremonial Courtroom. All attendees will be required to provide the court with their name and contact information for contact tracing purposes. Ordered by Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis on 6/23/2021.

Weinstein Courtroom Brooklyn
The late Judge Weinstein in front of the courtroom renamed in his honor. He’s described by some as a legal maverick who was “a firm believer in the rehabilitation of convicted criminals.” (Photo by David Handschuh/NYLJ)

UPDATE:

Allison Mack’s sentencing hearing will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Honorable Jack B. Weinstein Ceremonial Courtroom on the second floor of the federal courthouse in Brooklyn.

All attendees, including counsel for the parties, media and members of the public are advised that proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for entrance to the Ceremonial Courtroom.

All attendees will be required to provide the court with their name and contact information for contact tracing purposes.

Seating for the public and the media in the Ceremonial Courtroom is limited and will be available on a first-come, first serve basis.

An EDNY ceremonial courtroom. Its large size better allows for social distancing.

Courtrooms 2E and 2F will serve as overflow courtrooms to watch the proceeding in real time. I believe some space will be reserved for the media in the Ceremonial Courtroom, but I don’t know how many seats at the present time. Will update.

A temporary press room will be available for the media where they can bring their electronics. If you still have your Ranieri [sic] court pass from the Keith Ranieri [sic] trial, you can use it on Wednesday to bring in your phone/laptop to the temporary press room.

If you don’t have a Ranieri [sic] trial pass and want to obtain one for Mack’s sentencing, an application is available on the Court website with instructions.

https://www.nyed.uscourts.gov/press-forms

I am awaiting guidance as to whether face masks and social distancing will be required in all three courtrooms and will update you all.

UPDATE:

  • Two rows in the middle section of the gallery of the Ceremonial Courtroom have been reserved for the press. An estimated 10 to 12 members of the media will be seated in those two rows on a first-come, first-serve basis.
  • In addition to the proof of vaccination for the Ceremonial Courtroom, face masks must be worn in both the Ceremonial Courtroom and the overflow courtrooms (Courtroom 2E North and 2F North). Everyone in the overflow courtrooms must also socially distance.
  • Electronic equipment in the courtrooms is prohibited.
  • Room 302 North has been assigned as the media room for the proceeding and you will need a Court-issued media pass in order to bring your electronics to that room. You will NOT be able to hear the proceeding in the media room.

HERE’S THE INFORMATION FOR OBTAINING A PASS TO USE THE MEDIA ROOM. Do not send the application to me, you have to bring it to the clerk’s office at the courthouse. https://www.nyed.uscourts.gov/press-forms

  • Mack’s sentencing is in-person – there is no remote access.

  • United States District Court
    Eastern District of New York
    Judge GARAUFIS , NICHOLAS
    Wednesday, June 30, 2021
    Courtroom 4D S
    11:00 AM
    Criminal Cause for Sentencing
    18cr00204
    USA V. RANIERE ET AL
    Deft. 2 – ALLISON MACK
    On Bond
    In-person proceeding
    Note: This sentencing will take place in the Ceremonial Courtroom.
