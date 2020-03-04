What’s in a Name – First Principles Inc. Versus First Principles Incorporated? Plus 89 Other Stupid Nxivm Companies

The US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York had to amend their forfeiture consent order. This is the same order that we wrote about concerning Nancy Salzman and Allison Mack and their consent to surrender their assets.

In Salzman’s case, she is giving up the $520,000 in cash the feds seized from shoes boxes and bags hidden in her house. [see Judge Orders Some of Nancy Salzman’s Assets Seized – But Actually Not All That Much]

Nancy also agreed to forfeit several properties she did not have a dime of her own money into – namely the headquarters of Nxivm at 455 -457 New Karner Rd.

For Mack, she agreed to surrender her house at 7 General’s Way [see Allison Mack’s Albany Home to Be Forfeited to Feds for Her Role in Sex Cult]

There is one slight change to things.

Alert legal experts at the DOJ realized that their seizure of First Principles Inc., a Delaware Corporation, meant nothing. It was originally believed that First Principles Inc. owned Nxivm. They were wrong.

The fact is that it was not First Principles Inc. that owned Nxivm, it was First Principles Incorporated, another Delaware corporation, with a strikingly similar sounding name.

This is slick Mr. Raniere – having two corporations that are nearly identical. Almost no one would know the difference.

Here is the request to amend the forfeiture from the DOJ.

Dear Judge Garaufis:

The government respectfully submits the enclosed Second Amended Consent Preliminary Order of Forfeiture to amend the description of an asset in the Amended Consent Preliminary Order of Forfeiture entered by the Court on July 15, 2019… in the above-captioned matter. Counsel for Nancy Salzman consents to the amendment.

The July 15, 2019 Order listed “First Principles Inc., a Delaware corporation, and all assets rights thereof, including but not limited to bank accounts and intellectual

property rights.” … ge 2, paragraph (ix)). Further review of the Delaware corporation database revealed that the correct name of the company is “First

Principles Incorporated,” and that an unrelated entity was incorporated as “First Principles Inc.” To clearly identify the forfeited corporation, the enclosed Second Amended Preliminary Order of Forfeiture corrects the company name and includes two additional identifiers for the company in the asset description: the Federal Employer Identification Number … and Delaware File Number.

The government therefore respectfully requests that the Court enter the Second Amended Consent Preliminary Order of Forfeiture.

Thank you for Your Honor’s consideration of this submission.

Respectfully submitted,

RICHARD P. DONOGHUE

United States Attorney

By Karin Orenstein

Assistant U.S. Attorney

Nancy Salzman, by the way, has no problem consenting to surrendering First Principles – whether it’s Inc. or Incorporated.

She is through with Raniere, Nxivm and all his crap. She is just looking to get off with probation and is happy to be of service to the DOJ in any way she can.

The prosecution in the Nxivm case had in May 2018 revealed in a court filing that they were aware of ninety [90] companies or entities “affiliated in any way with Keith Raniere, his teachings, his purported ‘technology,’ his purported ‘tools’ or Allison Mack.”

Now there is 91.

Frank Report had previously identified 77 companies/entities – most of these on the government listback in 2017 and here is a story I published in 2015 about all the companies they had.

I offered this list to the US Attorney for the Western District of NY in 2015 but they were not interested in investigating Bronfman-Raniere’. They needed Bronfman as their victim because they wanted to indict me.

Here is the list of companies the DOJ identified.

Some of these have wonderfully ironic names given the current circumstances.

DOS (or “The Vow” or “The Sorority”) NXIVM CORPORATION DBA ESP; FIRST PRINCIPLES INCORPORATED; FIRST PRINCIPLES INC. JNESS, LLC; THE ETHICAL SCIENCE FOUNDATION, EXO-ESO THE SOURCE ULTIMA LLC AXIOLOGY, INC. BUYER’S ADVOCATE, INC. EQUIPT CORP. NXV PROPERTY MANAGEMENT CORPORATION (NX PMC) SUNSHINE PROPERTIES, INC. ELITE HOUSING CORP. ETHICAL VALUE EXCHANGE, LLC [Great name by the way for what Raniere offered.] WEB EQUIPMENT, LLC ELITE MARKETING PROFESSIONALS, INC. POIESIS, INC. RCG CORP LLC [a Rainbow company] RAINBOW CULTRUAL GARDEN, LLC PRECISION DEVELOPMENT, LLC [This was the company I recovered for the ungrateful Bronfman sisters.] ETHICAL PRINCIPLES, LLC [Lots of good ethics in Nxivm] EXECUTIVE HOUSING & PROPERTIES, INC. MOVING PIXELS, INC. MY IMAGES, INC. NX APPAREL, INC. [Who knew they had a clothing line?] NX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT CORPORATION THE ART OF MOVEMENT, INC. [Raniere employed that art when he split for Mexico.] GENERAL SERVICE PAYMENTS, INC. {This name is similar to the General Services Administration of the Fed Gov.] GENIUSES, LLC; [My personal favorite. Note that “geniuses” are plural. Who was the other genius in Nxivm?] ONE ASIAN, LLC [This was Raniere’s company for recruiting Asian women.] WORLDWIDE NODES, LLC BUNDLED ELEMENTS, LLC SURE HOLDINGS, LLC PSC I, LLC E MALLARD WEB, CORP. [This was Clare’s company for websites.] ETHICAL MEDIA, LLC WORLDWIDE NETWORK, LLC CREW HOLDINGS, LLC EXECUTIVE SUCCESS PROGRAMS, INC. (NV) [The Nevada version] ETHOLUTIONS, INC [The solution was ethics.] DON’T BE DUMB, LLC [Never ever a better name.] PLUGGED-IN TECHNOLOGIES, LLC [This was Raniere’s company whereby he would have all his followers on shared cell and computer service which was to give him the ability to spy on them. It never was accomplished though Clare reportedly spent some $20 million on it.] SOCIETY OF PROTECTORS, LLS [AKA the Society of Cuckolds, a group of weakling men who were being taught how to be strong by one of the weakest men in America. The men used to refer to Raniere as Alpha Dog and Big Dog]. NXV TRUST ETHOLUTIONS, INC. PRINCIPLED PRODUCTS, INC. [Wonder what their products were – whips, cages, paddles?] NXIVM PROPERTIES, LLC FOWL HOLDINGS, LLC; [Was that misspelled – should be ‘Foul’?] 2430AUT1 TRUST BBFC TRUST EMF TRUST NX TRUST, INC. APPLIED PRINCIPLES THE ROOFING COMPANY SUCCESS PROGRAMS UNLIMITED, LLC LIFE LEARNING, INC. (NV) [Could that be changed from “Life Learning” to “Life Sentence”?] WORLD AUDIENCE PRODUCTIONS, INC. WOLRD AUDIENCE PRODUCTIONS, INC. ITS ENDEAVORS, INC. MALLARD WEB CORPORATION SWEET P’S, INC. 7 SEVEN, LC, FRANKLIN, LLC ACK KNOWLEDGE, LLC [ACK stands for Alex Betancourt, Clare Bronfman and Keith Raniere.] ALOUSCH, LLC COALITION OF ETHICISTS, LLC; [I bet that’s a powerful group] DEVELOPMENT TRAINERS, LLC ESSENCE INTERACTIVE, INC. ETHICAL HUMANITARIAN FOUNDATION EVENTS FOR HUMANITY, INC. ETHELETICS, LLC [This is a combination of athletics and ethics] HOUSE OF EQUUS, LLC IMPRESSIONATES, LLC OCCAMS RAZOR, LLC OUR EVOLUTION, LLC RCG CORP LLC RCG KIDS INTERNATIONAL, LLC RETURN TO NATURE, LLC RHYTHMS OF INFLUENCE, LLC SPIRIT @ 19, INC. THE RANIERE INITIATIVE, LLC TRUTH, LLC [A great and simple name Truth LLC – founded by a very ethical and truthful lying savage criminal] VEINTE-SEIZ, LLC VILLAGE HALL LLC WISDOM SYSTEMS, LLC [This is one of the Bronfman’s hair brained companies. A lot of wisdom they have too.] WORLDWIDE NODES LLC ACK MANAGEMENT PTE LTD [This, I believe, is the management company for the Wakaya Island, Fiji, resort.] NXIVN MEXICO SA DE CV ACK WAKAYA HOLDINGS LLC [This is the company that owns the property – abut 80 percent of Wakaya Island.]

Now let us all applaud these wonderful names. Ninety-one companies and today all of them a bust except of course Don’t Be Dumb LLC,. That one is alive and well. Just ask the fool who sits in his dank cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Viva Executive Success!

