Allison Mack’s Albany Home to Be Forfeited to Feds for Her Role in Sex Cult

Allison Christin Mack was convicted last year on one count each of racketeering and racketeering conspiracy.

She faces up to 20 years maximum for each count, but will likely receive a far lesser sentence. It is believed that with her cooperation with the feds and her lack of a prior criminal record, her sentencing guidelines are in the 2-4 year range.

In addition to her expected incarceration [no sentencing date has been set], as per a court order today, she will forfeit her Albany-area home at 7 General’s Way in Halfmoon New York.

She lived in the same community as many of the Nxivm inner circle members and close to where her master, Keith Alan Raniere, lived.

Mack has repudiated Raniere – proclaiming in her allocution last April when she pleaded guilty that:

“I became close with Keith Raniere. I joined NXIVM first to find purpose. I was lost and I wanted to find a place, a community in which I would feel comfortable. Over time, I truly believed that I had found a group of individuals who believed, as I did, and who were interested in trying to become better people and in doing so make those around them better. And when I came to that realization, misguided though it was, my purpose shifted from trying to help myself to helping other people. Through it all, I believed that Keith Raniere’s intentions were to help people, and that my adherence to his system of beliefs would help empower others and help them.

“I was wrong. And I now realize that I and others engaged in criminal conduct. My misguided beliefs and dedication of what I believed were the principles underlying NXIVM, Keith Raniere’s teachings, resulted in my agreeing to support the criminal enterprise that is alleged in the indictment.

“The goal of the enterprise that I joined was to further and promote the objectives of Keith Raniere. … Specifically, I concealed Keith Raniere’s role as the head of DOS and characterized DOS as a women’s only organization, knowing that Keith Raniere was the head of the organization…

“Your Honor, having reviewed the charges against Keith Raniere in the most recent indictment and having many months to reflect on my own actions and motivations of others, I have come to the conclusion that I must take full responsibility for my conduct. And that is why I am pleading guilty today.

“I am very sorry for the victims of this case. I am also very sorry for the harm that I caused to my family. They are good people who I have hurt through my misguided adherence to Keith Raniere’s teachings. I apologize to them from the bottom of my heart, and I am truly very sorry for what I have done. Through this plea and the help of others, I have begun the process of healing and repairing the relationships in my life.

“I wish to thank the Court, Your Honor, the prosecutors, my lawyers, and, most importantly, my family for their role in this process. I know that I am and will be a better person as a result of this.”

Her life has now changed. From dedicating her life to Keith Raniere, she now is trying to restore a life – any kind of life – and the life she will probably lead for a few years is prison life.

She left her acting career at its peak, when she was starring in the hit TV show Smallville and had millions of fans who adored her charming portrayal of the sensitive and honest Chloe Sullivan.

She moved to Albany to be near her Vanguard and bought a home there. Thereafter, she slipped into madness by following the demon leader of the sex cult as they descended into a crazed sorority secretly led by a man, Raniere, that wound up branding women on their pubic area as slaves and collecting blackmail material [including Mack’s] in order to coerce the slaves into obedience and silence.

It was a madcap scheme destined to fail – and anyone with even average intelligence should have realized that you cannot keep more than 100 women silenced and enslaved by blackmail. Sooner or later, the secret had to get out and it did. Better yet, I was the happy bearer of the news informing the world of their dirty secret.

Allison Mack certainly did not devise the scheme, but she went down along with leader Raniere [who faces life in prison] and four other co-defendants: Seagram’s heiress Clare Bronfman who financed the cult; Nxivm President Nancy Salzman; Nxivm Director of Education Lauren Salzman; and Nxivm’s hapless peon, bookkeeper Kathy Russell, who was just too stupid not to plead the 5th when called to the grand jury.

In any event, Allison has agreed to forfeit her home in Albany, and the feds will take it.

Let’s take a look at some pictures of the place – and see what the star will give up.

It is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town-home in the Knox Woods development, a subdivision of townhouses where many Raniere slaves and followers lived.

It has a fully finished basement, one car attached garage, a living room with a cathedral ceiling, an eat-in kitchen, and a first-floor master bedroom suite. It has a new back patio – and there is also a community pool and tennis courts.

The townhouse is worth at best $200,000 and is fairly modest. It is a far cry from the kind of home and lifestyle she could afford when she joined the group. She was introduced to the group by her Smallville co-star Kristin Kreuk.

Allison was then starring on Smallville and making an estimated $1 million per year. She left at the height of her popularity on the show, and at her bail hearing in 2018, some eight years after she left the show, she revealed that while with Nxivm, her income was about $70,000 per year – most of which came from occasional appearances at Comic Cons and some residual income.

She had a net worth estimated to be about $8 million when she joined the cult and she soon blew thought it all. She did it all for Raniere.

It is hard to imagine how one stinker could cause so much harm.

