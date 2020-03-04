Allison Mack’s Albany Home to Be Forfeited to Feds for Her Role in Sex Cult

Allison Christin Mack was convicted last year on one count each of racketeering and racketeering conspiracy.
She faces up to 20 years maximum for each count, but will likely receive a far lesser sentence. It is believed that with her cooperation with the feds and her lack of a prior criminal record, her sentencing guidelines are in the 2-4 year range.
In addition to her expected incarceration [no sentencing date has been set], as per a court order today, she will forfeit her Albany-area home at 7 General’s Way in Halfmoon New York.
She lived in the same community as many of the Nxivm inner circle members and close to where her master, Keith Alan Raniere, lived.
Mack has repudiated Raniere – proclaiming in her allocution last April when she pleaded guilty that:
“I became close with Keith Raniere. I joined NXIVM first to find purpose. I was lost and I wanted to find a place, a community in which I would feel comfortable. Over time, I truly believed that I had found a group of individuals who believed, as I did, and who were interested in trying to become better people and in doing so make those around them better. And when I came to that realization, misguided though it was, my purpose shifted from trying to help myself to helping other people. Through it all, I believed that Keith Raniere’s intentions were to help people, and that my adherence to his system of beliefs would help empower others and help them.
“I was wrong. And I now realize that I and others engaged in criminal conduct. My misguided beliefs and dedication of what I believed were the principles underlying NXIVM, Keith Raniere’s teachings, resulted in my agreeing to support the criminal enterprise that is alleged in the indictment.
“The goal of the enterprise that I joined was to further and promote the objectives of Keith Raniere. … Specifically, I concealed Keith Raniere’s role as the head of DOS and characterized DOS as a women’s only organization, knowing that Keith Raniere was the head of the organization…
“Your Honor, having reviewed the charges against Keith Raniere in the most recent indictment and having many months to reflect on my own actions and motivations of others, I have come to the conclusion that I must take full responsibility for my conduct. And that is why I am pleading guilty today.
“I am very sorry for the victims of this case. I am also very sorry for the harm that I caused to my family. They are good people who I have hurt through my misguided adherence to Keith Raniere’s teachings. I apologize to them from the bottom of my heart, and I am truly very sorry for what I have done. Through this plea and the help of others, I have begun the process of healing and repairing the relationships in my life.
“I wish to thank the Court, Your Honor, the prosecutors, my lawyers, and, most importantly, my family for their role in this process. I know that I am and will be a better person as a result of this.”
Her life has now changed. From dedicating her life to Keith Raniere, she now is trying to restore a life – any kind of life – and the life she will probably lead for a few years is prison life.
She left her acting career at its peak, when she was starring in the hit TV show Smallville and had millions of fans who adored her charming portrayal of the sensitive and honest Chloe Sullivan.
She moved to Albany to be near her Vanguard and bought a home there. Thereafter, she slipped into madness by following the demon leader of the sex cult as they descended into a crazed sorority secretly led by a man, Raniere, that wound up branding women on their pubic area as slaves and collecting blackmail material [including Mack’s] in order to coerce the slaves into obedience and silence.
It was a madcap scheme destined to fail – and anyone with even average intelligence should have realized that you cannot keep more than 100 women silenced and enslaved by blackmail. Sooner or later, the secret had to get out and it did. Better yet, I was the happy bearer of the news informing the world of their dirty secret.
Allison Mack certainly did not devise the scheme, but she went down along with leader Raniere [who faces life in prison] and four other co-defendants: Seagram’s heiress Clare Bronfman who financed the cult; Nxivm President Nancy Salzman; Nxivm Director of Education Lauren Salzman; and Nxivm’s hapless peon, bookkeeper Kathy Russell, who was just too stupid not to plead the 5th when called to the grand jury.
In any event, Allison has agreed to forfeit her home in Albany, and the feds will take it.
Let’s take a look at some pictures of the place – and see what the star will give up.
It is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town-home in the Knox Woods development, a subdivision of townhouses where many Raniere slaves and followers lived.
It has a fully finished basement, one car attached garage, a living room with a cathedral ceiling, an eat-in kitchen, and a first-floor master bedroom suite. It has a new back patio – and there is also a community pool and tennis courts.
The townhouse is worth at best $200,000 and is fairly modest. It is a far cry from the kind of home and lifestyle she could afford when she joined the group. She was introduced to the group by her Smallville co-star Kristin Kreuk.
Allison was then starring on Smallville and making an estimated $1 million per year. She left at the height of her popularity on the show, and at her bail hearing in 2018, some eight years after she left the show, she revealed that while with Nxivm, her income was about $70,000 per year – most of which came from occasional appearances at Comic Cons and some residual income.
She had a net worth estimated to be about $8 million when she joined the cult and she soon blew thought it all. She did it all for Raniere.
It is hard to imagine how one stinker could cause so much harm.
In the old days of Hollywood there was an actress known as Madcap Mabel Normand.
This comedienne was born in Staten Island , New York around 1896 and died of tuberculosis in 1930.
Her tuberculosis was brought about by years of alcoholism and drug abuse.
Madcap Mabel Normand was known for doing Madcap things like drinking champagne and eating ice cream for breakfast.
But Madcap Mabel Normand never went so far as to brand women and turn them into sex slaves.
“But despite her successful career, she suffered from many private troubles. She had alcohol troubles, used cocaine, and often went to wild, all-night parties. On February 22, 1930, after being admitted to a sanitarium, Mabel Normand died from tuberculosis at the age of 34.”
Was Mack her in another life?
My takeaway: Allison betrays her master after vowing to help him. No honor. No value for her word. Hugely disintegrated.
Carol LaMar,aka Nicki
Does this mean the Honeymoon is over for you Gals?
Community pool? I hope they’ve thoroughly disinfected it, there must have been a lot of microscopic critters crawling around.
And the fun is just beginning for Allison Madcap Mack.
When Congress saw fit to pass the RICO Act in 1970, it included a civil lawsuit provision to make sure that Crime Does Not Pay.
This civil lawsuit provision allows the victims of Rackets to sue the perpetrators for Triple Damages.
For a full copy of the lawsuit against Allison Madcap Mack and her friends consult:
https://kohnswift.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/EdmondsonComplaintFiled.pdf
For information about this lawsuit, please call Neil Glazer at 215-238-1700 or email him at nglazer@kohnswift.com
Let’s look at some of the charges made against Allison Madcap Mack under the Civil Provisions of RICO.
CLAIMS UNDER THE RACKETEER INFLUENCED AND CORRUPT
ORGANIZATIONS ACT
COUNT I
RACKETEER INFLUENCED AND CORRUPT ORGANIZATIONS ACT (RICO) –
18 U.S.C. § 1962(c) (against all Individual Defendants on behalf of all Plaintiffs)
The Individual Defendants including (Allison Madcap Mack) conspired to operate and operated a racketeering
Enterprise. Through this racketeering Enterprise, they operated a pyramid scheme, physically
and psychologically abused people, and engaged in, among other criminal acts: (i) mail fraud and
wire fraud, bilking Plaintiffs and others out of large sums of money, (ii) forced labor and
trafficking in forced labor, and (iii) forced sexual slavery and trafficking in sexual “slaves.”
Defendants knew they were managing and operating a racketeering Enterprise
that destroyed hundreds of lives while Defendants enriched and aggrandized themselves,
maintaining a highly abusive environment that enabled Defendants to manipulate and coerce
members into doing as Defendants commanded, for both financial and psychological gain.
Mail and Wire Fraud in Violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 1341, 1343
(A) SEX TRAFFICKING—18 U.S.C. § 1591, CONSPIRACY TO VIOLATE 18 U.S.C. §
1591, and 18 U.S.C. § 1593A, BENEFITTING FROM SEX TRAFFICKING (against all
Defendants on behalf of Plaintiffs
(B) FORCED LABOR—18 U.S.C. § 1589, CONSPIRACY TO VIOLATE 18 U.S.C. § 1589,
and 18 U.S.C. § 1593A, BENEFITTING FROM FORCED LABOR
(against all Defendants on behalf of all Plaintiffs)
(C) HUMAN TRAFFICKING—18 U.S.C. § 1590, CONSPIRACY TO VIOLATE 18
U.S.C. § 1590, and 18 U.S.C. § 1593A, BENEFITTING FROM FORCED LABOR
(against all Defendants on behalf of all Plaintiffs);
(D) PEONAGE —18 U.S.C. § 1581, CONSPIRACY TO VIOLATE 18 U.S.C. §
1581, and 18 U.S.C. § 1593A, BENEFITTING FROM PEONAGE
(against all Defendants on behalf of all Plaintiffs)
STATE LAW CLAIMS
COUNT IV
NEGLIGENCE PER SE – Unauthorized Practice of Counseling Professions/Aiding and
Abetting the Unauthorized Practice of the Counseling Professions and Conspiracy/Acting
in Concert
(against all Defendants on behalf of all Plaintiffs)
(WHO KNEW ALLISON MADCAP MACK WAS A PSYCHOTHERAPIST?)
COUNT VII
AIDING AND ABETTING , ACTING IN CONCERT, AND CONSPIRING WITH
RESPECT TO BATTERY (against Defendants Raniere, Lauren Salzman,
Allison Mack, Nicky Clyne, Rosa Laura Junco, Loretta J. Garza Davila, Monica Duran,
and Daniella Padilla Bergeron
Defendants Raniere, Lauren Salzman, Allison Mack, Nicky Clyne, Rosa Laura
Junco, Loretta J. Garza Davila, Monica Duran, and Daniella Padilla Bergeron aided and abetted
and acted in concert with respect to the battery described above by either requesting that it be
done or by participating in the outrageous ceremony with knowledge and intent that the Plaintiffs
were, unbeknownst to them at the time, going to branded and were branded
Plaintiffs suffered lasting physical and emotionally injuries as a result of the
commission of battery upon their persons that Defendants acted in concert with respect to and
which they aided and abetted
These high-level defections, along with a stream of defections of DOS “slaves,”
shook the NXIVM community to its core. Many DOS defectors began writing to Defendants,
including Allison Mack, Lauren Salzman, Nancy Salzman, and Clare Bronfman, pleading for
their collateral to be returned or destroyed.
No collateral was ever returned or destroyed.
(Allison Madcap Mack and her friends still possess the Blackmail materials in spite of requests to return it. Shadow State)
In fact, at least one DOS member’s collateral was released in retaliation for her
speaking out against Defendants, NXIVM and DOS. That collateral had been edited by Lauren
Salzman and Allison Mack,
Shortly after the wave of threatening letters were delivered, when it became
known that NXIVM was under investigation by the FBI, Raniere, Clare Bronfman, Lauren
Salzman, Allison Mack, and several others fled the United States and went into hiding in
Mexico. In March 2018 the Mexican Federal Police captured Raniere and turned him over to the
FBI.
So, girls and boys, the Fun is Just Beginning for Allison Madcap Mack.
Madcap Mack is going to be sued up the Keister.
https://kohnswift.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/EdmondsonComplaintFiled.pdf
For information about this lawsuit please call Neil Glazer at 215-238-1700 or email him at nglazer@kohnswift.com
I’m impressed with your writing, Marie. Have a slight disagreement with your claim that Allison did it all for just “one stinker,” Raniere, and feel that’s oversimplified. I Believe she was more motivated by what Raniere and Salzman (falsely) REPRESENTS Vanguard and NXIVM to be.
Few saw past that and I just don’t believe Allison was one of those who DID to the extent of some —like ALL the Salzman’s — who were more motivated by their own monetary gain to please Raniere.
There were lots of NXIVM stinkers, men and women.
Thanks for keeping us updated and, especially, for providing the underlying documents.
However, reading closely, the order just says that Salzman forfeits her interest in those properties – not that the properties themselves necessarily get forfeited and seized, if hers is not the only ownership interest. In the case of one of the office buildings, I think it’s been reported that Sara Bronfman has a partial ownership interest for which she will be paid when the property is sold.
7 General’s Way is still owned by Mack personally (I just double-checked Saratoga County property records I have previously referenced) so this does not necessarily directly affect her. This may just give her clear title, in case she had given Salzman some sort of dubious “collateral” (I think there has been some reference to her doing something like that) – which could then lead to the property being seized from Mack as the actual sole owner. It’s possible that Salzman has some sort of other ownership interest in the property, like a private note or mortgage, though that’s unlikely; it’s also possible that the property was just mistakenly included in the filing, the sort of mistake that does happen.
Her accommodations will be taken care of soon enough. Bed, toilet. Enough for a person to get by.
I thought it was already it being rented since Feb
That’s quite possible, and not necessarily conflicting – like the property Nancy Salzman currently lives in, whoever is responsible for managing them has an interest in keeping them occupied to earn income to pay expenses like utilities and taxes, until the government finally sells them off.
Also property owners don’t like vacant properties because of the possibility of vandalism.