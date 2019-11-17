Guest View: Dr. Danielle Roberts Branded With Good Intentions & the 10 Female Saints of the New World Order

There are those who feel Frank Report has been too hard on Danielle Roberts DO and that it might leave a permanent scar on her reputation. Let us consider these opinions.

A question was asked of me in a comment on the post Danielle Roberts Reportedly Flees to Mexico wherein I reported that Dr. Roberts had boarded an international flight to Mexico, “Why can’t you just leave these people alone?

I replied, “Dr. Roberts might brand your daughter – that’s why. Or somebody else’s daughter.”

Nice Guy added a reply to the original comment, “You can write an article. Frank Parlato will publish your article in its entirety. Do you have an explanation or some reasons why Dr. Roberts should be left alone?”

Here are replies from two readers in defense of Dr. Roberts:

By Anonymous

I doubt Dr Roberts will ever touch a cauterizing pen again. At least not without being traumatized herself.

Cut her some slack. They were trying to be bad ass bitches. While Raniere’s behaviour was illegal, there is absolutely no proof that Dr. Roberts had any guilty knowledge of it.

After all, If Sarah Edmondson and Mark Vicente didn’t know about Raniere’s corruption, why would Dr. Roberts?

It is quite probable that she didn’t.

And like Clare Bronfman, why would she do something so abominably stupid that it would destroy her reputation, career and livelihood, while holding her up to public displeasure?

Obviously, all of these women were tricked into doing some foolish things while believing they were acting within the boundaries of the law.

No doubt you disagree, but I can’t find a reason yet to vilify her.

***

Here is another comment from

A Female Who Knows:

Dr. Roberts helped create a new order for women where they could be strong. As they say, “badass warrior bitches.” They want to be brave and tough. Keith Raniere was the originator of this great ideal. It took a certain kind of man to show women they could be like men yet have compassion.

Danielle Roberts was the epitome of this. She is a true badass warrior. She risked lots to put brands on women. The branding was for women’s own good. It was a test of strength and loyalty. Nicki, Rosa Laura, Monica, Cami, Dani, Loreta, Michele, Jimena, Carola, and Dr. Danielle are prototypes of a new world order. Each represents a different aspect of femaleness. They are women brave and thoughtful, not fickle, weak, emotional, entitled princesses.

Marc Agnifilo spoke truth when he said, “If it had been men branding each other, no one would have complained.”

This is what women have to endure.

Dr. Roberts deserves credit for sticking to her beliefs. She believes the Sorority helps her and will help others. In the spirit of a kindly physician she is helping women achieve what she achieved.

Keith has been unfairly imprisoned. It is up to women to fulfill his legacy he gave them. I believe in time Keith will be venerated. Christ was executed by his government. Joseph Smith was murdered by a mob. Keith is imprisoned. The founders of new thought are persecuted.

Keith still has followers. Dr. Roberts and Nicki Clyne are two.

Dr. Roberts risked her reputation to be part of a Sorority she believes in. She got branded. She knew what she was doing making the branding ceremony painful was on purpose. It was to initiate women into a true Sorority, painful but meaningful. There were weak sisters among us. Allison, Lauren, Nicole, Jaye, India, Audrey, Soukie, Sarah, but overall women continue to stand tall.

The women who left the Sorority were ones who couldn’t be badass and strong. The ones who remain are the nucleus of a new era of women.

I think it’s evil Frank Report continues to hound brave women. But they are warriors. Nicki can take it. Dr. Danielle can take it. In time we prevail.

If Frank Report is remembered at all 100 years from now it will be remembered like the mob in Carthage or the Sanhedrin and Pontius Pilate. The saints of the new female world order will be remembered. Nicki Clyne, Daniela Padilla, Rosa Laura Junco, Loreta Garza, Monica Duran, Camila Fernandez, Michele Hatchette, Carola Garza, Jimena Garza, and Dr. Danielle Roberts. 10 beacons of light for future humanity.

They will be worshiped in future. So for now blast away and add to your evil.

The 10 Saints of the New Female World Order?:

Jimena Garza Davila

[Ed. Note: Keep in mind that Dr. Danielle Roberts most likely still has her cauterizing pen. And finally for those who are looking to get closer to Nicki Clyne, perhaps even work your way into DOS—]

