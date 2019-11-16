Radar Gets Pics of Nicki ‘Lee’ Clyne Working at Brooklyn Bar; Lovable Actress & Sex Slaver Denies Connection to Nxivm!

Radar Online, a popular celebrity website, has confirmed an earlier Frank Report story that Nicki Clyne is the general manager of a vegan bar called Izzy Rose – located in the Bedford Stuyvesant area of Brooklyn. .

Radar got photos of the winsome former actress and current sex cult leader. And Radar also spoke with Clyne, who uses the alias “Nicki Lee.”

Clyne/Lee denied she is connected to Nxivm – evidently pretending to be Lee and not our own Nicki Clyne.

Clyne is the current US leader of DOS – a sorority created by the founder of Nxivm, Keith Alan Raniere. She serves under Raniere as his slave and is one of the top 8 First Line Masters of the sex slaver sorority.

Raniere is in federal custody awaiting sentencing, scheduled for January 17, 2020, on seven felony counts including sex trafficking.

Radar Reports on Nicki Clyne:

Radar writes, “A former employee of Izzy Rose, a vegan restaurant and bar in Brooklyn, New York, claimed to Radar that the rumors NXIVM blogger Frank Parlato first reported are true: former Canadian actress Nicki Clyne has been lying about who she is while managing the restaurant, causing several employees to quit last month.”

Radar’s spoke with the former employee, who worked under Clyne, at Izzy Rose. The former employee said:

“Nicki is the general manager and she’s been working under the name Nicki Lee. Nine out of 12 employees quit the restaurant recently because they started realizing she was lying about who she really is…..

“Once details started surfacing online, word circulated about who she really was. Employees at Izzy Rose did not show up to their shifts and haven’t gone back…

“Nicki would constantly be meeting with beautiful young women at the bar. Employees at first always assumed these meetings seemed professional. But she’d be meeting with groups from one to 15 conventionally beautiful women….

“Servers noticed the groups of women would very rarely get more than one round of alcohol and a lot of them would order mocktails instead. They wouldn’t really order much to eat. They’d be there from 45 minutes to three hours and then leave.

“If there were consistent professional meetings going on, why did the actual employees working not know about them?

“Nicki has told co-workers that she doesn’t eat outside of work, which makes her level of consumption very small. She does not eat much. At work, maybe she’ll eat a salad without any kind of fat…

“She was sitting at [her laptop] computer [all day long] actively doing something and actively concealing what it was…

“She’s constantly sitting down, always has dark circles under eyes, and always seemed tired.

“Employees described Nicki as intense and bizarrely enthusiastic and bubbly. She gives off the impression of being incredibly fake… She told someone who works for the company that she moved to Brooklyn to be closer to Keith.”

During the trial of Keith Alan Raniere, the man whose initials Nicki has branded on her pussy, Nicki Lee told employees that she was going through a tough time and dealing with intense stuff in her family. At the time, these employees did not know Clyne’s identity.

Radar’s also spoke with Nicki Lee [Clyne] at Izzy Rose. When asked if she has any ties to NXIVM, Lee/Clyne said, “It is not accurate.”

Here are Radar Online pics of Nicki Lee at Izzy Rose. You can judge for yourself if Nicki Lee is indeed Nicki Clyne – or if the woman pictured below – a Miss Lee – really has no ties to Nxivm:

In my humble opinion, Nicki Lee looks a lot like Nicki Clyne.

Do We Have the Right to Reveal – or Should it Be Hands-Off Nicki Lee?

Finally – there will undoubtedly be people who will maintain that it is wrong, terribly wrong for me [or Radar] to hound, harass and reveal Nicki Lee’s whereabouts. They will say she has the right to live her life and not be outed by the media.

Perhaps they are right.

But when you consider that Nicki Lee used to be Nicki Clyne, who recruited women into a sex slaver cult – branding these recruits on their pussies – after taking damaging collateral from them – all the while deceiving them into the bogus belief that they were joining a sorority – when actually DOS was secretly led by a man – and that now, presently, she is meeting with attractive and slender young women for God knows what purpose – I could make the argument that perhaps it might be good for the public, and for these women in particular, to know that the lovely Nicki Lee is, in reality, Nicki Clyne and that she just might be eyeing their pussy for a handsome and permanent pubic brand.

Does she have the right to morph from Nicki Clyne to Nicki Lee, quietly, seamlessly?

Is the presumption of goodness something she is entitled to? If so, then we have been very wrong to write about her quiet name change.

She is entitled to privacy unless, of course, she really is Nicki Clyne – and she’s still recruiting new women to join DOS.

