Fight Over Calories Caused Nxivm Slaver Allison Mack to Attack Slave Sister Esther Chiappone

Esther Chiappone Carlson – the present leader of Nxivm in Florida – has long been part of a group of women who have given their lives to Keith Alan Raniere.

This remarkable woman still follows him faithfully despite her revered guru being behind bars.

In order to keep her internal representation of him stellar in her heart and mind, Esther is one of the Nxivm women who has not read a single report of the trial. She has not read one word of bad press about Raniere [even dating back to 2012] and may be the only Nxivm member who has not even once logged onto the Frank Report.

If anybody tries to tell her anything bad about Raniere, her Vanguad, – even quoting from the trial transcripts -or a comment from Frank Report – she cuts them off with “I will not hear you” and, if necessary will walk away.

One of her sons and her daughter both left her over her devotion to her Vanguard – after they realized he was a criminal and a pervert.

But Esther remains faithful.

Her son, Robbie, as readers know, was the special target of Keith’s jealousy. Keith set out to destroy Robbie. He was angry that Robbie had an affair with his virgin Camilia Fernandez.

So jealous was Keith that he demanded to know from Cami whose semen taster sweeter and whose penis was larger -his or Robbie’s – though Keith made it a point to declare that his penis was definitely larger [when he was not suffering from erectile dysfunction] by at least three quarters of an inch. It is not clear how he knew this.

As for Esther – she knows nothing of Keith’s abuse of her son – for she will not read a word about how Keith went after her son [which came out at the trial] and will not listen to it either. Esther knows it is all made up propaganda and lies to hurt the best man in the world.

Besides, even if it was true, if you lose a son, it is always possible to get another – but there is only one Vanguard.

To her credit, Esther is still holding down the fort – providing Nxivm teachings to eager students.

Because recruitment is hard right now she has set up her own multilevel marketing business, using an insurance program – with Symmetry Insurance- and even has her own downline of Nxivm students. In this way, they [and especially she] can make some money while they strive to bring Nxivm back.

Over the years, Esther has been a great recruiter for Raniere, bringing people in to learn from the teachings.

Today, she explains, to potential recruits. that Raniere has been like Christ crucified and is in prison [and will soon be freed]. She tells potential students that his teachings are as evergreen and pure as the human mind can comprehend and that in a bad world it is only natural that the cleanest spirits are sometime imprisoned. But Raniere, she proclaims will rise again and take over the leadership – once he learns whatever lesson he needs to learn about man made justice in this world.

Presently, Esther has emerged as one of the leading women of Nxivm – who has not been indicted and convicted.

While Dawn Morrison, Ivy Nevares, and even a shame-faced Rosa Laura Junco are not standing by their Vanguard, Esther is true blue.

Esther is now the leader of Jness – the women’s group created by Raniere that was utilized to recruit slaves into DOS. She also continues to teach Executive Success Programs [Nxivm tech] to a small group of followers.

It is hard going right now for, unlike Esther, many people read stories about Raniere online and they opt not to join Nxivm.

Even when Esther explains that, if you leave everything and dedicate yourself full time to the teachings of Raniere, you will achieve her kind of wisdom – people still shy away.

In the past, Esther brought many to Raniere’s courses. She also helped with Jness, which was an excellent field for harvesting women to the courses.

Her recent takeover of Jness is glad tidings for those loyal to Raniere.

In the past, Esther used to work hand in hand with Pam Cafritz in the early days of Jness – before the upstart Allison Mack came along and ruined things.

Yes it is true. At one time Esther and Allison Mack fought for control of Jness. Allison won.

Now that Allison Mack is under home arrest, Esther has triumphantly returned as leader of Jness – while Nicki Clyne heads DOS.

These two get along together much better than Esther and Allison did.

Allison and Esther fought like dogs and cats.

It provides us with an insight into the inner workings of the Raniere organization.

Chiappone Carlson and Mack worked together on building Jness, the women’s group founded on the conceptual teachings of Raniere.

Raniere’s teaching in the women’s group, Jness, are rather simple: Women are selfish, vain creatures, entitled princesses, who excuse their way out of all their faults and fail to take responsibilities and are naturally fickle. For their own good they need a man to lead them and they need to be monogamous to that man – even if he has several other women also under him.

On the other hand, men are noble and self sacrificing, they are leaders, who always take the brunt of the burdens of humanity – mostly caused by women and their faults – and men literally carry women on their shoulders. Strong men should be polygamous – because that is what nature intended: That worthy men should plant their seed in as many women as possible and if a man ejaculated on a woman – especially her face and if she drank his semen – it meant he owned that woman – for she absorbed some of his DNA.

While both Esther and Allison agreed with Raniere’s sublime teachings, they nevertheless had a fight.

It could almost be called a food fight but the stakes were high: Which woman was going to be the leader of Jness and promulgate Raniere’s teachings – now that Pam Cafrtiz was dying.

Chiappone Carlson tried to stay slender and was generally slender enough to qualify as a proctor [green sash] but she had aged out of harem level attention from Raniere [She went to James Del Negro who, as a beta Nxivm man, was happy to accept what some might call “sloppy seconds.”]

Esther liked food too much to consider going on a 500 calorie diet like some of the DOS dunces did.

Around the time Mack was leading DOS for her master Raniere, Carlson noted that Mack was losing weight.

Chiappone Carlson was critical of Mack’s 500 calorie diet. She thought Mack was going overboard and her 500 calorie diet was unhealthy.

Mack rebutted that their master, Vanguard, taught her that the 500 calorie diet is right for spiritually advanced women [which she suggested that Esther was not].

Mack, who was a famous actress, was trying to help other young women realize their higher spiritual abilities by persuading them also to go on the same 500 calorie diet. Some of them agreed to follow Mack. Esther tried to dissuade them – but who was Esther after all – just a middle aged Nxivm teacher – while Allison was a famous actress.

Chiappone Carlson stood her ground. She said that Allison was not becoming more spiritually advanced by eating so few calories and in actuality Allison was getting weaker and sicker and not thinking clearly.

Chiappone Carlson had the audacity to claim she thought Mack was bulimic – and pointed out that Allison often vomited her food after she ate.

Esther told Allison and others that Allison should get professional help to start eating properly.

Mack realized this ran contrary to Raniere’s teachings which is that spiritually advanced women do not need more than 500 calories per day.

Deeply upset with Chiappone Carlson saying she was bulimic in front of other women – Mack went to Raniere for advice.

Raniere told her that Esther was a fool and that Allison was on the right path. With his support, Allison ousted Chiappone Carlson from her position of authority at Jness and effectively silenced her and took over the leadership of Jness.

Chiappone Carlson lost her role in Jness, and Carlson in a fit quit for a time. She refused to become Mack’s slave, unless Raniere personally ordered it and he did not.

Carlson and second fiddle man James Del Negro remained in Nxivm and continued to teach – but Esther stayed away from Jness.

There Is Justice in the Nxivm Jungle

Ironically, Mack is now going to prison and Esther remains free. She has just recently resumed her role as leader of Jness.

How Did Esther Come to Albany?

BTW some might be interested to learn how Esther Chiappone Carlson first came to Albany to live under the princely one’s rule.

She was living in Alaska and married with three children. Around 2001, she started taking Nxivm courses in Alaska then came to Albany for the 16 day intensive. She was young and pretty and Pam Cafritz soon arranged for her to meet Keith.

Keith, who knew all, told her that she was actually unhappy in her marriage – she just did not know it. How can you argue with the smartest man in the world? And Keith – so generous a man was he that he spent extra time with her offering to personally mentor her. He soon got her to shed her disintegrations as well as her clothes. Then he proposed that she and him have a meaningful sexual relationship.

Esther wanted love and monogamy too – if she was going to leave Alaska and come to Albany. Keith agreed. She would be his only woman and then they would marry and she would birth for him an avatar child. She took her kids away from her husband and moved from Alaska to Albany to be in a relationship with Keith.

After getting here and setting up a home and working full time as a Nxivm recruiter and teacher, she found out that Keith was actually fucking lots of other women. She was furious. Nancy Salzman and Pam Cafrtiz had to intervene and calm her down.

Nancy said to Esther – “Do you think you own Keith’s penis?”

Esther thought that Keith and her would be married. Now she knew it was just a lie, but she had already left Alaska. She had relocated with her children. She was a teacher of Nxivm and was financially dependent on Keith.

She stayed, but to her credit – she refused to be in his harem and took on Jim Del Negro – who had left his wife, Shelly [after Nxivm showed him he was unhappy with her] and Jim and Esther became a couple.

To her credit – unlike the other women Raniere fucked – Esther did not agree to not having another man the rest of her life. She did say no to being in his harem and not having another man – if you can call Del Negro a man.

In any event, it is a pretty story with a happy ending.

Today, Jim is the head of the Society of Protectors – the men’s group and Esther is the head of Jness – the women’s group.

Both await the great day when Nxivm will like the Phoenix rise again.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

