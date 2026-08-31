







Douglas

By Robert Douglas

I think at the very base of everything, you've got thought leadership. And thought leadership's been going on for a long, long time.

The problem with thought leadership is it can be coercive.

Thought leadership is bad. It really is bad, because people can lead you with their thoughts.

Thought leaders are dangerous because they could lead people to do something they don't want to do.

They listened to another person's thinking, and they did things they didn't want to do. So they were forced into doing things against their will — but they didn't even know it at the time.

Thought leadership can lead to brainwashing and coercive control. It can lead to conspiracy to forced labor. And it can lead to forced labor.

The problem is thought leadership.

End thought leadership now.

THE PRECEDENT

So we finally achieved a long desired goal in prosecuting Rachel and Nicole.

We finally convicted someone for nonviolent thought leadership.

She didn't actually need to hurt anybody physically. She conspired with Rachel to do something that made them thought leaders.

And that is why they put her in jail for nine years.

Here are the victims of thought leadership. These poor women. These are not unintelligent people. This shows it can happen to you. This is the proof of how bad thought leadership can be.

Coercive control can be done through the mind — in the mind alone.

And it wasn't until One Taste, and the prosecution of the pioneering Eastern District of New York, that we finally found a way to stop thought leadership.

The Eastern District of New York was a pioneer. They started something.

Two thought leaders got taken out. And it's just the beginning.







