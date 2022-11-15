MK10ART New Images on NXIVM

November 15, 2022
By Paul Serran

Below, you will find the new artwork from MK10ART’s Instagram page, followed by her original captions.

Convicted sex offender + Nxivm cult leader Keith Raniere is unhappy that he’s been placed in the same cell as another sex offender..
Keith’s cell mate raped his 15 year old daughter + now identifies as a woman + wants to transfer to a woman’s prison.

Read more on Frankreport.com

 

Cult leader Keith Raniere (left) discusses collateral/blackmail material with Jeffrey Epstein

Longworth: The Perverse Nature of Collateral

 

Show Us the Money! NPR Tears Into ‘The Vow #2’ for Ignoring the Financial Issues

An article in the National Public Radio (NPR) website about ‘The Vow, Part 2’ sent a tremor throughout the whole NXIVM scene, both on the side of the whistleblowers/escapees and also between the ones still advocating for the multilevel-marketing-scam-turned-sex-cult.

The reviewer, Linda Holmes, opens up with quite the salvo: ‘Cult leaders know it, pyramid scheme operators know it, and you undoubtedly know it, too: Nothing complicates a narrative like half a million dollars in cash.‘

BOOM!

https://frankreport.com/2022/10/28/show-us-the-money-npr-tears-into-the-vow-2-for-ignoring-the-financial-issues/

 

Nancy Salzman of Nxivm collection of art over the years

 

Former Nxivm member Mark Vicente gives the inside scoop on Nxivm cult, trials, and on documentary The Vow. He also answers viewers questions.

https://youtube.com/channel/UCX1OsELrINqvPVImbyM6qdQ

 

“Pedophilia runs rampant in old Connecticut.

Also, judges and legislators who noticed the toxic family court system in Connecticut are gaslit, slandered and destroyed. Lawyers who speak up are shunned. One lawyer who spoke about the corruption was disbarred at the beginning of the year.”

Read more at https://frankreport.com/2022/11/05/corrupt-ct-family-court-6-gals-and-attorney-nusbaum-avoid-these-worst-of-predators/

 

 

The Fight Against ESG

https://frankreport.com/2022/11/07/the-fight-against-esg/

ESG Maiden, Mother, Crone Painting of #aoc #alexandriacortezocasio #rachellevine #gretathunberg #esg #triplegoddess #maidenmothercrone

 

TweetStorm! Musk’s First Days in 28 Tweets

https://frankreport.com/2022/11/07/tweetstorm-musks-first-days-in-28-tweets/

 

Damon Brink: ‘Penza and Frank – Perfect Bedfellows’

 

Judge Dismisses Elliot Lawsuit Against Lions Gate

 

 

 

 

