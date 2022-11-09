Damon Brink: ‘Penza and Frank – Perfect Bedfellows’

This article was published on the anti-Frank Report website – ‘Let’s Not Be Frank’

As for me I like Damon Brink He says what he feels and he doesn’t hide like a coward He doesn’t like me and devoted a whole website to criticizing me but he does it in his own name He fights fair and I respect him for it

I guess he doesn’t like Moira Penza either and that’s ok. He’s out front about it

He’s too much of a principled enemy to fight like the cowards do So I respect him and disagree with just about everting he writes about me

by Damon Brink

I try my best not to promote The Frank Report.

Don’t get me wrong, I was an avid reader for some time. like the person who can’t look away from a horrible car wreck, I couldn’t (didn’t want to) look away.

That was before the damage became apparent.

Regardless the job at hand is to bring a different perspective to bear and to do it with care and thoughtfullness of consequence, to remember that no matter how badly we treat people or how badly we are treated, we are all, still, people.

If this sounds sickly sweet and righteous and naive, it is. None-the-less, the idea that solving hate or violence with more hate or violence is the best way is worse.

If you follow FR you know about the latest post on Moira Penza, the lead prosecutor in the NXIVM case. I think Penza is a fraud and a misandrist. I think she lied, conspired, threatened and coerced her way to a conviction. I think she’s an abuser of power and doesn’t care for civil justice one bit. I think what she cares about is winning, making money and looking good and as the evidence continues to come out about the alleged crimes of the FBI and the DOJ I hope that the pressure, ulimately, brings Justice. We will see.

The Frank Report – as those who are familiar with this site is a lot like Penza in the sense that there is no concern for civil justice, only Frank’s justice which is seeded in hate and immaturity. Penza is the latest to be drubbed around in the washing machine and FR stays consistent and true to it’s mission of inspiring the worst in people.

I have no love for Penza. I want her to be brought to Justice. But I’ll defend her personhood, like I would defend yours or Keith’s or anyone else who finds themselves slandered or gossiped. Because there are other ways to report. There are other ways to talk about injustice, there are other ways to get to the truth. After all, let’s not be Frank.

Whether or not a person has certain beliefs or takes certain actions based on those beliefs has nothing to do with Civil Justice. You’ve heard of the saying “Justice is Blind”, no? That’s the whole point, the entire point of Justice is to step outside of human frailty and choice into a system that allows for facts to be brought squarely to bear and to be evaluated, not because one side believes the other is guilty or innocent but because, only, that is what the process demands. Justice is a decision making process that must remain free, as free as possible, of human prejudice. It’s no easy task but it’s as simple as it gets.

What Penza and Frank do is to throw that system out the window in favor of their wishes, winning, accolades, money, popularity, vengeance…all have no place in a system of Civil Justice. They are perfect bedfellows, made for each other and maybe, one day, they will see the damage they’ve caused and do something about it.

In the meantime – Don’t be Frank and don’t be Penza. Consider what Justice actually is and if fear, hate, threats, gossip and abuse have any place in a system of Justice. If you need any extra motivation, consider your children or someone who is defenseless and consider what type of system you would like to judge them.

Thanks for reading. As always, comment and share and contribute if you can.